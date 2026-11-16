Tik hidden in bran flakes from SA seized in Nigeria after cartels alert

A suspected drug trafficker is facing charges in Nigeria after authorities discovered a methamphetamine consignment concealed in cereal boxes that he allegedly transported from South Africa.

This happened just as tensions between the two countries have peaked again.

The interception now adds to other illicit drug connections between Nigeria and South Africa that have become apparent through arrests.

Large meth consignments hidden in cereals packs from South Africa intercepted at MMIA Read more at: https://t.co/IuqHuQewMk — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) November 15, 2026

In the latest case, Chinedu Onwude was detained at the airport in Lagos after he arrived there from South Africa last week, on 11 November 2026.

According to Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Onwude had used the name Omokan Isaac Babatope. He had lived in South Africa under that identity for about 24 years.

He had Nigerian and South African passports, and it appears that he initially entered South Africa using forged documents.

Tik in breakfast cereal boxes

“A thorough search of his two travelling boxes led to the recovery of twenty-five parcels of a white crystalline substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine [also known as tik] with a total weight of 25.05kg,” an NDLEA statement said.

“The parcels had been carefully concealed inside packs of assorted breakfast cereals and cereal-based food products in a bid to beat security screening.”

Photographs taken after Onwude’s arrest show him standing behind a table covered with clear plastic bags containing a white substance.

Around the bags are boxes labelled with cereal brands and a coffee creamer logo.

The NDLEA statement said that Onwude had alleged that a person with ties to South Africa had hired him to deliver the methamphetamine to Nigeria in exchange for R20,000.

Daily Maverick recently reported that South Africa had been discussed at a joint security briefing in Nigeria.

Francis Okogun, assistant director for media and advocacy with the NDLEA, said that there was “a notion” from his South African counterparts that Nigerians often trafficked drugs.

But Okogun pointed out that South Africans were being caught bringing drugs into Nigeria.

Over several months, there were at least three cases involving travellers from South Africa being arrested at airports in Nigeria after drugs were discovered, allegedly in their luggage.

The ‘Mexican meth’ connection

Aside from suspects from, or based in, South Africa being arrested in Nigeria for narco crimes – and vice versa – the countries share other illicit drug trade similarities.

In South Africa, several methamphetamine factories have been uncovered this year and among those arrested were suspects from Mexico.

This suggests that Mexican cartels have expanded their illicit drug operations into Africa.

Suspects from Mexico have also been arrested in Nigeria.

Earlier this month, the NDLEA announced that in one of two similar methamphetamine production cases, a pair of suspects from Mexico and four locals had appeared in court to officially hear the charges they faced and to enter a plea.

All six suspects had pleaded not guilty and were expected to go on trial in late January 2027.

Jose Villa Ochoa and Carrera Loaiza Arturo were remanded in custody in Nigeria after their arrests in a methamphetamine production case. (Photo: NDLEA / Nigeria)

According to the NDLEA, they were being remanded “over their involvement in the establishment and operation of a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine in Tapa village.” (This mirrors what suspects in South Africa have been arrested for.)

The two suspects from Mexico were Jose Villa Ochoa, who was detained in June this year in a forested area in the village, and Carrera Loaiza Arturo, who was taken into custody at the airport in Lagos, allegedly while trying to flee.

‘Misunderstanding’

Meanwhile, the relationship between South Africa and Nigeria has been rocky.

Nigeria’s parliament even banned official visits to South Africa in September 2026 in the wake of violent protests targeting immigrants.

The situation ramped up again last week when Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa Femi Fani-Kayode claimed that the Presidency had “refused to air” a speech of his – the Presidency denied it, saying the saga had been a misunderstanding on Fani-Kayode’s part.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at an event in Gauteng on 13 November 2026 with Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa Femi Fani-Kayode. (Photo: The Presidency)

This stemmed from an event held last week for those heading diplomatic missions in South Africa.

They met President Cyril Ramaphosa to mark the beginning of their assignments.

Fani-Kayode was among 15 ambassadors present, and he took to social media claiming (among other matters) that “the South African Presidency refused to air the introduction of my goodself and the Nigerian delegation or to air my speech.”

The Presidency, via its spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, denied this and said it had been based on a misunderstanding. DM

