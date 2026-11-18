A changing climate heralds changing consumer trends. Retailers, for one, need to bake this into their models and forecasts.

I first arrived in Johannesburg on 30 April 1998 after several years at high latitudes in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and as a Canadian fresh from the frigid Baltic, I found that first autumn and winter delightfully mild and sunny.

That first summer of 1998-99 was also a welcome change from what I had long been accustomed to, and the only thing I missed was the long days.

Fast forward three decades, and one very noticeable thing is how much warmer all the seasons have become. This is high on my barometer because I spend a lot of time outdoors and many of my activities – including fly fishing, running and braaing – revolve around the weather.

According to the Climate-Zone website, Johannesburg warmed 0.74°C per decade between 1995 and 2024 for a cumulative rise of 2.2°C.

According to climate-zone.com, Johannesburg’s climate has warmed faster than most other cities in South Africa.

In 2021, the City of Johannesburg’s Climate Action Plan noted that “average daytime temperatures have already increased nearly 1.5°C since 1981, while average night-time temperatures are almost 1°C higher than 40 years ago.”

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate aimed to contain the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, and Johannesburg has been surpassing that for some time.

Globally, that worrying threshold was breached for the first time in 2024, and the latest round of UN climate talks is taking place in Turkey. But the wrangling seems unlikely to reach an agreement that can stem this fossil fuel-fuelled trajectory.

Of rosé and aircon

Which brings me to rosé and air conditioning.

I acquired a taste for red wine after my arrival here – I mean, South African wine in general is world class and comparatively cheap – but in recent years during the summer months, I have developed a fondness for rosé with baie ys.

A decade ago, I never drank rosé, and this switch in my standard summer tipple is directly linked to rising temperatures. (As an aside, my local watering hole is a Del Forno and it inexplicably does not stock dry rosé – that’s an unsubtle hint for the owners.)

My wife and I last month also installed an air conditioning unit in our bedroom for the first time. A decade or two ago, such a purchase would not have crossed my mind in Johannesburg.

My wife and I lived in Dallas for over four years and trust me, summers there were unbearable without air conditioning for the entire house.

But aircon in mile-high Joburg, when an electric fan could do the trick on really hot days? That seemed a far-fetched extravagance – until now, with a super-charged El Niño brewing that is almost certainly being unnaturally juiced up by climate change.

Climate change and El Niño this summer are going to combine in ways that directly impact consumption trends, and they are easy to spot.

Expect increased, if not surging, demand above and beyond the usual seasonal trends for ice, rosé, white wine, gin and tonic, beer and non-alcoholic cool drinks – the cops working the roadblocks this summer will be thirsty. The spoor of these trends should become apparent in retail results and Stats SA’s monthly inflation figures.

Air conditioning installations will probably also go through the roof, while sunblock sales should be brisk.

H 2 O consumption – or at least demand – will also soar and only be contained by the municipal water restrictions that are already being imposed in Cape Town, Johannesburg and other metros. To counter this, borehole installers will probably have a busy summer.

But overall, South African consumers are strapped, so rising demand for some products should see that for others melt. For example, red wine sales will likely not be as robust.

And, who knows, if consumers are spending more on ice, beer, cool drinks and aircon, maybe they will spend a little less on the scourge of sport and online gambling? That would be a silver lining.

For now, air conditioning in our home is restricted to one room. But in a few years, we might need to roll it out across the entire house. And maybe I’ll be drinking rosé year-round. DM