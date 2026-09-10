As recently as August, South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks was bemoaning the administrative rot in the country’s sports structures. On 9 September, Sascoc announced that Hendricks was himself suspended for alleged administrative shortfalls.

“The decision to suspend arises from complaints furnished anonymously to the Sascoc board relating to alleged breaches of the Sascoc safeguarding policy and codes handbook. The board appointed retired judge Basheer Waglay to investigate the anonymous complaints,” stated Sascoc.

Barry Hendricks is accused of breaching the Sascoc safeguarding policy and is currently under investigation. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

“In his report, Judge Waglay recommended that there was prima facie [face value] evidence to warrant referral of the complaints to the Sascoc judicial body for further action. The suspension does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing; it is necessary to maintain the integrity of the organisation and to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter,” the custodian of South African sport added.

“Sascoc remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability and good governance in sport administration.”

Hendricks’ second suspension

This is the second time Hendricks has been suspended while at the helm of Sascoc. His first suspension came before the 2020 elections within the umbrella body of South African sport. He was still operating as acting president.

On that occasion, the 63-year-old was accused of trying to block some of his rivals from competing in those elections. Hendricks denied these claims. Eventually, he was cleared and went on to win the elections and be appointed Sascoc boss full time.

Barry Hendricks (right) is serving in his second consecutive term as Sascoc boss after re-election in 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)



Hendricks was then re-elected, unopposed, in 2024. His term is supposed to run until after the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. However, his tenure at Sascoc House is now in jeopardy.

Ironically, when the South African Football Association (Safa) appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee for sport, Hendricks was also present. As is customary, Sascoc is mandated to attend these gatherings as a key stakeholder of South African sport.

During the explosive engagement between Safa and members of Parliament, committee chairperson Joe McGluwa asked Hendricks what he had to say about the general administrative woes plaguing South African sport.

“Sascoc needs to become entrenched as the sports movement in South Africa, taking us to the sports struggle days. We should train administrators to properly run their regional, provincial and national federations. That is my vision with regards to turning South African sports around,” Hendricks told Parliament.

“It’s sad to see the events taking place in our national federations. From netball to athletics, football and now swimming… For me as the president of the umbrella body, it is not something I want to see. It’s not something I appreciate or respect,” the 63-year-old added.

Barry Hendricks bemoaned the poor administration of SA sport before his suspension on similar allegations. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

On Hendricks’ latest suspension, the Sascoc board said it noted that “everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty in an appropriate forum”. While Hendricks is being probed, his vice-president, Lwandile Simelane, will fill the presidential void to ensure continuity of leadership and organisational stability.

A concerning trend

The poor state of sports administration in South Africa remains a serious concern and hindrance to the country’s sporting potential. Swimming South Africa President Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse were provisionally suspended by the Aquatics Integrity Unit in August 2026. This for potential violations including abuse of power and supplying false information or fake documents.

A year ago, Athletics South Africa suspended president James Moloi for allegedly misusing the federation’s credit card. Moloi remains suspended as investigations into his conduct continue.

Barry Hendricks is latest SA sports administrator to land in hot water. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Former Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane also remains suspended, pending an investigation by World Netball. She is under the spotlight for alleged misconduct and financial maladministration while at the helm.

Two years ago, Safa President Danny Jordaan was arrested on fraud charges. He was arrested alongside the federation’s chief financial officer, Gronie Hluyo, and PR company owner Trevor Neethling. Despite this, he is running for re-election.

SA sporting codes such as basketball and karate have also been plagued by allegations of rogue leadership. DM

