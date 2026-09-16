The SA Police Service (SAPS) is planning to “lock down” Kempton Park and surrounding locales in the coming weeks as an assembled specialist team works to find the killer or killers of eight women whose bodies have recently been discovered in the area.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia gave a briefing on the investigation hours after another woman’s body was discovered behind Club 69 in KwaThema, Springs, Ekurhuleni. The body was that of an unidentified woman in her thirties, found naked and in a state of decomposition.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia addresses a media briefing at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on 28 August 2026. (Photo: Koapno Tlape / GCIS)

High-level response

Cachalia said a multidisciplinary team with the necessary expertise had been assembled to investigate the killings.

“The team is in place, and I can give you the assurance, based on past experience, that when it comes to such situations, the South African Police Service has the experience, the high-level expertise, to investigate cases of this kind.

“I also give you the assurance that the political leadership has a responsibility, which we will shoulder, to work with our law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the investigation continues until we get clarity, a result that the families deserve and our people expect,” said Cachalia.

The delegation that met in Parktown included Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Social Development Minister Dina Pule, Deputy Police Minister Dr Polly Boshielo, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane.

The SAPS announced plans to expand visibility through Operation Shanela in Kempton Park and surrounding areas.

Reward

A R400,000 reward has also been offered for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the recent murders.

Cachalia urged communities to work with police, while warning against rumours and unverified claims circulating on social media.

“What is needed is committed law enforcement, visible policing, expert investigation, with the support of our people, with the support of our communities to whom we owe our energy, our effort, our determination to bring about some measure of consolation in a moment of darkness, in a moment of tragedy.”

The minister described the discovery of the bodies as “deeply distressing”, saying women remained unsafe in a society grappling with high levels of violence against women.

The first body was discovered in July. Since then, seven more women have been found dead in Ekurhuleni, with the cases spanning Kempton Park, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, Rhodesfield and KwaThema. Police are now investigating the cases collectively while working to establish whether any are connected.

15 July, Kempton Park

The body of a 37-year-old woman was discovered on 15 July in an open field near the R21 highway in Kempton Park. She was found naked and restrained with cable ties. One suspect, reportedly the victim’s partner, was arrested in connection with her murder on 17 July.

24 August, Kempton Park

The body of a 32-year-old woman was discovered near the R21 highway in Kempton Park on 24 August. Her body was found partially clothed.

7 September, Olifantsfontein

Speaking to the media at the KwaThema crime scene on Tuesday afternoon, acting Gauteng Police Commissioner Fred Kekana revealed that the body of a woman believed to be in her late twenties had been discovered floating in a river in Clayville, Olifantsfontein, next to Thembisa Mall, around 7 September. Her body was found without clothing, apart from underwear.

“Therefore, this body will also then be included as part of those to be investigated by the whole team,” Kekana said.

He said police had gone back to information held at various police stations after noticing an increase in reports of bodies being dumped.

Kekana cautioned against speculation about how the victim’s clothing, apart from her underwear, went missing.

7 September, Olifantsfontein

On Tuesday evening, acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane confirmed the discovery of another woman’s body, which was found on 7 September in Olifantsfontein.

“So we might have missed this particular case when we did our numbers. It was picked up today,” Dimpane said.

10 September, Kempton Park

The body of an unidentified woman was found near Voortrekker Road on 10 September at the R21 highway crossing in Kempton Park, around 10:20 am. Her body was discovered naked and in an advanced state of decomposition. Her identity has not yet been formally established, and police are working through forensic processes to identify her.

12 September, Kempton Park

Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo (38) was reported missing by her eight-year-old daughter on 9 September, after she failed to return home from her run at her usual time. Her remains were found partially naked and bruised on York Street, Rhodesfield, adjacent to the R21 highway, near the Southern Sun OR Tambo on 12 September. Her family positively identified her on 14 September.

14 September, Olifantsfontein

Police investigate the crime scene in Olifantsfontein where the body of the fifth victim was discovered on 14 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on Monday morning, 14 September, after a passerby spotted her remains on Porcelain Avenue in Olifantsfontein and alerted authorities. Her body was found partially naked and bruised where police suspected she had been dumped.

15 September, Springs

The body of an unidentified woman in her thirties was discovered behind Club 69 in KwaThema, Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning, 15 September. Her body was found naked and in a state of decomposition. DM



