Better late than never. After years of media reports on the constant failures of Swimming South Africa’s (SSA’s) leadership and running of the sport, its day of reckoning is coming.

Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie did not hide his anger and distrust of the SSA leadership at a blunt media briefing at Parliament on 17 November.

It followed the decision by Tatjana Smith, South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, to change allegiances and swim under the Dutch flag from next month. She holds dual citizenship and is eligible to compete for the Netherlands.

McKenzie devoted much of his scripted address to SSA’s treatment of Smith, who has won two Olympic gold medals and four Olympic medals in all. He broke off to apologise to her.

Tatjana Smith poses with her gold medal after winning in the women’s 200m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on 30 July 2021. (Photo: Patrick B. Kraemer / EPA-EFE)

“I want to stop right here for five seconds and to just apologise to Tatjana. She’s been treated in the worst possible way. They should be ashamed,” said McKenzie. “Tatjana has been treated like an enemy of this country.”

McKenzie has asked the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to investigate SSA and deploy a task team to stabilise the federation.

While Sascoc hardly has a flawless leadership track record and is the umbrella body under which SSA has lurched from one crisis to another, it is still the overarching federation. And McKenzie is playing this one by the book.

‘I would fire them all’

McKenzie made it clear he would have preferred to act himself by sacking the entire SSA leadership.

“If I could, I would come out there, and I will fire all of them immediately. That’s how I feel,” he said. “But I can’t. Even if I want to, we shall be suspended by World Aquatics. The law says Sascoc must deal with this first. I’ve asked Sascoc now to deal with this first.

“If this is how they treat the greatest Olympian in our history, how are we treating our emerging stars? What is all this telling every young swimmer about what they can expect if nothing changes?

“That is why I have written to Sascoc, asking it to carry out a full investigation into swimming in South Africa. I have asked it to establish how the Arena sponsorship agreement works, what penalties were levied and who paid them, and whether other swimmers were fined or had money held back.

“I have asked it to look at how money was spent on the Franschhoek High Performance Centre and the flaws in the federation’s constitution. The federation is in ICU. And we should not run away from that,” said McKenzie.

Sascoc’s acting president, Lwandile Simelane, said the task team would have full terms of reference covering governance, administration, finances and the resolution of outstanding disputes.

Its members are still to be confirmed, and once they are, they will inform the minister and SSA later this week.

Sascoc committed to providing monthly reports to the minister’s office and to a diagnosis and preliminary findings within 90 days. It has also called a special general meeting for 30 November.

McKenzie accused the federation of trying to make Smith a scapegoat once her move was announced.

Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie took aim at Swimming South Africa during a media briefing at Parliament on 17 November. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)



McKenzie recounted the dispute that began at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. On the morning of her first 100m breaststroke heat, Smith was handed a letter from the federation’s chief executive.

‘No hearing, no discussion’

It warned that any swimmer not wearing the sponsored brand would automatically be fined €2,000 for every heat and €20,000 for every final.

“There was no hearing, no discussion. Imagine reading that on the morning of a World Championship race,” said McKenzie.

Smith raced in her personal sponsor’s suit and won gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m.

Three weeks later, McKenzie said, she received a one-line email with an invoice for €46,000 for wearing the “wrong” kit. Simultaneously, SSA held on to her $35,000 prize money.

Tatjana Smith with her gold medal from the women’s 200m breaststroke final on 28 July 2023 at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships. (Photo: Ian MacNicol / Getty Images)

“Then came the silence. In January 2024, her manager wrote to the federation’s chief executive asking for her money. No reply,” said McKenzie.

“In March 2024, she asked again, herself. And the only answer she got was a reminder of her outstanding invoice. She wrote again and again and again.

“Her manager told the federation that World Aquatics had confirmed it was not entitled to withhold the winnings and asked for a meeting to sort it out. That was ignored too. She even followed the escalation process on the federation’s own website.

“Nothing. So, in May 2024, two months before the Paris Olympics, the greatest Olympian this country has ever produced had to instruct lawyers to get her own prize money from her own federation. Only then was it paid.

“The interest on it was paid much, much later. And all the while, she was trying to do the right thing. Before Paris, she went to Sascoc and asked in writing whether she could compete in a personal sponsor’s technical suit and goggles at the Olympic Games.

“Sascoc confirmed that she could. She did not hide. She asked. So it’s a lie about Tatjana going around that I want to put on record with paperwork that is in my possession. She did ask.”

Differing versions

McKenzie made clear he did not accept SSA’s account of the Smith saga. “I’m aware that many at SSA have a different version of these events. And we have heard that version or the various versions of that version,” he said.

He pointed out that Smith never signed a sponsorship deal with Arena; no disciplinary hearing was held and SSA’s own team management allowed her to race. The federation has since withdrawn the fine.

McKenzie was scathing about SSA’s claim, made when the ministry met the federation on Monday, 16 November, that it had tried to reach Smith and felt she was ignoring the federation. McKenzie confirmed he has documented evidence that Smith emailed SSA multiple times relating to the “fine” and the unpaid prize money.

“You can only put your head in your hands when you think of all of this,” said McKenzie.

SSA’s acting president, Zikie Molusi. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

He also pointed to a clause in SSA’s constitution under which a member who takes the federation to court can lose their membership.

“The message to every athlete is, if you are wronged, keep quiet,” said McKenzie.

SSA’s constitution, approved in August 2024 and signed by its now suspended president and chief executive, contains two overlapping provisions on the issue.

One says a member who takes legal action against SSA without first following its dispute resolution process will have their membership suspended immediately.

The other goes further: any member who goes to court to resolve a dispute “will automatically cease to be a member”.

The document also classifies taking a dispute to the media as misconduct and stipulates that any member referring a dispute to arbitration must bear the costs.

Deputy Sport Minister Peace Mabe singled out that same provision stripping members of their status for going to court, calling it unconstitutional and saying it must be scrapped immediately. “I want to declare that I have no confidence in the current leadership of Swimming SA,” she said.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe. (Photo: Supplied / Instagram)

SSA to comply

SSA’s acting president, Zikie Molusi, said he would prefer not to give “running commentary” on issues that would form the basis of the investigation and pledged the federation’s full support for the process.

He claimed the board had not known about the kit dispute until it received a lawyer’s letter about two and a half months ago.

He described it as a matter between Smith and the operational team. SSA’s president, Alan Fritz, and chief executive, Shaun Adriaanse, were provisionally suspended by the Aquatics Integrity Unit in August. DM