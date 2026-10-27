Forgotten Island — The inventive animated film putting Filipino folklore in the spotlight

One glance at fuel prices and most of us realise that we’re probably not going anywhere for recreation any time soon, which means we need to get our explorations of new places vicariously, or virtually.

As it turns out, a newer generation of animated films are a great way to experience different cultures. Moana, Turning Red, KPop Demon Hunters and, now, Forgotten Island, expose viewers to societies beyond the Eurocentric, taking cinemagoers to other parts of the globe.

These movies may still be made by Western studios (though they are often led by people from the same cultural backgrounds shown), but they offer a welcome freshness in the worlds and issues they reflect, which often bleeds into the animation style itself.

In the case of Forgotten Island, from DreamWorks Animation, audiences are transported to the Philippines of the 1990s, and witness the evolution of an unlikely friendship between the free-spirited but directionless Jo Yuson (voiced by H.E.R.) and academically gifted but anxious Raissa Molina (Liza Soberano).

The two girls bond over their passion for Filipino folklore, but a decade or so later find themselves on different paths as they graduate high school and Raissa prepares to leave for university in America.

A decision to sneak off to the beach for one last evening of fun has unintended consequences when the young women find themselves on the legendary island of Nakali, populated by various fantastical creatures – including merfolk and the terrifying, vampire-like Manananggal.

The island of Nakali is populated by various fantastical creatures, like the terrifying, vampire-like Manananggal. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

The reclusive tree spirit Batiba, voiced by Jenny Slate. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Unable to remember the events of their immediate arrival on the island, and chasing a deadline to return home, Jo and Raissa must retrace their steps, “aided” by weredog Raww (Dave Franco). If all else fails, they have a deal waiting with reclusive tree spirit Batiba (Jenny Slate), who will get them back to their world in exchange for all their cherished memories, as represented by loaded charm bracelets.

There’s a lot to love about Forgotten Island, which is a breath of fresh air in many aspects, starting with the story. No trite “be yourself” overarching message here. The film has more to say about the value of memories, along with the more interesting topic of maturing friendships, and how insecurities and fears can undermine formerly rock-solid bonds as life pushes people in opposite directions.

The animation in Forgotten Island is particularly inventive, switching between Western and Eastern traditions, computer-generated visuals and traditional 2D cartoons, and dazzling with dynamic cinematography that feels like a major animation accomplishment, even for viewers who rarely dip their toes in the medium.

Colourful, and frequently trippy, Forgotten Island is part of a new generation of features post-Into the Spider-Verse that aren’t afraid to break from naturalism in their visual style and go the route of a pop collage instead. The DreamWorks film takes the dynamism a step further, pairing its stylish aesthetic with catchy music hits of yesteryear.

Forgotten Island is boisterous and almost never takes its pedal off the gas. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

On a cerebral level, Forgotten Island will probably send the curious down a wiki rabbit hole to learn more about the richness of South East Asian mythology, which typically leans towards the demonic and mildly disturbing.

On that note, the movie feels more appropriate for older children. It can be frightening at times, especially when the Manananggal is hunting Jo and Raissa, and the word “piss” is thrown around liberally thanks to Raww’s uncontrollable territory marking.

A bigger hurdle facing Forgotten Island, though, is that the film is arguably too boisterous. With the makers of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado – on writing and directing duties, Forgotten Island almost never takes its foot off the gas.

As rowdy as Jo is, it’s only in the film’s final third that small pockets of breathing room appear to accommodate its moving narrative. The result is a jaw-droppingly creative film that is fun and funny, but in its hyper state, doesn’t quite hit the resonant feelings bullseye. DM

Forgotten Island is playing in cinemas. This review was first published on Pfangirl.