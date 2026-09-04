Apartheid police captain recalls ‘wrestling’ Biko during interrogation

Former apartheid security policeman Daniel Petrus Siebert has told the reopened inquest into Steve Biko’s death that several Security Branch officers wrestled with the activist during an interrogation, while one officer struck him with a cut garden hosepipe.

Siebert, now 80, said Biko hit his head against a wall during the struggle at the Security Branch headquarters in Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth) on 6 September 1977.

Biko fell to the floor and appeared dizzy and confused, Siebert testified in an affidavit that was read into the record by his legal representative, Advocate Marius Van Zyl SC.

But nearly 49 years later, Siebert could not say whether the incident caused the head injury that ultimately led to Biko’s death five days later.

Nor could he say whether it was the only occasion on which Biko had been assaulted.

The evidence was heard as the reopened inquest continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of the Black Consciousness Movement leader, who died in police custody on 12 September 1977. He was 30 years old.

Siebert told the inquest in Gqeberha High Court that his memory of the events had become “extremely vague” and that he had no independent recollection of the evidence he gave before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 1997.

He nevertheless stood by the evidence he had given at the original inquest in 1977.

Former apartheid-spy Craig Williamson is also expected to testify before the inquest.

Interrogation at apartheid police HQ

Siebert joined the South African Police in January 1962 and served in the Security Branch from 1967 to 1981. He was based in Gqeberha which was then known as Port Elizabeth.

He was a captain in Section B, which dealt with “Coloured matters”, and became part of the team investigating and interrogating Biko and Peter Jones after their arrests in August 1977 near Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).

Siebert said he was involved because he interrogated Jones, who was Coloured, and was required to obtain information from him relevant to the questioning of Biko.

The team was commanded by Major Harold Snyman and included Warrant Officer Rubin Marx and Sergeant Gideon Johannes Nieuwoudt.

The investigation concerned pamphlets distributed in Gqeberha residential areas which, according to Siebert, encouraged mass mobilisation and sought to overthrow the government.

Former Security Branch captain Daniel Petrus Siebert (left), a person of interest in the death of Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko in September 1977, testified on Friday at the reopened inquest into Biko’s death. (Photo: Kyran Blaauw)

Jones was interrogated first. Afterwards, the team was instructed to question Biko.

On 6 September 1977, Biko was brought from the police station to the Security Branch headquarters in the Sanlam Building in Central.

Siebert, who had earlier said that he barely remembers events, went on to describe Biko as “aggressive” and reluctant to answer questions.

He said Biko was sitting on a chair when he entered the room. Siebert ordered him to stand and removed the chair.

When Biko later took another chair and sat down, Siebert said he grabbed him across the chest and pulled him off it.

Biko allegedly became angry and pushed or threw the chair towards Siebert, who ducked to avoid it.

Siebert claimed that Biko then made a movement which appeared as if he intended to hit him.

Captain Jacobus Johannes Oosthuysen Beneke – another person of interest – emerged from the direction of the door, struck Biko with his shoulder and pushed him against a wall, said Siebert.

A fight

A fight then broke out, according to Siebert, and several Security Branch members became involved, with officers wrestling and punching Biko.

Nieuwoudt also struck Biko with a cut garden hosepipe, Siebert testified.

A previous witness, Monde Mditshwa, also referred to a hosepipe, which he said had been nicknamed “green mamba”.

During the struggle, the men fell against a wall, Siebert said. Biko hit his head against it and fell to the floor. Siebert said Biko showed no further resistance and appeared dizzy and confused.

Siebert testified that he instructed that Biko be handcuffed to prevent him from “fighting again”.

According to Siebert, Snyman reported the incident to Colonel Piet Goosen. Attempts were made to communicate with Biko, but he allegedly refused to cooperate.

Benecke and Nieuwoudt were instructed to supervise him while Siebert left to attend to other responsibilities.

The interrogation continued the following day, with Marx and Nieuwoudt involved because they spoke Xhosa. Siebert did not.

Steve Biko, founder and martyr of the Black Consciousness movement. Circa 1970s. (Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch)

Biko’s condition

On 11 September 1977, Siebert was instructed by Goosen to fetch Biko from Port Elizabeth Prison and take him to Walmer police station for further questioning.

Later that afternoon, Goosen summoned Siebert to the police station and instructed him to assist in transporting Biko to Pretoria because no aircraft could be arranged.

Siebert said he spoke to district medical officer Dr Benjamin Tucker, whom he assumed was aware that Biko would be transported to Pretoria for further medical treatment.

Siebert, Nieuwoudt, Lieutenant Wilken and Lieutenant Fouche then transported Biko to Pretoria, handing him over to prison officials at about 9am.

Siebert said Biko was dressed only in his underpants during the journey, but there were “sufficient” cell mats and blankets.

Biko died in Pretoria the following day. Siebert said he only learned of his death on 13 September.

Retired judge Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo questioned Siebert about how the interrogation could have continued despite Biko’s apparent condition.

Madondo asked how the officers could proceed with Biko if he was already in such a serious condition, but Siebert could not explain.

He was also questioned about evidence previously given by Dr Shakeera Holland concerning the nature and timing of Biko’s injuries.

Holland testified that Biko had sustained injuries on different days.

Siebert said he could not say whether the 6 September incident caused the head injury that resulted in Biko’s death.

He also could not say that it was the only time Biko had been assaulted.

When asked how Biko sustained his other injuries, Siebert said he did not know.

He said that if Biko had been assaulted, it had not happened in his presence.

Pretoria instead of hospital

Siebert was also questioned about why Biko had been taken to Pretoria instead of receiving treatment at Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha.

He said the officers were following Goosen’s instructions and that he had no say in Biko’s medical care.

Siebert said it was the first time he had heard of Dr Colin Hersch’s recommendation that Biko be taken to Provincial Hospital.

Pressed by Madondo, he could not explain why that recommendation was not followed.

Siebert denied that he had intended to assault or kill Biko, and denied receiving instructions to do so.

He said he was aware that serious injury or death during Biko’s detention would cause problems because Biko was a well-known political activist.

Original inquest: ‘head against a wall’

A formal inquest was held in November 1977, and accepted the version that Biko had sustained his injuries after hitting his head against a wall. The then attorney-general of the Eastern Cape declined to prosecute anyone for his death.

The five Security Branch officers implicated in Biko’s death – Snyman, Siebert, Benecke, Marx and Nieuwoudt – later applied for amnesty before the TRC. They admitted to fabricating aspects of their accounts of what happened to Biko.

The National Prosecuting Authority reopened the inquest in 2025 to allow evidence to be presented on whether Biko’s death was brought about by an offence committed by any person.

The inquest continues on 7 September 2026. DM