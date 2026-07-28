Banyana Banyana insiders who Daily Maverick has spoken to over the past few months have painted a picture of division within the team. South Africa’s opening 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) 2-1 loss to Tanzania on Monday, 27 July, has only further fanned these flames.

The Tanzanians scored a goal in either half to subject the 2022 African champions to an opening game loss at the tournament. Diana Msewa found the back of the net for the Twigga Stars, before centre-back Bambanani Mbane headed in an equaliser for Banyana Banyana on the brink of half-time.

Defender Bambanani Mbane thought she had put her country back in contention with a headed equaliser. However, South Africa failed to ride this momentum. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

After what was a lacklustre opening stanza (where the South Africans were fortunate to even earn that equaliser) Desiree Ellis’ team increased the tempo in the second half. Despite this, Banyana Banyana still could not find a second goal, largely thanks to their wastefulness even when they created chances.

Tanzania once again showed them how it’s done as they scored what was ultimately the decisive goal of the contest at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca. Substitute Hasnath Ubamba beat Andile Dlamini in the Banyana Banyana goal on the cusp of full-time to earn her country a famous first-ever victory in the history of Wafcon.

What went wrong for Banyana?

“In the first half we were a bit slow in our tempo, then they scored and we equalised just before half-time,” stated Ellis after the match. “I thought the second half was much better. We created a lot of chances. But the way we conceded was really poor. If we had more composure in front of goal, we’d be speaking differently.”

“It was not a great performance and not a great result. We know we are better than that, and we are disappointed with the result and with disappointing the people back home. Now the next two games are must-win games,” the long-serving Banyana Banyana coach added.

Attacking players such as Thembi Kgatlana will have to be sharper in Banyana Banyana's next clash against Ivory Coast. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

“We are not out of it yet. We know what we need to do… We did not want to be chasing in the group. But now we are, and it’s up to us to raise our standards and show who we really are,” Ellis added.

While the win has boosted Tanzania’s odds of making it to the knockout stage, with just two teams from each of the four groups set to progress, Ellis and her charges will need to dig deep to resuscitate their campaign.

Banyana Banyana playmaker Linda Motlhalo (left) played in her 100th match as senior for her country. Unfortunately, her milestone match ended in defeat. (Photo: BackpagePix / Nabil Ramdani)

Ivory Coast next

The South Africans only have a few days to regroup and recharge before tackling a much more formidable opponent in Ivory Coast. The Ivorians swatted aside Burkina Faso 4-1 to seize control of Group B. The two teams will tussle on Friday, 31 July. Kick-off is at 7pm SA time.

“Ivory Coast will be a big challenge. They are also physical [like Tanzania]. The positive that we can take out of this Tanzania defeat is that we created many opportunities. But defensively, there are some screws we can tighten,” Ellis observed.

“I felt that all three games were going to be difficult, but a good start would have given us the momentum and now the next match becomes a final before the final; it’s a must-win, and also the game after that,” the Banyana Banyana boss added.

“We still have it in us, it wasn’t a good day at the office, we can be better than that. We cannot drop any more points. With only two teams progressing to the next round, we have to put our best foot forward,” the coach said.

Players such as Bambanani Mbane will be key as Banyana Banyana aim to bounce back in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

After Friday’s key battle against the Ivorians, South Africa will wrap up the group phase with a clash against Burkina Faso. That match is scheduled for Tuesday, 4 August. Kick-off is at 10pm. DM