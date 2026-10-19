Three weeks before the 4 November local elections, the anti-foreigner movement reclaimed South Africa’s online political conversation. A Home Affairs U-turn on asylum and a News24 investigation gave it fresh momentum. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court put the ANC back on the ballot.

Between Friday, 9 October and Thursday, 15 October 2026, Murmur Intelligence tracked political conversation across X and popular public Facebook pages. On X, about 920,000 posts were authored by, or posted about, South African parties, institutions and politicians.

X interaction network of political conversations. Users are connected together when they repost or @mention each other. Different colours represent distinct communities identified with a community detection algorithm. Node size denotes influence based on the number of reposts and @mentions each account received.

The anti-foreigner movement takes back first place

As expected, the White Cross Project surge of two weeks ago proved temporary. Two anti-immigration communities now produced 43% of all posts on X from 24% of accounts, and they again had the highest buzzer scores of the large communities, a sign of sustained coordinated amplification (note how the users in red cluster around March and March’s Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s account in the below network visualisation).

X interaction network of political conversations. Users in red demonstrated single-minded buzzing behaviour whereby they almost exclusively amplified the content from specific influencers.

The trigger was Home Affairs’ withdrawal of its online asylum directive. Ngobese-Zuma told followers the directive was gone but the Constitutional Court judgment was not, and her network, echoed by Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pushed for a referendum and withdrawal from the 1951 Refugee Convention.

When News24 reported on her tenders and funding, #HandsOffJacinta and #WeAreJacinta followed, with ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba and MK accounts rallying to her. On Facebook, Operation Dudula ran the third most-engaged political page, behind SABC News and SAPS.

Afrikaner activists: Back to rural safety

The Afrikaner rights community fell from 24% of posts two weeks ago to 13%. Its buzzer score stayed among the lowest in the network, consistent with passionate activism rather than manufactured reach. It is only when Elon Musk and the American Maga community amplify this community’s content – like when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House in early 2025 – that we see unusual amplification patterns around this community’s content.

Its focus shifted from Washington to home: farm attacks, attacks on the Constitutional Court ANC candidates list ruling, and defending Ngobese-Zuma against News24, drawing it closer to the anti-immigrant movement (which is not surprising given that AfriForum and March and March are now formally aligned).

The EFF and the MK party

The EFF supporters community produced 8.5% of posts on X, down from 14% two weeks ago and 9% last week. Its campaign was conventional: the announcement of a closing rally at Orlando Stadium on 31 October and Tlaleng Mofokeng’s Johannesburg mayoral bid. EFF voices also condemned xenophobic vigilantism.

RET and MK party supporters held steady at 6.4% of posts from 3.7% of accounts. They mobilised in Durban under #SizothathaOmaspala, defended Ngobese-Zuma and, led by Mzwanele Manyi, cast the ANC’s court win as evidence of Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and judicial bias.

Inside the GNU: the courts as campaign ground

The ANC’s biggest win came in court. The Constitutional Court upheld its appeal relating to the ANC’s missing the IEC candidate submission deadline. The court ordered the IEC to include the ANC’s candidate lists in six municipalities.

The FF Plus’s Corné Mulder called it “a very controversial ruling”, and AfriForum-aligned voices called the court “packed with pro-ANC judges”. On Facebook, the ANC-IEC saga trended through IOL, SABC News and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula’s page (Mbalula gave a very emotional statement after the ruling that went viral).

The DA was squeezed from both sides. The asylum U-turn under its Home Affairs minister, Leon Schreiber, drew fire from the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula and anti-immigrant accounts, while Helen Zille insisted the DA would not back down over Mbalula’s threats to review the GNU. On Facebook, the party leaned on rallies and law-and-order messaging from JP Smith and Cilliers Brink.

The government’s most-shared good news was Navi Pillay’s Nobel peace prize.

Paid influencers: from state entities to a named candidate

Suspected undisclosed paid public-sector campaigns continued to run this past week. The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) again ran undisclosed bursts, selling R20 tickets for fan trains to the MTN8 final and its new City to City buses (hundreds of posts, none marked as advertising).

For the first time this month, a campaign relating to a specific politician surfaced. On 10 October @mizar_rr and several others posted #TlangiMogaleForANCMayor, backing Tshwane MMC Tlangi Mogale as the ANC’s mayoral candidate. Within hours Mogale (@tlangimich) publicly denied paying for support, after Miss Ziprusha (@destinyzee), in a post since deleted, said she had been paid to post.

