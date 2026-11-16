Like a piece of DNA trapped in amber from another age, the explicit, casual misogyny and violent predatory behaviour of the likes of Russell Brand, Donald Trump, comedian, children’s author and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, former royal Andrew Mountbatten, dead mega-paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the Tate Brothers, Nick Fuentes and their millions of acolytes, have reached their sell-by date.

Sentencing Brand last week in the Southwark Crown Court in London to 10 years and six months in jail on one count of rape and three of sexual assault, Judge Joel Bennathan said the 51-year-old had displayed a “casual, arrogant disregard of any woman’s right to say no”.

British comedian and actor Russel Brand in court

In count seven, relating to sexual assault, the judge said Brand displayed “yet again your staggering arrogance and it shows how your entourage indulged your dreadful behaviour”.

Both accusers who testified were “accomplished women who took perfectly reasonable decisions to go to a party and have a few drinks or to go to your house for one type of consensual sex”, he said.

“Women”, the judge concluded, “whatever they wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent”.

The construct of the white alpha male and his automatic dominion over the Earth, the stars, other men and women and children has reached peak built-in obsolescence.

French film icon Gérard Depardieu this week abandoned his appeal against his 2025 conviction for the sexual assault of two women on a film set. In his apology, the actor noted that his behaviour belonged to “a world that no longer exists” and offered his “deepest and most sincere apologies to all those who may have suffered as a result”.

Actor Gérard Depardieu at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in 2013. (Photo: © Christian Charisius / Reuters)

From the world spotlight to ignominy

And so the shapeshifting former comedian and recovering drug addict who shook the hand of royalty and was beamed across the globe on cable television and on YouTube and any other available media vectors, is now a common jailbird.

Indulged by establishment talking heads Tucker Carlson, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Paxman, among others, he has sunk from the spotlight into ignominy.

The details of Brand’s treatment of the women upon whom he imposed himself over the years and who have come forward, have been harrowing. The trial set out graphically that a woman who agrees to having sex once does not consent to being anally raped afterwards.

It was the dogged insistence of only a handful of women who had crossed paths with the priapic Brand over the years, and whose voices were captured in a joint investigation by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times and The Times and titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, that served as a major turning point and catalyst for legal action.

Abuser in extremis

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on 25 October 2026. (Photo: EPA / Yuri Gripas)

In May 2023, a federal civil jury in New York found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll by “forcible digital assault” in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. He was ordered to pay $5-million in damages, and there was also a subsequent defamation suit.

The man who bragged about “grabbing pussy”, who cheated on his pregnant second wife, Marla Maples, with porn star Stormy Daniels, to whom he paid hush money, rose to the office of the president of the United States. Twice.

And so those as mono-dimensional as Trump and with a grudge to polish or a sword of retribution to sharpen, drew inspiration from “the leader of the free world”, launching an armada of podcasts by angry white men who felt their time had come.

The man whose name appears so many times in the Epstein Files (a special squad of Maga zombies in the FBI was brought in to truth-wash redacted releases by Trump’s administration) gave all the ghouls permission.

Trump is the embodiment of this declining, decaying, destructive age about to be hit by a meteorite of pushback, just like the Republican Party smothered by a blaring midterm victory by the Democrats.

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (middle) and his brother, Tristan (right), leave the Bucharest Appeal Court in Romania on 30 May 2024 on charges of human trafficking and intent to form an organised crime group. Romanian police said the brothers and their associates coerced victims into creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Robert Ghement)

Toxic Tate brothers

British-American brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have had their twisted social media platform, which hate-washed millions of vulnerable young men across the manosphere, exposed as a sad little fake empire of extreme pornography, misogyny and vulgarity.

The siblings are languishing in a federal prison in Miami pending extradition to the UK. There, they will face charges of rape and human trafficking. The brothers left the UK hastily for Romania when they learnt that women they had abused had come forward.

The brothers face serious charges in various jurisdictions. In the UK, Andrew faces 42 charges: 10 counts of rape, seven counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, five human-trafficking-related offences, one count of controlling prostitution for gain and 19 charges relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan faces 17 charges: Three counts of rape, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of human trafficking, two further counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

In Romania, Andrew faces charges of trafficking in minors, money laundering, sexual acts with a minor and influencing statements. Prosecutors allege that one of his victims was 15 when he recruited her. Tristan has been indicted for complicity in trafficking in minors, money laundering and influencing statements.

The big boys also face a civil case lodged in the UK in 2024 for tax evasion, and in the US they are facing scrutiny by Homeland Security anti-trafficking agents.

The brothers developed connections with Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jnr and Barron, and interacted with figures in Trump-aligned political circles, as The Guardian revealed this year.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk receives the National Medal of Science from President Donald Trump during the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC on 8 October 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

That which harmed us comes to heal us

While men like Brand and Trump and the Tate brothers have leveraged the internet, so too have those who have fought back using the same tools. Millions ditched Musk’s X because of his explicit misanthropy and escaped the echo chamber of shouts, grunts and insults.

The UK’s Channel 4, the same media house that helped to build Brand, worked with other investigative journalists to finally rip off his various masks.

South Africa

Gender-based violence has been declared a national disaster in South Africa and the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the courts have made progress doling out severe sentences to rapists, sexual offenders, child traffickers and pornographers.

Working with law enforcement officials from other parts of the world, the Western Cape police arrested in August 2026 a 16-year-old Malmesbury teenager linked to an international child sex ring.

The operation was part of a global violent online network known as 764, founded in 2021 by a 15-year-old Texan and known for targeting, blackmailing and coercing children. The band of brothers have tortured and killed animals online and have featured live stabbings.

The young suspect faces several charges, including the access, possession, facilitation and downloading of child sexual abuse material.

Three life sentences for Welkom predator

Christiaan Francisco Fortleza van der Linde . (Photo: NPA)

On 5 November 2026, the NPA secured three life sentences for a 37-year-old Free State man, Christiaan Francisco Fortleza van der Linde, who was convicted on 119 charges spanning several years.

He pleaded guilty to counts including the sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, rape of a minor (potential life imprisonment), exposure to child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, compelled self-sexual assault, creation of child abuse material (CSAM), the sexual grooming of children, the trafficking of persons, distribution of CSAM, kidnapping and murder.

The offences took place between 2015 and 2024. Van der Linde’s first target was a child aged between 12 and 17 at the time and whose trust he had gained. Between 2015 and 2020, he repeatedly groomed, sexually assaulted and raped the child. He also subjected the child to “degrading acts” and used her to create CSAM.

Between 2022 and 2024, the accused targeted a second minor victim, who was between 11 and 14 years old. When his offences came to light, the predator trafficked and kidnapped the second victim and attempted to murder the child in an incident involving an attempted murder-suicide.

The prosecution in the matter raised serious concerns about the whereabouts of the intimate photographs and videos created by Van der Linde, which remain unknown.

“This raises the possibility that the material could still be circulating, exposing the victims to further victimisation and prolonging their trauma,” it said. DM