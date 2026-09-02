Aviation authority says Airlink withdrew application for risky flyover redux in Soweto



By now you either know the full story or have admirably stayed clear of social media speculation and the SA vs US comment flame wars.

As an aviation nerd, seeing the underbody of the black Airlink Embraer jet line up perfectly with its shadow through the roof of the DHL Stadium was simultaneously concerning and super cool. I did hug my children a little tighter in our Block 309, Row 13 nosebleed seats, and winced for the fate of the Bok faithful in the party zone on the opposite side of the stadium.

On 29 August 2026, regional carrier Airlink executed a low-altitude double-ship formation flypast over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium before the Springboks vs All Blacks Test match. The flight involved an Embraer E195 (ZS-YDE) in a black livery as the lead aircraft and an Embraer E190 (ZS-YAE) in trail.

When Daily Maverick asked Airlink about it, the airline said that the flight was legal and “highly regulated”, but the physical and aerodynamic safety margins have faced intense scrutiny.

According to the SA Civil Aviation Authority’s 2 September 2026 statement, the regulator clarified that the flight was not a rogue operation.

The flight was formally approved under the provisions of Part 91.06.32 for Special Air Events. It was the second of three planned flypast applications submitted by Airlink.

Approval, however, is not a blanket exoneration. The SA Civil Aviation Authority has launched active compliance verifications to determine if the pilots adhered to the exact parameters of that approved flight plan. If the flight data recorder (FDR) analysis reveals the pilots descended below the approved flight path limits, they breached their legal authorisation.

On the naughty step

Even if technically authorised, a regional jet with a 29-metre wingspan traveling at 75 metres per second (150 knots) over a stadium cannot safely manage unexpected flight variables with only 41 feet of vertical clearance.

The flight crew compressed the standard safety envelope to an extreme degree, exposing the aircraft and 56,689 (the official number they put up on the stadium screens) spectators to severe aerodynamic hazards (read: my fear for the party zone revellers).

Aviation expert, and friend of Daily Maverick, Guy Leitch strongly condemned this altitude, estimating the aircraft was 40 to 50 feet above the roof and arguing that the minimum approved height over such a stadium structure should have been at least 10 times higher (approximately 400 to 500 feet above ground level). Leitch called for the chief pilot to be held accountable for this narrow margin, or at least be offered “cold tea and no biscuit” in the subsequent debriefing.

Height in feet because this is serious aviation journalism.

The most damning evidence regarding the unacceptability of this risk is found in the final section of the SA Civil Aviation Authority statement:

“Further to this, the Regulator was notified by the operator on Wednesday, 1 September 2026, that it is withdrawing its application for approval for a third flypast that was planned for this coming weekend.”

This sudden, voluntary withdrawal of the final planned flight of their campaign is a highly strategic retreat. It serves as a clear acknowledgement that either the operator or the regulator recognised the normalisation of deviance had finally pushed the boundaries of safety past an acceptable breaking point.

While the pilots were operating under a valid special permit (subject to confirmation in the final report), they chose to execute a flight path with a margin of safety so razor-thin that any minor, unpredictable variable (read: one of the pigeons annoyed with the stadium crowd – although the PA system cutting out after the anthems was a nice change from the usual Cape Town festive atmosphere) would have resulted in a catastrophic mass-casualty disaster.

The subsequent cancellation of the third flyover indicates that SA’s appetite for low-altitude visual spectacle has finally collided with the immutable realities of aviation risk management. But at least we got to witness the thrill. DM