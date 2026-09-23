Lamb on the braai. For tens of thousands of South Africans, this is what a braai is all about. Tjoppies, sure. But you could debone a leg of lamb all by yourself – I taught myself how decades ago and it always gives me a sense of satisfaction once it’s done – or get hold of a “staanrib” rack and put it to use for a flank or rib. Here are some recipes for all of those options.

Twice-cooked whole mutton rib

Here’s a throwback to our years in the Karoo and a memorable evening spent with good friends, sharing this rib that left me blushing thanks to all the praise. It had taken all day to prepare, so set enough time aside for it.

Whole lamb flank on the braai

This recipe from 2022 was cooked right after I had acquired a “staanrib” rack, designed precisely for a whole flank or rib of lamb or mutton. The flank has less fat and is consequently leaner than the rib, from the higher end of the animal’s breast region, while the flank is from the abdominal end. If you’re avoiding fat, choose the flank. Your butcher will know the difference and how to cut it for you.

Rustic rack of lamb on the braai with a rosemary and dried orange zest crust

It’s rustic because the racks are not Frenched. More of a homespun Karoo style, really. No foil bandages here; this recipe for rack of lamb on the coals is designed to make the meat sing and zing with the tang of dried orange zest and lovely rosemary herbiness.

The perfect braaied lamb chop

Here’s another lamb chop recipe – for leg tjops but it will suit loin or rib ones too – from our Karoo days. The prices! I thought they were way too high, but they look cheap now. Still, on a weekend such as the one just starting, spoil yourself.

Deboned leg of lamb in a spicy marinade

Caraway is a spice often overlooked, but it adds an indefinable something to a marinade for lamb along with the more common marriage of cumin, fennel and coriander. Try this for a 36-hour marinade for a deboned leg of lamb, deboned all by yourself. DM