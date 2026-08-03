The prayers of South Africa’s mobile network operators will soon be answered when the National Radio Frequency Plan (NRFP) of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) aggressively expands the nation’s digital capabilities by increasing the amount of available high-demand spectrum by about 215%.

Solly Malatsi. (Photo: Misha Jordaan / Gallo Images)

You have to go back to 2004, after the occasion of the second-to-last mobile spectrum auction, to recapture the same anticipation of a new mobile communications platform shift. Then it was 3G – which enabled the first mobile video calls. Now it’s millimetre wave (mmWave) 5G and 5G Advanced that will supercharge the AI era.

It took 18 long years from 2004 for Mzansi to have its next spectrum auction, with the country’s mobile networks falling a decade behind more developed economies, but this time we’re far more prepared and ready for the next wave of connectivity.

Founding logic

As is his wont, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi took the occasion of the NRFP approval as an opportunity to lean into the socioeconomic impact of the new spectrum plan – framing the policy as a tool to bridge the digital divide, highlighting how the release of new frequencies (including licence-exempt spectrum for Wi-Fi) will empower communities and critical sectors.

“The approval of the 2026 National Radio Frequency Plan represents an important step in unlocking the full potential of spectrum as a resource to create more opportunities for expanded broadband connectivity, enhanced Wi-Fi access, stronger broadcasting services and support for critical sectors. This plan contributes to our goal of building an inclusive digital economy that benefits all South Africans.”

A cellphone tower stands alongside a tree in Johannesburg. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Chairperson of Icasa’s NRFP Council Committee Andrew Matseke was more measured. He explained that without this updated framework, South Africa would struggle to manage the rapid deployment of emerging technologies or align with international treaties.

“The National Radio Frequency Plan serves as the blueprint for spectrum utilisation in South Africa,” Matseke said.

“It is a critical instrument that promotes efficient spectrum use, minimises harmful interference, enables innovation, supports economic growth, facilitates the deployment of emerging technologies, safeguards public safety communications and ensures compliance with international spectrum management obligations.”

“Without an effective and up-to-date National Radio Frequency Plan, reliable wireless communications, broadcasting services and digital connectivity would be significantly compromised.”

As an accompaniment to the new plan, Icasa launched the Electronic Frequency Information System – a digital, interactive platform replacing traditional static documents to make spectrum data easily searchable for investors, telecoms operators and the public.

Licencees assigned spectrum through the upcoming auctions are required to provide open access to Mobile Virtual Network Operators that have at least 51% ownership by historically disadvantaged persons. (3d illustration Image: Freepik)

The payoff

The new rules introduce a massive reallocation of radio frequencies to prioritise mobile broadband International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), triggering a structural shift in the South African telecommunications landscape. But it does come with a set of rules.

If a licencee does not fully utilise its assigned high-demand spectrum within five years, the Icasa will force it to share the unused spectrum with other Electronic Communications Network Service licencees, including SMEs, to address local and rural connectivity.

The new rules heavily drive market competition and transformation. Licencees assigned spectrum through the upcoming auctions are required to provide open access to Mobile Virtual Network Operators that have at least 51% ownership by historically disadvantaged persons.

But what do the networks get as incentives for all this inclusivity?



They will gain access to massive new spectrum resources. Currently, only 794MHz of IMT spectrum has been assigned. The new roadmap develops feasibility studies to release an additional 1,145 MHz of mid-band spectrum and opens up more than 17,250MHz of high-band (mmWave) spectrum.



In return, telecoms must meet stringent coverage and quality-of-service obligations, aligning with the government’s SA Connect target of delivering universal broadband access with an average user experience of 100Mbps by 2030.



Enterprise customers will see improvements in capacity for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications and the Internet of Things (IoT), which already accounted for about 15.8 million subscriptions in SA by 2025.



That influx of mid-band and mmWave spectrum (read: proper 5G) will supercharge the deployment of Mobile Private Networks (MPNs), allowing industries such as mining, manufacturing, and energy) to build dedicated, highly secure, ultra-reliable 5G networks customised to their specific operational needs without competing for public bandwidth.

Consumers will benefit directly from more affordable connectivity, stronger broadcasting services and enhanced WiFi access, as the plan includes the allocation of additional licence-exempt spectrum specifically for WiFi deployment.

Rural consumers, historically left behind due to the poor economics of terrestrial towers, will see improved coverage as Icasa opens up spectrum for alternative broadband delivery methods.

Until then, the fight is still on

For years, South African consumers have fought a high-stakes battle against telecoms operators over a simple principle: if you pay for data, it shouldn’t just vanish.

Icasa has attempted to level the playing field through amendments to the End-User and Subscriber Service Charter (EUSSC) regulations, which mandate the automatic roll-over of unused data and require prior consent for out-of-bundle billing.

However, the fight is far from over, especially for the country’s most vulnerable consumers.

The path ahead looks bright for South Africa’s mobile connectivity, but there are potholes and other hazards to deal with on the bit of road that will get us to there. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

A major point of contention in the current regulations is the exemption of short-term data bundles. Currently, data bundles with a validity of seven days or less are excluded from the automatic roll-over requirements. Critics argue that this loophole disproportionately disadvantages low-income consumers who survive on daily or weekly data packages.

Icasa defends this exemption by arguing that these short-term bundles are generally promotional products offered at steeply discounted rates.

Malatsi, for his part, has agreed, but taken a measured but pro-consumer stance on the issue.

In response to parliamentary questions regarding the short-term bundle exemption, Malatsi firmly stated, “I am of the view that Icasa should look at every possible measure to ensure that consumers’ affordability needs are catered for”.

When Daily Maverick asked MTN about its legal pushback against the EUSSC, the network said this:

“MTN confirms that, on 22 July 2026 it has served and filed review proceedings in relation to certain aspects of the End-User and Subscriber Service Charter (EUSSC) Regulations.



MTN remains committed to regulatory certainty, lawful administrative action, regulatory parity and the continued advancement of consumer interests within South Africa’s telecommunications sector. A sustainable and competitive communications market requires regulatory measures to be applied in an even-handed and proportionate manner across market participants providing comparable services.



While pursuing this legal process, MTN will continue to engage constructively and in good faith with Icasa. The review seeks to ensure that the regulatory framework is lawful, reasonable, competitively neutral and practically implementable, while enabling the continued delivery of high-quality services to customers. MTN values its longstanding relationship with the regulator and remains committed to working collaboratively with Icasa throughout this process.”

Vodacom, also pushing back, had a very similar response:

“Vodacom has asked the courts to review certain parts of Icasa’s End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Amendment Regulations.



This is not about opposing consumer protection. We support the goal of ensuring South Africans are treated fairly, receive good value and know exactly what to expect from their mobile service.



Our concern is that some parts of the regulations may be difficult to apply consistently in practice. We believe it’s important that the rules are clear and workable, so they deliver the certainty, fairness and protection that customers deserve. Clear regulations help ensure all customers are treated consistently.



Before taking this step, we worked extensively with Icasa to try to resolve these concerns. We will continue to engage constructively with Icasa, government and other stakeholders throughout this process.



For our customers, nothing changes. We remain focused on providing reliable service, fair treatment and the best possible experience every day.”

The path ahead looks bright for South Africa’s mobile connectivity, but there are potholes and other hazards to deal with on the bit of road that will get us to there. DM