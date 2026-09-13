‘Safa is a democratic organisation,’ says Danny Jordaan after 4th re-election as president

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan will continue in his role for another four years after fending off a challenge from AmaZulu owner and businessman Sandile Zungu. He has held the position since 2013.

The 75-year-old received 157 votes to comfortably win the elective race held in Midrand on Saturday, 12 September. Zungu received 82.

During a press conference which took place eight hours after members of the media were advised to arrive at the venue by Safa, Jordaan delivered a 25-minute monologue in which he threw jabs at journalists for supposedly being pawns in Safa’s internal battles. He also highlighted some of the positives in South African soccer during his 13-year tenure.

Danny Jordaan and new Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane. Both their terms are set end in 2030. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

These ranged from Banyana Banyana being crowned African champions for the first time, in 2022, to the boys’ U20 team winning their age-group Africa Cup of Nations title for the first time in 2025. There was also Bafana Bafana playing at the World Cup for the first time in 16 years, at the 2026 edition.

Jordaan said all these accolades are overlooked by the media and the focus is on attacking him and Safa instead.

However, it is also a fact that both Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana have had public spats with Safa about a number of issues during Jordaan’s time in charge, while some junior teams have complained about poor preparations for major assignments.

Which implies that the teams’ successful on-field displays are not wholly due to Safa. They have achieved what they have despite the boardroom shenanigans and power struggles that regularly take place at Safa House in Nasrec.

Jordaan speaks

After his monologue Jordaan was asked why he had decided to stand for re-election again, after he had said the 2022-to-2026 term would be his last.

“I don’t appoint myself in Safa, even if you think that way. Safa is a democratic organisation. Tomorrow [the members] can have a vote of no confidence in me and I’m out. Or I can decide that I want to go and they say no. So, you must really ask them why I am still here,” Jordaan said.

The 75-year-old former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor also chastised Zungu’s campaign and its backers, saying it was based on tarnishing his and Safa’s reputation. In previous campaigns his challengers had used the same modus operandi, he said.

Safa president Danny Jordaan says his challengers have always used dirty tricks to try to unseat him from the presidency he has held since 2013. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“When you run an election campaign you must present your case, then I must present my case. Your case must be better than mine. Then the people will be the judges. They will decide which path is better than which,” Jordaan stated.

“However, that’s not the case. The tendency is to believe that if I can smear the organisation, or individuals within the organisation, it will strengthen my case and I will win. Which is very unfortunate. Then after the election, those things are not said anymore,” he added.

Zungu gracious in defeat

While Jordaan took that route, Zungu was gracious in defeat. Speaking to the media during an impromptu press conference at Vodacom World, which hosted the elections, Zungu said he conceded defeat.

Safa presidential hopeful Sandile Zungu addresses journalists at Vodacom World in Midrand on 12 September 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

Zungu was asked whether he felt the elections had been free and fair. He said: “I’m happy to concede that I lost. In the balance of evidence and the overall scheme of things, I should accept the outcome of the elections,” he said. “The winner was accepted as the winner and voted in as the winner by the voting delegates. Let’s leave it at that.

“It is not a sad day [for South African soccer]. Those words cannot come from me. When my competitor has beaten me, to use such words may sound derogatory and like sour grapes. I congratulated him. It’s for South Africans to choose whether this outcome is what they wanted, and whether it best serves our football.”

On whether he would try to compete for the presidency again in 2030, when Jordaan’s term expires, Zungu simply said: “I’m not sure. It’s still too early to say.”

Safa supports Infantino

During his address to the media Jordaan also expressed his unwavering support for beleaguered Fifa boss Gianni Infantino.

The latter appeared destined to be re-elected Fifa president for another term before his plans to sell a stake of the World Cup to private equity buyers sparked a widespread backlash. Now Infantino’s position is under threat. But he can count on Safa’s support at Fifa’s March 2027 elections.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino can rely on the support of Safa in the 2027 elections of global soccer’s governing body. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

“We support Gianni Infantino,” Jordaan stated. “Is there private investment or private equity in any football structure? Oh yes. LaLiga is 20% owned by a private investment company. In England some of the teams are wholly owned by corporate entities. [European champions] Paris Saint-Germain are owned by a country – Qatar.

“What I don’t agree with is the lack of consultation and the lack of agreement with Fifa members. But Infantino called us [after the elections] and wished us all the best. Because one of the things we are doing is promote South African football on the global stage.

“Despite what is written and said [about my leadership at Safa], we should recognise Safa’s contribution on the global stage,” Jordaan added.

The Safa president’s fraud trial will continue at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court in November 2026. Jordaan stands accused of misusing Safa’s money for his own benefit ahead of the 2018 elections, where he was re-elected for the first time. DM