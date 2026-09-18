Since the conclusion of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Chicago Fire winger Puso Dithejane has been in exhilarating form. This super run led to the 22-year-old being named Chicago’s player of the month for July/August.

Now he is in line to make his official Bafana Bafana debut after being named in Pitso Mosimane’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures. The newly installed boss, who succeeded Belgian Hugo Broos, begins his tenure with important battles against Guinea (26 September) and Eritrea four days later.

Mosimane’s men will also squeeze in a friendly encounter against Egypt in Cairo on 4 October. Hence he has called a crop of 30 players, as opposed to the traditional 26-men squad. Although Mosimane has kept the core of the team Broos built during his five years in charge, there are also some new faces. One of those is US-based winger Dithejane.

Pitso Mosimane’s first competitive squad after being named new Bafana Bafana coach a few weeks ago. Mosimane succeeded Hugo Broos and his first assignment is to qualify for the 2027 Afcon. (Photo: Safa Media)

Dithejane rewarded

Former Kaizer Chiefs youth academy player Dithejane joined his compatriot Mbekezeli Mbokazi in Chicago at the beginning of the year. Mbokazi, who is not on the latest Bafana Bafana squad list due to injury, hit the ground running in the new environment.

Dithejane’s breakthrough took a bit more time but he has slowly come into his own, especially after the 2026 World Cup-induced hiatus of Major League Soccer (MLS). The crafty winger has played 23 matches this season, registering four goals and two assists across all competitions for the Fire.

Dithejane had to bide his time for proper minutes in the first team and was initially used prominently in domestic cup matches. At times he was sent to the reserve team in the MLS Next Pro league to maintain match fitness. Although he has yet to nail down a starting berth, he is being trusted increasingly by coach Gregg Berhalter and his technical team.

Puso Dithejane (left) has become a player for Chicago Fire in the last couple of months. (Photo: Mark Blinch / Getty Images)

Mosimane rewarding run of form

This trust has spilled over into the national team, with Bafana Bafana coach Mosimane rewarding Dithejane’s run of form with a call-up. The 22-year-old is a useful addition to the team. He brings major confidence, as well as the ability to play on both wings; in addition to being able to operate as an attacking midfielder.

“It helps my confidence when I help the team win. And for me, scoring goals is important. I’ve been here for seven months. Now I’d say scoring goals is [a boost] for me,” said Dithejane on his great run of form in Chicago.

“I’ve gained a lot of things [in my time in Chicago]. I can’t point out which exact areas I’ve improved in, but I’ve learnt a lot,” Dithejane added. “It’s also great to see teammates like [Robert] Lewandowski and [Philip] Zinckernagel celebrating me. They’re the top guys on the team.”

Puso Dithejane says sharing the dressing room with players such as Robert Lewandowski at Chicago Fire has boosted his confidence. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images)

Dithajane was a promising young player in the Chiefs youth structures, after joining Amakhosi from the School of Excellence. However his relationship with the Soweto side eroded after he refused to be a ball-boy in a match for the club in the Carling Knockout Cup. This was in 2023 and he was 19 at the time.

His relationship with Chiefs ended abruptly while he was knocking on that first team door, but Galaxy swooped in and handed him a new home. Dithajane played in 63 matches across all competitions for Galaxy before his US switch.

Puso Dithejane during his days as a TS Galaxy player, who he joined after leaving Kaizer Chiefs. (Photo: Alche Greeff / Gallo Images)

Dithejane has not looked back since. He is one of nine names on Mosimane’s squad list who is based internationally, and he has a high chance of making his debut in one of the three matches Bafana Bafana will play in the upcoming international window.

Bafana’s international flavour

Other players based overseas in the team include Belgium-based playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng, as well as compatriots such as Thapelo Maseko (Copenhagen), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela), Samukele Kabini (Molde), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers), Ime Okon, (Hannover 96), Luther Singh (Limassol) and Shandre Campbell (Kortrijk).

“I believe the right player must play. Whether you’re playing in Europe or playing locally, you should be given a chance to play,” said Mosimane of the international players on his roster.

“When you’re playing outside the country, it does not mean you are a starter. It doesn’t mean you’re better than those playing for Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates.

“But it’s always good to see when our squad shows the world who we are and what we are capable of in terms of talent,” said the Bafana Bafana coach.

Pitso Mosimane says he is building a squad with the 2030 Fifa World Cup in mind. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“But we need to give the younger ones hope that they have a chance to play for Bafana Bafana, because we have the 2030 World Cup in mind. So, we don’t know whether we will have everybody who was at the 2026 World Cup. Some players were over 30. So we have to take those things into consideration,” Mosimane continued.

“Still, we don’t just bring you because you are young. We bring you because you have required quality. We bring you because you are playing regularly,” Mosimane said.

“Of course, we can’t call them all.”

Some of the regulars under Broos who have missed out include Lyle Foster. The striker recently made a loan switch from English side Burnley, to MLS outfit Houston Dynamo.

Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha misses out as he continues to recover from injury, as does his club teammate Evidence Makgopa. DM