Suliman Carrim’s legal woes deepen as Absa vehicle smuggling allegations emerge

On Thursday, 22 October 2026, ANC-linked businessman Suliman Carrim appeared briefly in the Musina Magistrate’s Court to face charges of attempted theft and money laundering, deepening his legal troubles after his repeated failure to testify before the Madlanga Commission had already triggered criminal proceedings.

Carrim’s appearance in the latest matter was delayed due to the struggle to find a courtroom for his bail application.

On Thursday, his legal counsel told the court that he was ready to proceed with the application and was prepared to wait the entire day for an opening on the court roll. The prosecution, however, told the magistrate that the court roll was already packed, with a bail application and a trial among the matters scheduled.

There was simply no room to accommodate Carrim’s application, the court was told. The matter was then escalated to the chief prosecutor to establish whether another courtroom and magistrate could be made available to hear Carrim’s bail application.

However, after a short recess, the court was informed that Carrim needed to return to Pretoria for treatment at a hospital at 4pm.

Businessman Suliman Carrim testifies at the Madlanga Commission in March 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The matter was consequently postponed to 30 October for his bail application. He remains in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

He is due back in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Friday 30 October, two days after his next appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to hear the outcome of his bail application regarding his failure to appear at the Madlanga Commission.

Absa vehicles and alleged cross-border fraud

The latest charges against Carrim stem from an alleged scheme involving two vehicles belonging to Absa, suspected fraudulent banking documents and an attempted cross-border movement into Malawi.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the cases arose from an incident on 22 July 2026, when police officers stationed at the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina intercepted two motor vehicles allegedly destined for Malawi.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the vehicles were being transported from Mahikeng towards the border post for onward travel to Malawi.

“It is alleged that arrangements had been made to obtain bank authorisation documents to facilitate the legal cross-border movement of the vehicles. However, the required authorisation was allegedly not provided, and fraudulent bank documents were subsequently arranged,” Mathe said.

NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said: “It is alleged that Carrim, acting in collusion with his employees, attempted to steal two vehicles belonging to Absa by taking them out of the country using fraudulent documentation.

“Two accused are already in custody after they were arrested while allegedly attempting to cross into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border Post with the vehicles.”

From commission no-show to airport arrest

The latest charges come less than a week after Carrim was arrested on Friday, 16 October, at OR Tambo International Airport, as he was preparing to leave the country. His attempted departure followed a prolonged dispute over his failure to return to the Madlanga Commission to complete his testimony, despite claiming that ill health prevented him from appearing.

During his bail application in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, Carrim said that his doctors had encouraged him to travel abroad for “spiritual upliftment”. The explanation raised questions about his claimed inability to testify before the commission while apparently being fit enough to undertake an overseas pilgrimage.

Carrim’s conduct had already drawn scrutiny after he was reportedly spotted at a shop and an eatery in Cape Town, despite a doctor having deemed him medically unfit to testify before the commission. The commission subsequently resolved to pursue criminal charges after Carrim repeatedly failed to appear and refused to undergo an independent medical assessment.

In August, the commission resolved to lay criminal charges against Carrim over his repeated non-appearance.

Carrim’s web of powerful connections

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission has laid bare the breadth of ANC-linked Carrim’s business relationships, drawing into focus his dealings with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, North West businessman Brown Mogotsi and tender tycoon Hangwani “Morgan” Maumela.

Testifying before the commission in March, Carrim acknowledged relationships with Matlala, Mogotsi and Maumela, whose business dealings have attracted scrutiny from law enforcement.

Carrim testified that he had reached an agreement with Matlala under which he would advance him R10-million, with Matlala expected to repay R20-million over three years, to help fulfil Matlala’s Medicare 24 contract with the SAPS. He also described two separate dealings with Maumela, the tender tycoon targeted by the Special Investigating Unit over allegations relating to the looting of Tembisa Hospital. DM