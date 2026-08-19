An online teen-headed predatory and extremist network known as 764 started in the United States (US) about six years ago and since then has morphed into a global threat – and it may have spread to South Africa.

The arrest of a 16-year-old in the Western Cape on Monday, 17 August 2026, points to this.

Further illustrating how 764 stretches across countries is a case rooted in Australia where Jay Taylor, 13, was allegedly pushed to take his own life, which he did, in 2022 by an individual (who connected online) accused of being linked to 764.

This image was taken in a case in which a teen was arrested in the Western Cape town of Malmesbury on 17 August 2026 for alleged links to the predatory online network known as 764. (Photo: South African Police Service)

According to the BBC, a man based in Germany went on trial in that case earlier this year.

US authorities have previously issued warnings about 764, which is primarily based online and whose members are involved in criminality ranging from child sexual abuse and assault to animal killing and torture.

Since its inception about six years ago in Texas, it has changed names, moved across social media platforms and spawned offshoot groups.

Most of these reside under 764.

764 origin Various media reports, supported by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – information Daily Maverick has seen – indicate that a 15-year-old boy from Texas founded 764 in late 2020 or early 2021. He is now serving an 80-year prison term.

‘Downfall of the current world order’

A US criminal complaint from last year in a 764 case contains a chilling description of it: “The 764 network’s accelerationist goals include social unrest and the downfall of the current world order, including the United States Government.

“Members of 764 work in concert with one another towards a common purpose of destroying civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, including minors.”

In March this year, the FBI issued a warning on 764 and related groups, detailing how easily its members could access targets.

The FBI’s advice and red flags about 764 and its targets: Monitor children’s online behaviour.

Be vigilant about posting personal photographs, videos and identifying information online, especially those of children, because criminals can exploit and manipulate the content.

Be careful of direct online messaging.

Parents should keep an eye out for sudden behavioural changes in their children – their sleeping and eating patterns and appearance.

The receipt of anonymous gifts, gaming currency and other virtual items may indicate something untoward.

“These networks exist on publicly available online platforms, such as social media sites, gaming platforms, and mobile applications commonly used by young people,” the FBI warned.

“Many threat actors systematically target underage females, but anyone – juveniles, adults, males, and females – can be targeted. Victims are typically between the ages of 10 and 17 years old, but the FBI has seen some victims as young as 9 years old.”

Local arrest and child victims

This week, South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, acting on intelligence from the FBI, arrested the 16-year-old in the Western Cape Town of Malmesbury for alleged 764 ties.

An SAPS statement said: “The intelligence indicated that a target, suspected of being linked [… to 764] was believed to be located in South Africa […]

“A preliminary on-site analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices uncovered explicit images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and animal mutilation.”

The SAPS said several child victims had so far been identified.

A teen was arrested in Malmesbury on 17 August for alleged links to 764. (Photo: SAPS)

Accompanying the police statement were two images that showed a desk with computer monitors, a keyboard and a cellphone.

According to the Western Cape’s National Prosecuting Authority, the teen appeared in the magistrate’s court in Malmesbury on Tuesday, the day after he was detained.

He faces 11 charges, of which seven are for sexual assault, including the sexual exploitation of children, and the intentional distribution of child abuse material.

The teen also faces animal cruelty charges and another relating to a message threatening people with property damage.

He was expected back in court on Thursday when a district surgeon’s assessment of him, needed for proceedings, may be complete.

‘Degrading content’ and ‘real-world violence’

Last year, when US authorities arrested two suspected 764 leaders, Leonidas Varagiannis and Prasan Nepal, a related criminal complaint by FBI Special Agent Andrew Rust provided deeper insight into the network and its offshoot groups.

“Members of 764, both individually and as a group, methodically targeted vulnerable populations, including minor girls with mental health challenges, and attempted to socially engineer them, gain their trust, and then groom them to share private information and intimate visual depictions of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” Rust explained.

“Armed with this private information and intimate images of their victims, members would then use this material to coerce victims into providing more extreme and degrading content, such as images of the victims cutting the names of 764 members into their bodies, setting themselves on fire, abusing their pets or siblings, and even suicide.”

This material would then be edited and compiled into what 764 called “Lorebooks” that would be shared across its channels.

Rust explained that 764 members “also engaged in acts of real-world violence”.

This included destroying property, physical assaults including stabbings and attempted murder, and abusing animals.

UK case ‘Terror Week’

In the UK, Cameron Finnigan was jailed last year after his 2024 arrest for offences relating to 764, committed when he was 18 years old.

Sentencing remarks in his case, which Daily Maverick has seen, are rattling.

The document says: “It is clear from all the evidence […] that you were involved in a Satanic, Far-Right extremist group known as ‘764’. That group is associated with a broader entity or group known as the Order of the Nine Angles or ‘O9A’.

“There is evidence that O9A is a decentralised esoteric militant accelerationist network of threat actors who believe that Western civilisation’s Judeo-Christian heritage corrupts modern society.”

Cameron Finnigan was jailed in the UK last year after his 2024 arrest for offences relating to 764, committed when he was 18 years old. (Photo: BBC NEWS / LinkedIn)

According to the sentencing remarks in Finnigan’s case, 764 had deemed a week in March 2024 as “Terror Week” or “Terror Season”.

“You were aware that an associate, ‘Morgue’, was intent on murdering someone, and you believed his plan to be genuine,” the sentencing remarks said.

“You encouraged ‘Morgue’ to dump the dead body of his victim and then ‘Go spray paint the fuck out of it.’” DM

