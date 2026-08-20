Consistent participation at major tournaments is a great tool to bolster the soccer profile of any country. When it comes to countries such as South Africa, which is still trying to catch up to the best nations in the world in relation to performing well consistently, such appearances become even more integral.

In the pre-Hugo Broos era, Bafana Bafana battled to even qualify consistently for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), never mind the Fifa World Cup. However, with the intervention of Belgian tactician Broos, they qualified for two successive Afcons and also booked their first World Cup participation in 16 years.

That may seem like a minute achievement. However, its significance comes from the fact that no previous Bafana Bafana boss had ever managed this. Broos’ predecessors simply did not stay long enough in the job for this to be possible. But the Belgian coach remained at the helm for five years, which shows that the usually trigger-happy South African Football Association (Safa) believed in his vision.

That trust and backing is now reaping rewards even after the departure of Broos, who officially vacated his role in July 2026 – after being appointed in May 2021. As many as three players who were part of his 26-man squad that reached the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada have made big career moves.

Major moves

Thapelo Maseko has left Mamelodi Sundowns on a permanent transfer to Danish giants Copenhagen. Maseko was part of the South Africa team that secured bronze at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but his joy was short-lived: an injury sustained at the tournament stalled his career and he struggled to regain fitness and form.

He lost his place at Sundowns and was relegated to the reserves. He wrote on social media: “I don’t even know when it started, but lately it’s like the fire in me is fading. I still train like my life depends on it. But inside it feels empty.”

In January, Cyprus-based club Limassol offered him a way out with a loan deal, and when he made his debut for them in February it was his first competitive start in nearly two years. A few months after that breakthrough, Maseko was representing his country in the biggest sports tournament in the world.

Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio in action with South Africa’s Thapelo Maseko (right) at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Reuters / Matthew Childs)

At the World Cup he played in three matches and scored once – in a crucial win against South Korea. His pace and dribbling were a constant nuisance for opposition defenders. On the back of this resurgence, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso indicated that he was willing to reintegrate Maseko back into the team. However, the 22-year-old from Sebokeng in Gauteng was adamant about leaving and heading overseas.

Then came Copenhagen, who secured his services on a four-year contract. The Danish club is also where former Bafana forward Sibusiso Zuma cemented his legacy as one of the best South African players of his generation.

“I am very proud of this agreement. It is a dream come true. To me Copenhagen is a very special club, a club that is highly recognised internationally. And Zuma has told me so many great things about the club, the fans and the city. I am looking forward to experiencing it all myself,” Maseko said.

“I am truly honoured to get this opportunity, and it fills me with hunger and ambition. I have come here to make a difference and leave my mark on the club. I have big ambitions for the club and on a personal level. I came here to win and I am very excited to get out on the pitch and give everything I’ve got,” the winger stated.

Coach Hugo Broos restored Bafana Bafana’s aura. (Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Maseko’s performances for Limassol opened the door for a return to Bafana Bafana before the World Cup. His displays on the world stage then unlocked this move to Copenhagen.

Makhanya to Rangers

Defender Olwethu Makhanya did not feature in any of Bafana’s four World Cup matches as Broos favoured a partnership of German-based Ime Okon and Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the heart of defence.

Nevertheless, his presence at the tournament, coupled with his consistency for Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union during his three years in the US earned him a transfer to Scottish giants Rangers. After joining Philadelphia from Stellenbosch in July 2023, the South African 22-year-old developed with Union’s reserve side before establishing himself as a first-team regular during the 2025 season.

Olwethu Makhanya made his name at Philadelphia Union. But his first senior call-up at the 2026 World Cup boosted his profile. (Photo: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images)

“I played against Lionel Messi, and it was an unbelievable experience. Everyone looks up to Messi as one of the greatest to ever play the game,” Makhanya said after joining Rangers. “I never thought I would share a pitch with him. It was a good experience and it encouraged me to keep going.”

Makhanya’s perseverance has paid off as he writes a new chapter not just for himself, but South African soccer on the international stage.

Then there is Relebohile Mofokeng. Although Orlando Pirates agreed to sell the playmaker to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise before the World Cup, his decisive and commanding displays for South Africa at the World Cup would have further boosted his profile. The attacker has hit the ground running and has already scored his first goal since moving to Belgium.

Pitso Mosimane has been strongly tipped to be the next Bafana coach. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

While Broos built a Bafana Bafana team predominantly consisting of locally based players, his soon-to-be-named successor will inherit a team oozing confidence and a handful of internationally-based players.

Safa’s national executive committee has endorsed former Sundowns and Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane as its preferred candidate. However, the official announcement has yet to be made by the custodian of South African soccer.

After their rare World Cup appearance, Bafana Bafana will return to action in late September for the 2027 Afcon qualifiers. The team is grouped with Guinea, Eritrea and Kenya. DM