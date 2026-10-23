Queer Fest kicks off: ‘Shockwave’ celebrates transformation over despair

The Market Theatre’s inaugural Queer Fest, running from 21 to 25 October, arrives as both a celebration and a challenge. Coinciding with the theatre’s 50th anniversary, the festival continues The Market’s legacy of platforming South African stories, while placing a dedicated spotlight on LGBTQ+ experiences.

As artistic director Greg Homann explained, the festival aims to be both “a place of celebration and joy” as well as a “place of activism”, acknowledging queer victories while confronting ongoing struggles.

The festival opened with a special appearance by legendary satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys, who brings his iconic alter ego to the stage in Evita @ 91. It also features Guillaume Apollinaire’s provocative new play, The Breasts of Tiresias.

One of the highlights of Queer Fest is Chantal Stanfield’s play, Shockwave, which runs until 8 November.

(From left to right) Sister Debbie (Renate Stuurman) and Sister Susan (Lois du Plessis) in ‘Shockwave’, by Chantal Stanfield at The Market Theatre Queer Fest. (Photo: Thandile Zwelibanzi)

Set in 1980s Cape Town during the State of Emergency, Shockwave examines the reality of living in a society where apartheid, religious conservatism and prejudice dictate who is allowed to exist openly. The political unrest, heavy police presence and restrictions imposed under apartheid create an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Yet despite the weight of its themes, the production never succumbs to despair. As director David Dennis observes, “There is no wedding without tears and no funeral without laughter.” It’s a philosophy reflected in the play’s blend of humour, music and human connection.

What makes Shockwave particularly effective is how it intertwines personal struggles with broader political realities. Through immersive sound design – off-stage police vehicles, barking dogs and exploding canisters – the production makes the historical threat feel immediate.

If apartheid controlled where people could live and move, the fear surrounding the HIV/Aids epidemic – the so-called “gay plague” – exposed the emotional cost of hiding one’s identity. Hearing discriminatory words directed at characters on stage is unsettling not because they belong to the past, but because they still echo attitudes that exist today.

Lead actress Renate Stuurman, who plays Sister Debbie, notes there is still “a young person right now for whom this is their reality”. Watching this isolation unfold, I thought about activists like Simon Nkoli and how the fight for acceptance and belonging continues today.

Lois du Plessis, Trevor Lynch, Renate Stuurman, Dwayne Behrens star in Chantal Stanfield’s Shockwave at the Market Theatre. (Photo: Thandile Zwelibanzi)

The play also tackles religious hypocrisy, showing how faith can be both a source of comfort and a tool of exclusion. As Stuurman observes, it can be heartbreaking when “loving your fellow man and following rules set out by religion or church go in opposite directions”.

Unfortunately, theatre spaces such as The Market Theatre are rarely given the recognition they deserve for cultivating and showcasing original South African work. Watching Shockwave reinforced the important role theatre plays in preserving stories, challenging perspectives and creating space for voices that are often overlooked.

Homann says The Market Theatre is “very much about the diversity of the South African voice”, and Shockwave is a powerful example of that commitment. More importantly, it demonstrates what he describes as theatre’s greatest strength: its ability to foster empathy.

In a time when many local stories struggle for visibility, productions such as this remind us why theatre remains an essential space for reflection, understanding and dialogue.

Queer Fest runs from 21-25 October 2026. (Photo: Market Theatre)

The inaugural Queer Fest offers a vibrant and multifaceted programme across The Market Theatre precinct. There are bold new theatrical works, including Bruce J Little’s adult comedy, Bum Stuff: A Cheeky Cabaret, and a groundbreaking physical performance from Thamsanqa Tshabalala.

Music and live entertainment also feature prominently, with performances by Chris Chameleon, The Luyanda Madope Trio and duo Adrian & Emma-Jean. Together, these varied offerings create a space for radical joy, artistic expression and community gathering.

Ultimately, Shockwave offers transformation over despair, leaving audiences with hope and a deeper appreciation for human resilience. By fostering empathy and understanding, it exemplifies why Queer Fest matters. DM