Bafana Bafana ready to tackle troubled Kenyans in key Afcon qualification clash

Bafana Bafana and Kenya meet in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification double-header under contrasting circumstances.

While there is harmony within the South African camp after Pitso Mosimane took over a healthy team from Belgian Hugo Broos, Kenyan boss Benni McCarthy recently revealed the tough working conditions he has faced while coaching the Harambee Stars. Especially in recent months.

Although the Kenyans are already guaranteed to participate in the latest edition of the Afcon as one of the three co-host nations (alongside Tanzania and Uganda), the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) rules mandate that even host countries must participate in the qualification process. The general status quo is that a host nation does not have to navigate through qualifiers.

Despite being already assured of a place in next year’s tournament, which is scheduled to take place from 19 June to 17 July, Bafana Bafana all time top goal-scorer McCarthy has come under immense pressure from Kenyan soccer fans in recent months. This amplified in the first round of qualifiers Kenya played.

Benni McCarthy under Kenyan pressure

The Harambee Stars lost 1-0 to Guinea, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Group D minnows Eritrea. This latter result particularly frustrated Kenyans. McCarthy, who has been coaching the Harambee Stars since March 2025, recently revealed that during the last international window his players had downed tools and refused to train.

Benni McCarthy had to convince his players to play in the last international. They were not happy about not being paid. (Photo: Chris Omollo / Gallo Images)

This was because the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had not paid the players allowances and bonuses, stretching across numerous international camps.

McCarthy and his technical team, which also features former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, managed to convince the players to play the matches – but the results told the full story.

The players have since received some of the money they are owed. However, McCarthy told SportyTV that he and his staff members were still awaiting their remuneration.

“You’re always going to get backlash because people don’t know the ins and outs of what goes on. People just see the results. Then they ask why you are not selecting this player or that player,” McCarthy said to SportyTV.

“They don’t understand the reasons why those players aren’t selected. It’s because the players don’t want to play for the national team due to the ongoing struggles. So, they just omit themselves from the team,” the former Porto striker said.

“But the general public does not know about all of this. They just look at the fact that you failed to beat Eritrea, they call for your head and criticise you. But it’s fine, that’s the job we are in. It’s all about results,” McCarthy continued.

“The people don’t know that the technical team has not been paid for three months. Yet we still wake up and do our best, only for someone to pick up their phone and say ‘these guys must go’ and so on. Would they do the same job for free? It’s not even my country for me to be doing it for free.”

Benni McCarthy (centre) is Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer with 31 goals. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

While Kenya and McCarthy will be under pressure in the two fixtures against South Africa, set for Friday, 13 November (6pm) in Johannesburg, and 17 November in Nairobi, Mosimane’s men want to ride the momentum of the previous international window.

Bafana Bafana eyeing six points

Bafana Bafana won their two opening Afcon qualification games. They beat Guinea 2-1 in their opener, before walloping Eritrea 5-0 in the second match. A 1-0 win over Egypt in a friendly clash was a bonus in that window. These were Mosimane’s first matches since he replaced Broos after the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Mosimane is still trying to mould the team in his own tactical image after taking over from Broos. Even though he is elated with the great start the team has managed in the qualifiers to date, the 62-year-old tactician insists that what matters is that they are at the summit of Group D when the group campaign concludes.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane says his team is not underestimating Kenya, despite their issues. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

“The most important thing is that we find ourselves exactly where we are now. The rest does not count that much. What’s important is to stay at the top. We have a great opportunity [to qualify]. It’s all in our hands. But the road we still have to travel is long, including Guinea away. So, we have to be very careful,” Mosimane said.

In the previous window Bafana Bafana were without a number of key players. This included defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, midfielder Thalente Mbatha and striker Lyle Foster. They have returned and will be key to South Africa’s attempt to bank the six points on offer against McCarthy’s troubled Kenya. DM