Extortion claims, cop probe fail to stop ANC Joburg candidate’s clearance to run

Senior ANC Johannesburg leader Sithembiso Zungu, the City’s MMC for Group Corporate Services, who has been implicated in three on-site extortion cases and who is facing a criminal assault police inquiry for battles with constituents, has won re-nomination in Vlakfontein and surrounding areas – Ward 122.

The ANC’s Integrity Commission referred him to the party’s powerful disciplinary committee in May 2026, but he still made the grade for candidate nomination to the IEC last week.

A candidate who stood but lost, Sebenzile Mkhonto, objected to his nomination to both the party and the IEC, which will finalise the candidates’ list for publication by 16 September.

“I’m probably one of the best councillors the ANC currently has. You should know by now that you are working with my haters,” Zungu told Daily Maverick, having repeatedly denied the allegations.

He provided Daily Maverick with videos which show supporters welcoming his nomination. Zungu won the branch nomination with a substantial majority on 27 June 2026 in a field of six candidates. Independent election monitoring agencies oversee ANC branch nominations for councillor candidate positions.

Zungu’s position in the City is powerful, as he has influence over the boards of the 13 entities that provide services to Johannesburg and through which all major contracts are routed.

Clear to run

Zungu showed Daily Maverick his criminal clearance while IEC spokesperson Moya said that even if charged and found guilty with the option of a fine, candidates can still stand.

Sithembiso Zungu’s candidate verification report. (Photo: Supplied / Sithembiso Zungu)

Mkhonto said party procedures were ignored as an objection was lodged against Zungu within the prescribed 48 hours, but nothing came of it. The ANC Integrity Commission report against Zungu has not been made public, but the fact of it is serious and could result in his expulsion for bringing the party into disrepute once it is heard by the disciplinary committee, according to ANC rules.





Zungu did not answer a Daily Maverick query on what had happened to that process.

“The ANC permitted him to participate, notwithstanding the fact that his matter had been dealt with by the Integrity Commission and that, as confirmed publicly by the secretary-general (Fikile Mbalula), been considered by the NEC (National Executive Committee) and referred to the appropriate disciplinary process,” wrote Mkhonto.

In May, this report confirmed that Zungu was facing a police criminal assault investigation after several assault charges were laid against him by activists in the area, related to water and other local issues.

Assault case

Zungu rose to prominence and into politics in the area as a chairperson of the Vlakfontein Business Forum. Business forums are created to ensure local participation in infrastructure projects, but various studies have shown that they can transform into so-called “construction mafias” who extort percentages of contracts and employment opportunities for their own networks to build local power bases.

Zungu’s rise is owed to this kind of politics, which is common across the country.

Zungu has told Daily Maverick that he was legitimately employed as a “social facilitator” on a housing project, but on other construction projects, contractors have told Daily Maverick they felt coerced into cutting him in. The Golden Highway project ended up in court (see below).

In the criminal assault case, the complainant, who requested and then gave up anonymity, said Zungu and his associates met locals on 15 May 2026 to hear their complaints. According to the police docket, after the first complainant was allegedly beaten up, he fetched the second, who accompanied him to open a case at Lenasia South Police Station.

The two returned to the scene with the police – and both were allegedly beaten up by Zungu and his associates, in full view of the police.

“Everything happened so fast. They were ready for us. We thought because we were accompanied by the police, they would not do anything,” said the complainant.

The police investigation continues. The ward is poor and troubled; the ANC in the area is factional and divided.

Mkhonto said other candidates on the party slate had two degrees each (the ANC has insisted on good educational qualifications in this election) and that there were young people with more experience than Zungu in municipal matters. She said that none of the standard party processes to resolve disputes had been engaged and that Zungu was pushed through.

Daily Maverick asked for comment from the national ANC, which finalised the party’s candidate lists, on Wednesday evening, but had not received a response at the time of publication. It will be added if received.

The party, at national, provincial and regional level, did not respond to questions sent in July about Zungu’s possible candidacy.

ANC manifesto on

malfeasance and corruption “When serious problems are identified, government must act. This means preventing corruption, investigating wrongdoing, recovering public resources and ensuring that those responsible face consequences. The same standard must apply in municipalities, where communities continue to experience tender manipulation, fraud, bribery, nepotism, conflicts of interest, political interference, abuse of municipal assets and collusion between political leaders and officials. “These standards form part of the selection and vetting of candidates for the 2026-2031 term of local government, and we will not lower them when choosing people to hold public office. The ANC’s Integrity Commission provides a formal mechanism for dealing with unethical conduct, while the Step Aside Rule requires members facing serious criminal charges to step aside from positions of responsibility while their legal processes run their course. These standards form part of the selection and vetting of candidates for the next term of local government.”

Candidate spike

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has recorded a 43% increase in the number of candidate nominations for the upcoming local government elections compared with the previous election period, with women’s representation continuing to lag behind at 38% of nominated candidates.

These results were presented by IEC communications general manager Moya and chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo at Election House in Centurion on Wednesday, 2 September.

(Source: IEC)

In total, 546 political parties are contesting the upcoming elections. More than 142,000 candidates submitted nominations for 10,500 seats nationwide from both independent candidates and political parties.

Of these candidates, 40,241 were nominated by political parties to contest proportional representation seats and 100,856 were selected to contest ward seats. The IEC recorded 975 independent candidates contesting ward seats. About 58% of candidates were between 36 and 55 years old, with the highest concentration found in the 41-45 age bracket.

(Source: IEC)

(Source: IEC)

The IEC noted that there were an additional 2,274 candidates from 45 political parties who were captured, but not fully submitted before the 5pm deadline on 28 August.

The ANC blamed the IEC for an alleged glitch on its online system after the party failed to submit candidate lists for several municipalities in the Eastern Cape, including Port St Johns Local Municipality, Ingquza Hill Local Municipality, OR Tambo District and Sunday’s River Valley.

However, Mamabolo confirmed that there were no recorded glitches in the IEC system.

“On our end, we can confirm that we don’t have reports of a non-functional system on the day. And I think it’s important to indicate that the system was made available from the 21st of June, well ahead of the proclamation of the election date,” he said.

Mamabolo confirmed that while the IEC had been in talks with the ANC, it would not reopen its system to allow for additional candidates to be added. DM

Additional reporting by Naledi Mashishi.