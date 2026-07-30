Tiny Maverick’s fight for life a testament to Nelson Mandela Bay’s blood donors

Sitting next to his son’s incubator at the Life St George’s Hospital, Jordan Theron was overwhelmed by a feeling of utter helplessness.

Looking at his baby boy, he could see the colour drain from his skin as every blood sample drawn for testing sapped his tiny body.

But Jordan has experienced the miracle of watching colour return to his son’s pale grey skin after receiving his first blood transfusion.

Eli Maverick Theron’s story is just one of many that show how blood donations collected by the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) save lives and give people a second chance.

Baby Eli's parents were allowed to touch him only from outside his incubator. (Photo: Supplied / Jordan Theron)

Struggling to fight back tears, Jordan took to the stage at the annual South African National Blood Service (SANBS) Awards evening in Gqeberha on Wednesday night, recounting his family’s life-altering experience, with one-year-old Eli sitting in the front row.

In this photo taken two days before his first birthday, a healthy, happy Eli Maverick Theron. He would not be alive today were it not for the contributions of regular blood donors in and around Gqeberha. (Photo: Supplied / Jordan Theron)

Jordan and his wife Helen went to the hospital for a routine 26-week check-up in February 2025, not expecting that their doctor’s visit would turn into an emergency delivery, followed by a three-month hospital stay for their baby.

“We thought we still had months. We were still planning out the nursery, and the next moment my wife is booked in for an emergency C-section.

“There was no cord-cutting; we had no time for cuddles. He was taken away, and we were devastated. It was the start of a terrifying journey for our family.”

As he was placed into his incubator, Eli weighed just 740g – roughly the same as a loaf of bread.

“I just remember a feeling of utter helplessness coming over me. As a father, it is my job to protect my son and care for my family, and all I could do was put my hand through the opening in his incubator and hope that he knew I was there by his side,” Jordan said.

Eli's father Jordan Theron recalled feeling utterly helpless as he watched his tiny baby boy struggle to live, but also remembered the feeling of relief every time the SA National Blood Service van would arrive at the hospital, and watching his son’s entire complexion change the moment he received his first blood transfusion. (Photo: Supplied / Jordan Theron)

In the coming days, hospital staff had to draw blood from Eli almost daily to monitor his health and adjust his treatment.

Jordan recounted that his son was so afraid of needles in his legs that when they would lay him down to change a diaper, and they touched him, his baby’s entire body would flinch for fear of being pricked again.

He recalled his dread when his son’s entire complexion had gone “grey and lifeless”, and fearing the worst.

A request was sent to the SANBS, units of blood were delivered, and the Theron family’s prayers were answered.

“Eli received his first blood transfusion, and I could literally see the colour return to his skin. I knew the journey was far from over, but seeing that gave us so much hope.”

Baby Eli would spend 120 days in hospital but his health turned around after repeated transfusions.

(Photo: Supplied / Jordan Theron)

During his hospital stay, Eli received eight whole blood transfusions, and one transfusion of source plasma. His tiny body was so perforated from repeated needles that doctors had to find veins on the top of his head to give him blood.

But the tide had turned, and after 120 days in hospital, Eli went home for the first time.

On 8 February 2026, he celebrated his first birthday. In May, his parents took him to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where they spent the day as a family, watching the Baby Boks play in the under-20 World Championship.

Little Eli Maverick Theron, with mom Helen and dad Jordan, went to watch the U20s Baby Boks play at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in May 2026. (Photo: Supplied / Jordan Theron)

“My son is crawling, standing, laughing and playing. We get to hold him and watch him grow up. And the person who saved his life might be in this room tonight. Thank you,” Jordan said to the hall full of blood donors.

The event brought together donors from the SANBS Port Elizabeth East District, who were awarded a certificate and medal for reaching milestone donations, categorised in 25 donation intervals.

Two special awards were handed to donors who achieved a remarkable 450 donations.

‘My way of giving back’

Retiree Michael Rowly said he donated blood for the first time when he was 16, and said it was his way of giving back to the community.

“I’m not a wealthy man, so I cannot make any monetary contributions to charity. But when I hear these stories of lives being saved and changed, I like to think that I have made a difference in someone’s life.

“An hour of my time could give someone years of life. That’s special.”

Alongside Rowly, Jack Shepherd said he was grateful because the award meant that he had enjoyed good health, putting him in a position to make regular donations.

“Sitting here, listening to these stories about lives being saved by the contribution of blood donors is a humbling experience. My health has stood the test of time while others have not been so lucky, and I hope my contributions helped them.”

Donors who give whole blood can visit their donor centres every 56 days. Donors who give either platelets or source plasma can donate more frequently, but need to make their donations at specified donor centres.

Platelets and source plasma are used for more specialised treatments, such as for patients with immune deficiencies or blood clotting disorders.

Each donation can potentially be used to treat three patients.

Eli would end up receiving eight life-saving blood transfusions. (Photo: Supplied / Jordan Theron)

While the PE East District boasted a good turnout of donors, reaching some of their annual targets for platelets and source plasma, they narrowly missed their targets for whole blood and rare Group-O donations.

However, the national picture looks less favourable, as the SANBS’s target of a five-day supply across all blood types is missing the mark.

While blood types A- and AB+ have exceeded the five-day supply target, all other blood types are below target, with only a two-day supply of AB- available.

SANBS collection manager for the PE East Branch, Xolisa Nkonjane, thanked each donor for their contribution to the region and to the country’s blood stocks.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to each of you for your generous act of donating blood. Your selfless contributions play a critical role in saving lives and supporting those in need.

“Every drop of blood you have given has the power to transform lives, providing hope for patients facing serious health challenges.

“It is not just a donation. It is a lifeline for countless individuals and their families,” Nkonjane said. DM