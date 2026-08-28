Murder drops 5.9%, but political killings spike ahead of local government elections



Murder and contact crimes are down nationwide, but gang murders, political killings and organised crime remain a persistent challenge. The police also recorded political killings in the run-up to the upcoming local government election after two councillors were shot dead in Knysna within less than 24 hours.

This was revealed by the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) first-quarter crime statistics, which were presented at the Government Communication and Information System head office in Hatfield, Pretoria, on Friday, 28 August. The statistics covered the 1 April–30 June period. Overall, contact crimes have decreased by 3,334 counts, or 2.3%, compared with the same period last year. This included murder, which has decreased by 5.9%, and sexual offences, which decreased by 0.8%. Mpumalanga and North West were the only two provinces to record increases in murder.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia and the South African Police Service released the official first-quarter crime statistics for the 2026/2027 financial year (covering April to June 2026) during a media briefing in Pretoria on 28 August 2026. (Photo: Koapno Tlape / GCIS)

Robberies also saw a sharp decline. Common robbery declined by 5.3%, robbery with aggravating circumstances was down by 14.7%, and hijackings declined by 18.2%. In total, so-called TRIO crimes, referring to carjacking, robbery at residential premises and robbery at non-residential premises, was down by 16.4%. Notably, no bank robberies were recorded in the period under review.

Violent crime linked to alcohol

Some crime categories reported increases. Attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and common assault recorded increases nationwide of 8.7%, 2.5% and 2% respectively. Only one incident of murder in a rural community was recorded.

SAPS crime registrar Major-General Thulare Sekhukhune said 40% of the attempted murders recorded were attributable to arguments, revenge and retaliation while 7,134 counts of assault GBH were attributable to domestic violence. Alcohol played a key role, with the bulk of contact crimes taking place at establishments that sold alcohol.

South African Police Service members (from left to right) Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, Lieutenant-General Khosi Senthumule, Lieutenant-General Dr Bongiwe Zulu and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi released the official first-quarter crime statistics for the 2026/2027 financial year at a media briefing in Pretoria on 28 August 2026. (Photo: Koapno Tlape / GCIS)

“Violent crimes occur mainly over the weekends at night, and they concentrate around liquor outlets – many of them unlicensed and operating without any regard for regulation,” said Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia.

“The police are doing their best to close down establishments that are unlicensed. But there’s not very much we can do when too many licences are given next to schools, in communities, next to churches and so forth […].”

The SAPS credited the decline in murder to increased police activity, particularly in confiscating illegal firearms. The statistics showed that firearms continue to be the leading weapon used, accounting for more than 200 counts of murder.

The ratio of murder cases per capita across South Africa (Source: SAPS)

Organised crime prominent in Gauteng and Western Cape

While murders are on the decline, organised crime and gang violence remain a persistent problem, particularly in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Gauteng was the only province to record murders linked to illicit mining at 18 counts, with the bulk attributed to the mass shooting that took place at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland earlier this year.

SAPS top brass (from left to right) Lieutenant-General Khosi Senthumule, Lieutenant-General Dr Bongiwe Zulu and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Photo: Koapno Tlape / GCIS)

Cachalia welcomed the General Mining Laws Amendment Bill before Parliament, which, if passed, would criminalise illicit mining.

“The passage of this particular legislation of illegal mining as a criminal offence will assist police to be more effective. At the moment, we cannot arrest people for illegal mining, so we have to find some other ancillary or collateral crime. So this is an important piece of legislative reform,” he said.

The Western Cape recorded the highest rate of murder linked to gang violence. The province recorded 217 counts of gang-related murders, followed by Gauteng at 29 counts and KwaZulu-Natal at three.

Cachalia confirmed that funding has been increased to strengthen anti-gang units. This funding included the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) into areas affected by gang-related violence.

The SANDF and police patrol Vrygrond in Cape Town on 13 April 2026, as part of the year-long Operation Prosper. The intervention is intended to support police, with soldiers conducting patrols and raids in coordination with the anti-gang unit and other law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Benton Geach / Gallo Image)

However, Daily Maverick has previously reported that the deployment has failed to make a dent in gang-related violence. Further, two police officers who were part of the anti-gang unit were recently killed in Reiger Park, highlighting the danger that police continue to face while combating the crime. Cachalia also confirmed that the deployment was a short-term solution.

“I am satisfied that the deployment of the SANDF by the President was the right decision in the circumstances. It has strengthened our ability to stabilise the situation, to put the gangs on the defensive. But in an environment where the gangs are fighting each other, the killings have continued,” he said.

He explained that gangs in Western Cape are more than 100 years old, with deep roots, requiring a holistic approach that addresses the developmental challenges within the communities, including a lack of economic opportunities for youth.

“While these statistics demonstrate reductions in certain categories, they do not change the reality for too many of our people that we live in a high crime society accompanied by high levels of violence. So we should always be orientated by the view that every victim deserves justice, but we live in a society where justice is always incomplete,” Cachalia said. DM