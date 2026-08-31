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Let’s talk about that nail-biting Airlink flyover


Airlink had hearts in throats during a stadium flyover at the Springboks vs. All Blacks game on Saturday. Was the stunt a demostration of South African skill, or an unnecessary risk?

Daily Maverick Connect
By Daily Maverick Connect
31 Aug
Castle Double Malt Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, 2nd Test: South Africa v New Zealand CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 29: Fly over during the Castle Double Malt Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, 2nd Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)


What did you think of the flyover? Share your perspective and vote in the poll on DMC.

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