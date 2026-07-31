Leaked internal invoices exposing the R251,032.55 travel and luxury hotel spending spree by NSFAS Administrator Professor Hlengani Mathebula. (Photo: Supplied)

By Siyabonga Goni. While tertiary students across South Africa demand an increase in food allowances and an accommodation cap, the upper echelon of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) appears to be operating on a vastly different budget, including eyebrow-raising spending on hotels. Read more.

Adv Drushantha Ramsamy (State Advocate with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on July 30, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

By Vincent Cruywagen. Former Idac boss Andrea Johnson resigned due to her disastrous testimony at the Madlanga Commission, but she’ll have to provide more evidence after one of her employees made damning allegations against her on Thursday. Read more.

Illustrative image: President Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo: Phando Jikelo/Parliament RSA) | Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana (Photo: Phando Jikelo/ Parliament RSA) | Deputy Minister of Finance Dr David Masondo (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

By Stephen Grootes. As Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to reveal his new board for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), it is clear he is now in a position to direct events. His actions at the PIC and in dealing with municipalities show he can make decisions, secure in the knowledge that he has presidential backing. Read more.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at the Pretoria High Court for proceedings in her corruption and money laundering case on 23 July 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

By Nonkululeko Njilo. After a day of contradictions, coded conversations and relentless questioning, the defence kept returning to one issue at the heart of the case: what was the money allegedly for? Read more.

Roelf Meyer presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump on 21 May. Photo: South African Embassy, Washington/X

By Peter Fabricius. The veteran negotiator arrives in Washington to take up his post with a daunting brief: rebuild trust, expand trade, encourage investment and find common ground on America’s five demands. Read more.

Suspended CEO Patrick Dlamini is challenging the PIC board despite the R900m question

By Lindsey Schutters. Once touted as the ‘turnaround specialist’, Patrick Dlamini, embattled and currently suspended Public Investment Corporation CEO, is now seeking to overturn the board decision because it removed him without proper notice. Read more.

By Ruben Pretorius. When thousands of migrant workers fled South African farms, a long-debated paradox was put to the test: why eight million unemployed locals aren’t filling the vacant agricultural jobs. Read more.

Born prematurely, at only 26 weeks, baby Eli weighed only 740g and his parents were only allowed to touch him from outside his incubator.

(Photo: Supplied / Jordan Theron)

By Riaan Marais. Baby Eli Theron was born three months early, weighing as much as a loaf of bread. Eight blood transfusions later, he’s a healthy, happy one-year-old – thanks to donors in Nelson Mandela Bay. Read more.

Fox Ledeboer and his beloved dam. (Photo: Chris Marais)

By Julienne Du Toit. Meet Fox, the water bailiff of Gamkapoort Dam, who recounts his adventurous life and experiences in the Klein Karoo, from an encounter with a mysterious green object to misadventures with sluice gates. Read more.

Chef Travis Finch laughs readily. Even in the heat of the pass, at Arum. (Photo: Matthew Keil)

By Tony Jackman. At Arum, in the premises of the once legendary Boschendal restaurant, chef Travis Finch is flexing some very creative muscle. Co-owner Peter Tempelhoff invited me into the restaurant’s inner sanctum – the kitchen – to meet him. Read more.