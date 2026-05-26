Joburg MMC faces assault probe as ANC moves to discipline him over extortion allegations

The police have confirmed they are investigating a case of assault against Johannesburg MMC Sithembiso Zungu that was opened by community members. Separately, the ANC confirmed on Tuesday, May 26, that it had referred Zungu to its disciplinary committee after extortion allegations were levelled against him.

On 15 May, community activists who had connected water for an informal settlement in Vlakfontein, south of Joburg, became embroiled in an argument with Zungu, a member of his ward committee and local businesspeople in his circle.

Two activists claim they were assaulted during the clash, prompting one to open a case against Zungu and four associates.

Zungu is under pressure in Vlakfontein, where he is the ward councillor. Like many other wards in Johannesburg, the area has long struggled with water, electricity and numerous other service delivery failures. Zungu is the City’s MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, a portfolio that grants him oversight of all the City’s entities.

The complainant, who has requested anonymity, said Zungu and his associates met with locals on 15 May to hear their complaints. According to the police docket, after the first complainant was allegedly beaten up, he fetched the second, who accompanied him to open a case at Lenasia South Police Station.

The two returned to the scene with the police, and both were allegedly beaten up by Zungu and his associates, in full view of the police.

“Everything happened so fast. They were ready for us. We thought because we were accompanied by the police, they would not do anything,” said the complainant.

He has opened three separate cases against Zungu over the years: two for assault and one for intimidation, though the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the intimidation matter. Additionally, following a 2019 incident where a passenger in his car was killed in what he describes as a targeted hit, the activist opened a murder case against an unknown suspect.

Expressing fear for his life, the activist alleged that Zungu recently warned him: “Don’t sleep at home.”

‘Relentless campaign’

Asked for comment, Zungu WhatsApped Daily Maverick, “You have never given me any fair hearing, these are the very same boys not community members but members of Mk [sic] who have gone out on a relentless campaign to tarnish my name and they have your support.”

The complainant said he was a member of the Economic Liberators Forum of SA.

In further comment, Zungu said: “They [the complainants] are the very same people who have claimed that I’m a Zimbabwean. They have been opening so many frivolous cases against me just so I step aside [in line with ANC regulations — members must step aside once charged with a criminal offence].

“Every time when it’s elections, the same modus operandi takes place. So I’ve made peace and accepted that sometimes media is used to tarnish people’s reputations and it ends there.”

City of Joburg MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Sithembiso Zungu. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images)

City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said, “The MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Cllr. Sithembiso Zungu is not aware of any criminal case that has been opened against him. At this stage, neither the MMC nor his office has received any formal communication from law enforcement authorities regarding such allegations or any investigation involving him.

“The MMC is currently not available to comment on the matter as the announcement was made publicly during the ANC NEC [National Executive Committee] media briefing earlier today. Any further communication or clarification regarding the matter will be addressed through the appropriate party processes and channels.”

‘Construction mafia’

Daily Maverick previously reported that Zungu has been named in three instances of extortion related to construction projects near Vlakfontein. He has been accused of being a “construction mafia” member and has been involved with the local business forum.

Business forums negotiate for or demand a cut from public infrastructure projects. Zungu and others, including local taxi bosses, were interdicted from interfering in roadworks on the Golden Highway and the Lehae housing project.

In an interview, Zungu said: “I want anybody to come forward and say, ‘This is what I gave the councillor’. I feel hard done by. I’m sad.”

He denied playing a role in disrupting the projects, but in 2020 was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment for contempt of court. This was after a business forum ignored an interdict to allow the Lehae project to continue. However, he reportedly didn’t serve any time in prison.

Zungu was also embroiled in another disruption. WhatsApp messages appended to court papers showed he was aligned with a group that stopped construction on the projects, demanding a bigger slice of subcontracts and work. Zungu denied this.

At the time, he provided Daily Maverick with a letter from his attorney Ditheko Lebethe, which said: “We act for Mr Nkosephayo Godlove Zungu [the MMC’s other first names]. Our client has no criminal case or any pending case against him, be it a civil or criminal case.”

ANC discipline

In a separate case, the ANC said that Zungu, along with four other ANC leaders, had been found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute by its Integrity Commission, which is chaired by the Rev Frank Chikane.

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said all five would be referred to the party’s disciplinary committee, with the National Executive Committee as the complainant against them. This could lead to expulsion or other serious findings.

The five are:

Former Social Development minister Sisisi Tolashe, who was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the investigation by Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis of her mistreatment of a worker and alleged theft of ANC Women’s League cars.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele, who referred himself to the Integrity Commission after revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he received payola and favours from crime kingpin Vusimusi Cat Matlala.

Jason Mkhwane, a Sedibeng regional executive committee member and a supply chain manager in Emfuleni.

Thanduxolo Khalipha, the executive mayor of Matjhabeng in the Free State.

Sithembiso Zungu.

The SABC reported that Tolashe has been instructed to step down as an MP and the president of the ANC Women’s League. DM