The South African Football Association (Safa) has previously vehemently denied that members of Banyana Banyana’s coaching staff do not see eye to eye. However, Daily Maverick sources within Banyana Banyana continue to insist that all is not well within South Africa’s senior national women’s soccer side.

On the back of the team’s tour of Japan in June 2026, insiders in the Banyana Banyana camp told Daily Maverick that the rift among senior members of the coaching staff has intensified. The sources pointed the finger at assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli, as well strength and conditioning coach Ridhaa Allie.

Banyana Banyana fell in the semifinals of the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, when they were defending champions. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

During that visit to Japan, the South Africans played two matches. They were defeated 5-0 in the first game, while they fought back to win 1-0 in the second match. This was in preparation for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). The tournament will be played between 26 July and 16 August.

This Wafcon is extra crucial because it will also serve as a qualifier for 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Brazil. The four teams that reach the Wafcon semifinals will secure direct qualification for the 10th edition of the World Cup.

According to our sources, there is a growing sense between Mbuli and Allie in particular that they do all the hard and dirty work for the team, while coach Desiree Ellis receives the plaudits publicly. This has caused concern with regards to Banyana Banyana being one of those four teams, never mind the South Africans actually winning Wafcon.

Banyana Banyana assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli has been accused of being at the helm of an anti-Desiree Ellis campaign within the team. The South African Football Association has strongly denied these claims. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

“The players are not happy at all. It appears that Thina is the one coaching the team. She and Ridhaa are isolating Desiree. Thina is a law unto herself in the team,” a source said.

“In the Japan camp things were so weird. Thina was basically the coach and Ridhaa was the assistant coach. Why are they isolating Desiree? I doubt we will win Wafcon. We don’t have a team, at all. If we do well at Wafcon it will be a miracle. With each camp, things worsen,” the insider added.

Safa says all is well

About these allegations Safa previously told Daily Maverick: “The South African Football Association notes the allegations raised claiming disharmony within the Banyana Banyana camp. We would like to state unequivocally that there is no rift between head coach Desiree Ellis and assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli.”

“Coach Ellis and coach Mbuli have worked together for more than a decade in various national team structures. Their professional relationship has consistently been built on mutual respect, shared technical vision, and a common commitment to growing women’s football in South Africa. Throughout this period, there have been no formal complaints, disciplinary matters, or reports suggesting any breakdown in their working relationship,” said the custodian of South African soccer.

“Regarding allegations of favouritism, Safa reiterates that player selection follows a structured and transparent professional process. Assistant coaches are fully entitled to propose and assess players as part of their technical responsibilities; however, the final decision on squad selection rests exclusively with the head coach. This ensures accountability and safeguards the integrity of selection. Player inclusion is based on merit, performance, tactical requirements, fitness levels, and long-term strategic objectives – not club affiliation,” Safa continued.

“Banyana Banyana’s progress is built on collective effort – from players, coaches, and administrators working together with a shared vision. Safa remains fully confident in the leadership of the technical team and in the unity of the squad as we continue building the future of South African women’s football,” the federation added.

Safa has dismissed claims from reliable Daily Maverick sources of a rift between Desiree Ellis and some of her technical team members. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

‘They want to sabotage us’

Despite this strong statement of denial from Safa on the matter, the allegations of disharmony among some staff members refuse to fade.

“We feel like some members of the technical team are out to sabotage us. This Wafcon is a World Cup qualifier. But how are we going to qualify for the World Cup under the current conditions in the team? We need help to address this issue,” another source said.

“It’s like [Mbuli] was promised that if Desiree leaves the team, she will take over the coaching role. She seems to just be waiting for Desiree’s downfall so she can take over the team officially,” the source said. “It’s insane that our technical team does not get along. It’s so awkward.”

“Wafcon is a long tournament. How are we supposed to perform on that stage when the technical team does not see eye to eye?,” an insider bemoaned. “The team is basically coaching itself. But the players are expected to perform miracles. We are regressing.”

Banyana Banyana made history by winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, being crowned queens of African soccer for the first time. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Attempts to get direct comment from Ellis, Mbuli and Allie were futile as they ignored Daily Maverick when the publication reached out to them repeatedly.

All this talk of internal turmoil does not bode well for the South Africans, who head to the latest Wafcon hoping to reclaim the African title they won for the first time in 2022. But with these allegations, the team is clearly not pulling in one direction. This will make their task tougher. DM