The residents of Tswane deserve consistency, responsibility, and choices that emphasize service delivery. #TlangiMogaleForANCMayor https://t.co/RwTGdWXvgO — 𝚖𝚒𝚣𝚊𝚛 (@mizar_rr) October 10, 2026

Tlangi will never outright win Tshwane She wasted money on this promo In Tshwane we vote for people who prioritise SERVICE DELIVERY, people like Nasiphi Moya 💚💚💚 — Lerato Pillay_🇿🇦💎🇿🇦💎 (@LeratoPillayZAR) October 10, 2026

Good day, it has just come to my attention that an account by the name of @destinyzee has come out to say they have a paid gig to post something and they are seemingly projecting that to be of my sanction Firstly I would like to make it categorically clear that I do not and will never use money or any immoral means to solicit inauthentic and decorated public opinions about work I do as a public representative. I have in the last 12 months experienced paid and well coordinated attacks on my name and have been subjected to personal attacks, labels and a lot of misinformation about my persona being spread by many fake accounts that are linked to ActionSa leaders, including the same one of @destinyzee . I have no single communication line with this lady nor do I desire to initiate any fake relationship on Twitter in return of paid tweets as I have never been confused about who I am and what I stand for in society. This is precisely the reason why despite the smear, insults, dehumanisation attempts and the desperate attempts to delete my own credentials and hard work through the sounder of paid tweets, I still get up every morning and go to serve those I have served for more than a decade. I have served throughout my life and have so many young women amongst the crop of thousands that I have taken to universities and continue to pay for their tuition fees way before I even joined public service as a PR Councilor. I have so many young women who look up to me that I will never be deterred and allow unworthy miserable human beings who believe that an account with a huge following amounts to meaningful contribution to society when all that their content does is further the very moral decay we are currently faced with as a society. I have been made aware that there is an established comms waroom that is channeled from the same Political party which is the main driver of all these sporadic insults. It is quite clear that this is yet another paid campaign to further project me in bad light to the public and desperately have my character questioned, yet again. Nowhere on Twitter have I ever seen any of these paid Twitter accounts announce that they will be making a paid tweet but because this is well planned and orchestrated, it had to be made so that my face could follow on the same matter. I will be taking legal action against this said female account owner and ensure that such dehumanisation and unfair treatment of another human being never occurs. I have kept my peace for the longest of time and allowed these insults and attacks go on unbothered but for the sake of justice and clarity I shall take this one up. I remain Tlangi🇿🇦🙏🏾❤️ — Tlangi Mogale: CoT MMC Roads&Transport🖤💚💛 🇿🇦 (@tlangimich) October 10, 2026

Posts around the #TlaniMogaleForANCMayor saga.

Smaller pushes promoted an SA Local Government Association summit. Twenty-seven accounts wrote for both political and brand campaigns, disclosing #ad for Samsung, the National Lottery and Betway, but not for Prasa or the ANC mayoral push.

One of the potentially paid campaigns highlighted this wave is for a podcast promoting South Africa and US relations. The Guardian recently published that the US State Department is considering spending millions of rand on a marketing campaign to encourage Afrikaners to emigrate to that country, so expect to see more of this kind of content amplified in future.

Don’t miss Daryl Swanepoel on the African Renaissance Podcast! The conversation about Afrikaners is one worth listening to. Make time to watch and hear the discussion for yourself. #AfricanRenaissancePodcast https://t.co/eG1S0a73yS — Kay💕 (@RSA_Kay_) October 15, 2026

How do economic interests shape relations between South Africa and the US? Find out more on the African Renaissance Podcast. #AfricanRenaissancePodcast — Lethabo (@Lethabo4991) October 12, 2026

Conversations about race and economic justice are essential to understanding South Africa's relationship with the US. Join the African Renaissance Podcast. #AfricanRenaissancePodcast — Aria (@Aria4991) October 12, 2026

We’re live! Tune in now to the African Renaissance Podcast featuring Daryl Swanepoel as they discuss Afrikaners. Don’t miss out! #AfricanRenaissancePodcast — Ingane❤️ka♦️Pastor (@mtanaka_mfundis) October 15, 2026

Posts promoting the African Renaissance podcast on South Africa-US relations.

Wrapping it all up

Two weeks ago we expected the Afrikaner surge to recede and the anti-immigrant movement to endure. Both happened, and the anti-immigrant movement is now setting the election agenda: it extracted a policy reversal, and parties from ActionSA to MK are competing for its support. The courts have become campaign ground, with rulings on asylum and ballot lists turned into rallying points.

And paid amplification appears to be moving from state entities to individual candidates. DM

Aldu Cornelissen is a pioneer in AI-driven pipelines and analytics of complex unstructured data, and is the technical mind and co-founder of Murmur Intelligence and LLMEKNOW, both Cape Town-based organisations.

Kyle Findlay is a renowned researcher and speaker on the topic of digital influence and is the co-founder of Murmur Intelligence and LLMEKNOW.