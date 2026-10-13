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Cape Town’s baboon conflict — Do you have the full picture?

Daily Maverick’s Maverick Earth series examined Cape Town’s escalating baboon conflict from the perspectives of authorities, scientists, residents, conservationists and the baboons themselves. Now that you’ve had a chance to read the series, we want to hear from you.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
13 Oct
Read Daily Maverick’s five-part series on Cape Town’s baboon conflict and tell us whether the journalism gave you enough information to form an informed view.A Simon’s Town baboon. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

We’re running a little experiment because we trust you, our readers, to help us assess our journalism.

Before the series began, we asked readers whether they felt they understood the baboon conflict on the Cape Peninsula well enough to have an informed view. Now that all five parts have been published, we’re asking the same question again.

If you haven’t read the full series yet, you can catch up here:

The aim of this poll is to find out whether our journalism has given you the information and perspectives you need to make up your own mind about a complex and often contentious issue.

What are you still wondering about the baboon conflict? Share your questions and thoughts in the comments. We’d like to hear what the series helped you understand, what questions remain, and what you think we should be considering. We will reject any comments that are offensive or don't make a genuine effort toward engagement. DM

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