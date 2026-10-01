“It’s a good start, but let’s keep our feet on the ground and not get too excited.” Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane uttered these words in analysing his team’s winning start in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign.

The South African senior men’s soccer side put themselves in pole position to finish at the summit of Group D of Afcon qualification by hitting the ground running in Mosimane’s second tenure as the team’s coach. Bafana began their campaign on Saturday, 26 September, with a 2-1 over Guinea. In that clash, goals from defenders Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini steered Mosimane’s men to success.

On Wednesday, 30 September, Bafana Bafana secured a much more emphatic 5-0 victory against minnows Eritrea. The clash was played in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, due to Eritrea not having facilities that match the standards required by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This is a normal practice on the continent, with numerous countries in the same position as Eritrea in terms of infrastructure or simply besieged by internal conflict.

Relebohile Mofokeng (left) is set to play an important role under Pitso Mosimane after impressing against Guinea and Eritrea in 2027 Afcon qualification. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

On neutral ground, where both sides enjoyed little support, the South Africans were just too powerful for the Eritreans. A first-half Relebohile Mofokeng brace, as well as second stanza goals from Sphephelo Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh buried the home side.

Ironically, it was Eritrea that started the stronger of the two nations and they even hit the woodwork early on in the clash. However, as the South Africans settled into a rhythmic state of play, the gulf in quality began to show. Some of Bafana’s momentum was slowed by an injury to midfielder Bathusi Aubaas just 12 minutes in.

On came Brooklyn Poggenpoel in his place and the 26-year-old slotted in seamlessly alongside Sithole in the middle of the park, dictating the tempo and spraying passes to all parts of the field. It was only a matter of time before the South Africans would break the deadlock, and so it proved as Belgium-based Mofokeng opened the scoring on 19 minutes after a defence-splitting pass from his former Orlando Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis.

Oswin Appollis (centre) is a key creative outlet for Bafana Bafana and provided a hat-trick of assists against Eritrea. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

From there it was one-way traffic, with Bafana’s defence hardly troubled as the team’s attackers terrorised the opposition backline. The final nail in Eritrea’s coffin came via another Appollis assist as the 25-year-old crossed for substitute Singh to slot home from close range.

Pleased Pitso speaks

The emphatic victory greatly pleased Mosimane, who reiterated that he was grateful to his predecessor Hugo Broos for laying a solid foundation on which he could build.

Mosimane could not call on six players who went to the 2026 Fifa World Cup with Broos. Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa and Khuliso Mudau were ruled out through injury.

South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane had to make do without a number of key players for this international window. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Striker Lyle Foster recently switched from English side Burnley and has joined US-based outfit Houston Dynamo. He was left out due to a lack of match fitness. Of course, midfielder Jayden Adams died shortly after participating in the World Cup.

“I’m happy that we won. That’s the most important thing. From two games we claimed six points and scored a few goals. It was a good performance from our boys, they showed respect to our opponents and played proper football,” Mosimane said.

“Of course, from the team that played at the World Cup, we had five players out; four injured and one who passed on – Jayden. May his soul rest in peace. So we had to bring in five new players, especially some young players,” the Bafana boss added.

“But the foundation is good with regards to the team that comes from the World Cup, we just want to improve a little bit and score more goals. You can never not be happy with seven goals in two games,” he stated.

Brooklyn Poggenpoel (left) battles with Givemore Khupe of Sekhukhune United in a Premiership match. Poggenpoel earned praise from Mosimane after coming off the bench and bossing the midfield against Eritrea on debut. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)



Happy Bafana fans

Following the victory over Guinea at an electric Orlando Stadium, Daily Maverick spoke to some fans who shared their initial thoughts on the team under Mosimane. They expressed their backing of the coach.

“We are so happy about the result and we are happy that we were able to welcome our new head coach Pitso. He had a great start with the win [against Guinea,” 18-year-old Lwandile Magudulela, who was at Orlando Stadium for the first time, told Daily Maverick.

“The South African Football Association did well by choosing Orlando Stadium [for Pitso’s first match in charge]. Orlando Pirates regularly win here and the people in the area have an appetite for football,” said another supporter, Phakiso Ratsiu (33).

“Overall, we played well and we deserved the result. But we also had a lot of back passes, which is not necessarily a bad thing because we retained possession,” Ratsiu added.

Fans celebrate during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between South Africa and Guinea at Orlando Stadium on 26 September 2026. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Considering that Mosimane only had a handful of days with the players before the key Afcon clash, a concise playing style is something he still needs to iron out. The more matches the team plays, the better they will understand what the coach requires from them.

Bafana will now turn their attention to an international friendly match against Egypt that will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, 4 October 2026. DM