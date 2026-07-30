The R4.5-million corruption and money laundering trial of former National Assembly Speaker and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula took a troubling turn on Thursday, 30 July, when the State’s third witness disclosed that she had received an anonymous threatening message after becoming involved in the case.

Former SANDF colonel and businesswoman Moira Granny Seape revealed the intimidation in the Pretoria High Court shortly after completing her cross-examination.

Seape testified that the anonymous message accused her of helping the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) build a case that the sender claimed lacked merit before ending with a warning directed at her.

“You are being used by Idac to bolster a case that does not exist…”

The message finished, “watch out”. Seape told the court that she immediately forwarded the message to the prosecution team.

Seape further told the court that she had been informed that her safety could be at risk because of her role in the matter. According to Seape, the events surrounding the case had affected both her health and well-being.

The witness also expressed frustration at the manner in which she was called to testify. She had initially been informed that she would receive at least 48 hours’ notice before taking the witness stand.

This was, however, not the case. Instead, she was notified by her lawyer on Thursday at 8am that she was expected in court at 2pm, forcing her to cancel a long-awaited medical appointment.

First contact

Seape’s evidence in chief helped explain how businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu first came into contact with Mapisa-Nqakula, who was minister of defence at the time.

Seape told the court that she facilitated the introduction at the request of former defence secretary Dr Sam Gulube after Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu sought assistance for difficulties over non-payment.

This relates to a R104-million defence logistics contract that was awarded to Umkhombe Marine, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s company, which was suspended within a week of it being awarded.

At the time of its termination, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court she had already done some preliminary work.

This prompted her to sue the military. However, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said, before the matter reached a judge, military officials offered her a “replacement” tender worth R79-million on condition that she drop the lawsuit.

Defence questions Seape’s role

After speaking to Gulube, Seape contacted Mapisa-Nqakula, explained the circumstances and arranged for Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to communicate directly with her.

Siyabulela Maphoma SC, representing Mapisa-Nqakula, turned his attention to Seape’s decision to become involved. He questioned why she had agreed to facilitate communication between Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and Mapisa-Nqakula, asking why Gulube had not approached the then defence minister himself and what intervention Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was seeking.

Seape told the court she had not thought much about the request at the time. She believed she was simply doing a good deed for another businesswoman. Having seen several businesses collapse because of unpaid government invoices, she said she felt compelled to help Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu in the hope that her concerns would be resolved.

Months later, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu contacted Seape to say the meeting had resolved the issue that had prompted the introduction. She then attempted to thank Seape by inviting her to lunch or coffee. On another occasion, she offered her a goat as a token of appreciation.

Seape told the court she declined both gestures, explaining that she did not expect anything in return for helping facilitate the meeting, adding that it was in her nature to help other women in business.

Two witnesses, two versions

Seape’s evidence has exposed differences between her account and that of the Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu over how the introduction to Mapisa-Nqakula came about.

Earlier this week, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that she had been helping Seape get her company onto the South African National Defence Force’s supplier database. Out of frustration, she said she then confided in Seape about the difficulties she was experiencing and that Seape voluntarily offered to introduce her to Mapisa-Nqakula.

Seape, however, rejected that version while under cross-examination by Maphoma.

She told the court she had been in business as early as 1998 and had never been assisted by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu with registering her company on the SANDF database or anywhere else.

The evidence has also suggested that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and Mapisa-Nqakula were not complete strangers before Seape facilitated the meeting, raising further questions about how their relationship began.

Following a brief cross-examination, Maphoma told the court that there was no suggestion that the threatening message came from Mapisa-Nqakula or anyone acting on her behalf. Seape said she was not accusing Mapisa-Nqakula of being the sender, but wanted to place it on record.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

The State alleges that between December 2016 and July 2019, while serving as minister of defence, she solicited or received about R4.5-million from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. Prosecutors allege that roughly R2.1-million was paid in cash while the remainder was channelled through electronic transfers and other benefits, including renovations at her home in Bruma, Johannesburg.

Why the contradiction matters



With both Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and Seape having concluded their testimony, the differing accounts over how the introduction to Mapisa-Nqakula came about could give the defence ammunition to challenge the credibility of the State’s witnesses.



Although the inconsistency relates to the background of the relationship rather than the alleged corrupt payments themselves, the defence is likely to argue that it raises questions about the reliability of the State’s version of events.

The trial continues on Friday, 31 July 2026, with a new witness expected to take the stand. DM