We’re running a little experiment because we trust you, our readers, to help us assess our journalism.

Before the series began, we asked readers whether they felt they understood the baboon conflict on the Cape Peninsula well enough to have an informed view. Now that all five parts have been published, we’re asking the same question again.

The aim of this poll is to find out whether our journalism has given you the information and perspectives you need to make up your own mind about a complex and often contentious issue.

What are you still wondering about the baboon conflict? Share your questions and thoughts in the comments. We’d like to hear what the series helped you understand, what questions remain, and what you think we should be considering. We will reject any comments that are offensive or don't make a genuine effort toward engagement. DM