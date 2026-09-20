‘Anger and apathy won’t fix NMB’ — New movement urges residents to vote

Residents driving through some of Gqeberha’s busiest intersections may have noticed the huge lime-and-black billboards urging them to vote on in the 2026 local government elections, which are being held on 4 November.

The billboards have gone up at Govan Mbeki Drive near the taxi rank, Stanford Road towards the northern areas, Cape Road and Mount Road, with another planned for William Moffett Drive.

They are part of a voter-education campaign by the newly established Citizens of NMB movement, which is urging Nelson Mandela Bay residents not to give up on the ballot box despite their growing disillusionment with politics and local government.

Citizens of NMB describes itself as an apolitical non-profit movement bringing together local businesspeople, civil society organisations, churches and residents who believe voting is essential to shaping the metro’s future.

The movement was launched about two months ago by founding director and local businessman Mark Jensen, who says the group wants to avoid a repeat of the low voter turnout recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay in the 2021 local government elections.

In 2021, fewer than half of Nelson Mandela Bay’s registered voters cast a ballot. IEC figures put turnout at 45.88% in the metro, almost identical to the national turnout of 45.87% .

A Citizens of NMB billboard urging residents to vote is wrapped around a building in Gqeberha’s busy Cape Road. A fifth billboard is set to go up on William Moffett Drive soon. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“The city is in the most dire condition it has ever been in history. If you look at the 2021 elections the average turnout was less than half the number of all registered voters,” Jensen said.

“When we start to unpack it, we can understand the areas where people feel neglected, feel like they’re ignored and their vote makes no difference.

“What was quite astounding, however, is that in the city’s six wealthiest suburbs of Summerstrand, Walmer, Humewood, Mill Park, Newton Park and Linkside only 53% of registered voters voted.

“It was a case of, if only half of the registered voters in the suburbs, who have the most to lose or gain in terms of property value, commercial buildings, businesses, are not voting, let’s do research into why that is the case.”

Jensen said criminals have a vested interest in keeping the city the way it is, and the lack of leadership makes things worse.

“When the streetlights are not working, [it] renders communities dark, allowing criminals the opportunity to do as they please.”

The movement is also concerned about the water and electricity outages that plague large parts of the metro, streets riddled with potholes and governance issues leading to instability.

Jensen said their research led to their understanding that there is a mixture of disillusionment with political parties, whose message does not resonate with the voters.

“When they see the political narratives it does not register with them. Even when parties might have valid messages they get lost in the noise,” he said.

Jensen said there’s a lack of voter understanding, with people thinking that even if they don’t vote the party that currently holds the seat will retain it.

“They didn’t understand the separation between a proportional representation [PR] and a ward vote.”

The research results prompted the movement to create a platform to spark conversation about voting.

A Citizens of NMB billboard in Govan Mbeki Drive in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on 16 September 2026 urges residents to vote in the 2026 local government elections. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Jensen indicated that the failure of citizens to stand up and vote means failing local communities and those who depend on them.

“If you’re an employer you’re failing your employees if you don’t go out there. We have tried to remain independent. The message we are sending out is that your vote counts and people must apply their minds and vote responsibly. Those who know better need to stand up and vote. There is a better future for Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Church leaders urge NMB citizens to vote

Citizens of NMB is not the only grouping urging residents to vote.

Last week on 14 September, 20 church leaders, including representatives of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa’s Gqeberha Diocese, the Methodist Church, the Catholic Diocese of Gqeberha and the Motherwell Ministers Fraternal, issued a non-partisan statement urging Christians to participate in the 4 November election and make informed choices based on biblical values, reliable information and the well-being of the metro.

The statement said many residents had lost confidence after years of broken promises and poor services, but staying away left the choice of future leaders to others.

“We call on citizens to make informed and responsible choices based on biblical values, reliable information and concern for the well-being of the whole city. Voting is one way of accepting responsibility for our neighbours and helping to shape the city’s future,” the statement read.

The church leaders added that their concerns included people in townships, informal settlements, suburbs and rural communities, as well as across every race, gender, age and physical ability

A billboard on Stanford Road, Gqeberha, advises that anger over service failures won’t fix the challenges facing Nelson Mandela Bay but voting will. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The statement urged voters to look for leaders who are wise, honest, competent, accountable and committed to service rather than status or personal gain.

“Candidates and parties should be assessed by their character, experience, record of service and ability to fulfil realistic promises. This includes their ability to oversee municipal finances, infrastructure, planning and the delivery of basic services.

“A metropolitan council must provide dependable water, sanitation, electricity, refuse removal, roads, transport and other municipal services. It must also maintain safe public spaces, support local development, manage public money responsibly, prevent corruption and involve residents in decision-making. Services must be delivered fairly, especially to communities that have experienced long-standing neglect.”

They added that municipal failure affects everyone, but its heaviest burden often falls on poor households, unemployed youth, women, older persons and people with disabilities.

“Voters should therefore examine whether ward candidates understand local communities and whether party PR lists include trustworthy and capable women and men with the knowledge needed to govern effectively,” they said. DM