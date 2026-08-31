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Sport
Let’s talk about that nail-biting Airlink flyover
Airlink had hearts in throats during a stadium flyover at the Springboks vs. All Blacks game on Saturday. Was the stunt a demostration of South African skill, or an unnecessary risk?
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 29: Fly over during the Castle Double Malt Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, 2nd Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
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