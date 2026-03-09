Tenders, tycoons, and threats — Suleiman Carrim’s day of reckoning at the Madlanga Commission

The day of reckoning for businessman Suleiman Carrim arrived at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 9 March, after the commission dismissed his application to testify in camera, clearing the way for his evidence to be heard in an open public session.

Carrim is a longstanding ANC member and activist in North West.

On Monday, Carrim admitted to having a relationship with not only alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi , but also tender tycoon Morgan Maumela, who’s been targeted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for his role in the R2-billion Tembisa Hospital looting. Whistleblower Babita Deokaran was gunned down after she questioned the looting of the hospital via questionable tenders.

Carrim, Matlala and Maumela appear to be connected by a tangled web of business deals and financial favours involving huge sums of money closely related to tenders.

Carrim's request to testify in camera was based on claims that he had received threats from individuals unknown to the commission. However, his argument was weakened by the fact that his name and image were already public following his appearance before the commission in February and his unsuccessful bid in the Gauteng Division of the High Court to prevent him from testifying.

Suleiman Carrim testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 6 February. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

A deal gone wrong

Carrim said he became involved with Matlala after Matlala’s company Medicare24 secured a R360-million health services contract with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Carrim testified that the matter dates back to June 2024, when he received a call from Matlala requesting a meeting. The two were not strangers, as both operated in the private security industry through their respective companies, Fusion Tactical Team and Cat Matlala VIP Protection Services.

When they met, Matlala allegedly told Carrim that he had secured a contract, but was short of cash and required funding to fulfil it. Carrim checked the details with his North West connection Mogotsi, who confirmed that Matlala had secured the massive SAPS deal.

Carrim testified that he reached an agreement with Matlala, in terms of which he would advance him R10-million and Matlala would repay him a total of R20-million over three years.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in SA’s criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria on 27 November 2025. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

At the time, there were growing claims that Matlala had close links with senior police officials and politically connected figures, raising concerns about possible influence over policing structures. He also faced serious criminal accusations, including charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, which had already placed him under public and investigative scrutiny.

Carrim apparently overlooked or didn’t know about these issues.

He said Matlala only repaid him R2.5-million before the SAPS contract was cancelled. And, as Carrim was trying to get his money back, he said Mogotsi advised him to tell Matlala that he had a close relationship with the now sidelined minister of police, Senzo Mchunu. Carrim didn’t have a relationship with the minister — but he tried this tactic anyway.

He told the commission he thought both Mogotsi and Matlala were “playing” him.

Enter Maumela

Carrim testified about two dealings with Maumela, whom the SIU alleged was behind the biggest syndicate that looted Tembisa Hospital of more than R800-million. Matlala was linked to that syndicate, and News24 has reported that he met former police minister Bheki Cele at Maumela’s villa at Zimbali Estate on the KZN North Coast in March 2025.

Carrim said Matlala asked him to make a payment of R750,000 to Maumela in mid-March 2025. Carrim said he initially questioned the request, pointing out that Matlala had not yet repaid the R10-million loan and was now asking him to pay R750,000 to Maumela.

However, said Carrim, Matlala had insisted that Maumela urgently needed the money. Carrim said he refused to pay the full amount, agreeing to a reduced payment of R500,000, with a possible additional R250,000 later.

He testified that he ultimately agreed to make the payment because he wanted to keep Matlala cooperative in the hope of securing further repayments on the R10-million loan.

Hangwani Morgan Maumela. (Photo: Nhlanhla Lux Official / Facebook)

That wasn’t their only dealing.

When questioned by evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson, SC, on whether he had any business dealings with Maumela, Carrim acknowledged there had been discussions about potential ventures. These included a proposed mining operation in 2023 involving a chrome wash and crushing plant in 2023. They agreed to establish a vehicle called Chrome Core, with each holding a 50% stake. The plan was for each party to raise R50-million and contribute a further R5-million in capital.

According to Carrim, Maumela deposited R55-million into their lawyers’ trust account. However, Maumela later requested a refund, claiming he needed the capital to finish building his house; Carrim confirmed the funds were subsequently returned.

The issue drew sharp questioning from Chaskalson, who asked Carrim whether he was aware that by March 2024, Maumela was already subject to a South African Revenue Service preservation order. Carrim responded that he only became aware of this in 2025.

Carrim’s cross-examination continues on Tuesday. DM