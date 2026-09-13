Too early to confirm link between four women found dead in Kempton Park

Major-General Fred Kekana, the Gauteng acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), has said it is too soon to confirm whether the deaths of four women in Kempton Park, in Ekurhuleni between July and September are linked.

He said on Sunday, 13 September that a multi-disciplinary team of experts had been mobilised to investigate the cases, including specialists from the Investigative Psychology unit, who would analyse behavioural patterns and possible links between them.

“While there are similarities in some of the circumstances surrounding the cases, it would be premature at this stage to conclude that the four cases are linked or that they involve one perpetrator,” he said. “Our responsibility is to establish the facts through evidence.”

Gauteng Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana at the media briefing on crime statistics and police performance in the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, at The Capital on the Park on 11 September in Sandton. (Photo: Luba Lesolle / Gallo Images)

‘Considering all possibilities’

The body of a 38-year-old woman was discovered in Rhodesfield on 12 September. The woman was wearing sports gear and was found partially clothed. She had yet to be formally identified by her family, said Kekana.

This was preceded by the discovery of an unidentified woman on 10 September, whose body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The body of a 32-year-old woman, also partially clothed, was discovered near the R21 on 24 August.

On 15 July, the body of a 37-year-old woman was found near the R21. She was found naked and had been restrained using cable ties.

“In this particular case, our investigators have already made progress, and a suspect is currently in custody. The suspect was arrested on 17 July 2026. The investigation into this matter is continuing,” said Kekana.

“At this stage, investigators are considering all possibilities. We are not limiting ourselves to one suspect or one theory. Once we have balanced and analysed all the available evidence, we will be able to determine whether these cases are connected, whether multiple suspects are involved, or whether these are separate investigations.

“We therefore urge members of the public and the media not to speculate or prematurely link these cases,” he said.

Missing runner

On 12 September, the SAPS said it had intensified its search for a missing runner, 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, who disappeared after she went on an afternoon run in Kempton Park on Wednesday, 10 September.

Moselakgomo’s eight-year-old daughter contacted family members after she did not return from her run, leading to the family reporting the disappearance to the police.

In an eNCA report on Sunday, family spokesperson Dawn Gounden was quoted as saying that Moselakgomo’s family had yet to have an adequate opportunity to go through identification processes for the body of the woman discovered on Saturday. Gounden asked people to refrain from sharing unverified or unconfirmed information.

Kekana urged women and girls to take “additional precautions” while exercising, walking or running, including:

walking, exercising and running in groups;

informing another person of the plan and expected return time;

avoiding isolated areas, and keeping to spaces that are populated and well-lit; and

keeping a cellphone on hand and remaining aware of their surroundings.

“This is not about restricting the freedom of women to move, exercise or live their lives. It is about taking reasonable precautions while the police continue with these investigations,” said Kekana.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, the minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, at the G20 Social Summit: Public Forum Panel Discussion, at OR Tambo Conference Centre on 18 November 2025 in Boksburg. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images)

Direct threat to women’s rights

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga spoke out on Sunday about the growing number of reports of attacks on women exercising in public spaces. She said these incidents were “a direct threat to women’s fundamental right to move freely, participate in physical activities and use public spaces without fear of violence, harassment or intimidation”.

“Women should not have to choose between their safety and their health. No woman should fear for her life simply because she has chosen to run, walk or exercise in a public space. Women must be free to exercise, walk and run without fear. This is unacceptable,” Chikunga said.

She called for immediate and visible action by law-enforcement agencies, municipalities and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen the safety of public spaces, particularly areas commonly used for walking, running and recreational activities.

Measures should include increased police visibility, effective community-based safety measures, improved lighting and infrastructure, rapid response mechanisms, and stronger collaboration between law enforcement, municipalities, community organisations and residents, the minister said.

Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, the DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, at an announcement to strengthen the fight against corruption and the killing of whistleblowers, outside the Ekurhuleni Council Chambers on 27 August in Germiston. (Photo: OJ Koloti / Gallo Images)

‘Deeply disturbing’

Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, the DA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, has called for urgent action to protect women in the area.

“The discovery of the bodies of four women in the Rhodesfield area of Kempton Park over approximately two months, and the disappearance of 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo after she went for an afternoon run on Wednesday, 10 September, is deeply disturbing,” said Rasilingwane.

“SAPS has warned women in the area to exercise extreme caution, while a multidisciplinary task team investigates the circumstances surrounding these cases and whether they are connected. We must take this warning seriously. Women should not have to fear going for a run, walking home or simply moving through their own communities.”

Rasilingwane said the DA would push the City to urgently assess safety risks in affected areas of Kempton Park and implement practical measures to improve visibility, lighting and security.

Exercising caution online

Kekana also issued a public warning about the “concerning” number of cases reported at Kempton Park Police Station involving people who met individuals through online dating platforms or social media, only to subsequently become victims of robbery and, in some cases, rape.

“Approximately 10 cases have been reported at Kempton Park Police Station where individuals met people online and were subsequently lured to locations where they were allegedly robbed and/or sexually assaulted,” he said.

“People must exercise extreme caution when meeting someone they have only interacted with online. Do not share unnecessary personal information. Do not allow strangers to lure you to isolated locations.” DM







