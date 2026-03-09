Wafcon postponement a blessing in disguise for ‘divided’ Banyana Banyana

It’s a travesty that the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) was postponed just two weeks before that tournament was scheduled to commence. However, it may be a blessing in disguise for 2022 African champions Banyana Banyana.

Prior to Wafcon being formally pushed back by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), sources within the Banyana Banyana pre-Wafcon camp approached Daily Maverick to paint a picture of discord and disharmony. The well-placed insiders said that despite an external image of harmony as South Africa’s senior women’s soccer side competed in the Cosafa Women’s Championship (where they eventually lost in the final to neighbours Namibia) , this was not the case.

Internal turmoil

As the South Africans navigated to the decider of the southern African tournament in preparation for Wafcon, senior players not participating could be seen cheering the youthful version of Banyana Banyana from the stands. This was just a veil over the issues within the camp, our sources said.

The crux of the problems? A rift between long-time Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her assistant Thinasonke Mbuli. Ellis’ assistant also coaches Hollywoodbets Super League University of the Western Cape, and the insiders told Daily Maverick that this was one of the reasons for the tension within the team.

Banyana Banyana assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli is said to be pulling the strings in the team, while head coach Desiree Ellis is outmuscled. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

“The coaches have not seen eye to eye for a while now. Even at the previous Wafcon that was the case, even though at that time it wasn’t as evident as it is now. Now it’s clear. You can see that Thina operates in her own way, with some other members of the technical team. They sometimes exclude Desiree,” a source said.

“There is also a clear case of favouritism and bias towards UWC players, from Thina. Generally, if you come to a Banyana Banyana camp out of shape, you are sent home. But for example, we saw UWC’s Sibulele Holweni playing at the Cosafa tournament and she was sometimes struggling. She is always there, even if she goes for periods without playing for her club for whatever reason, she is always in the national team,” the insider said.

“So, basically, if Thina doesn’t like you, she doesn’t like you. If she likes you, you can do no wrong. She coaches with her emotions. So, players notice stuff like that. But they are afraid to speak out, because they will be in trouble. There are players that deserve to be in the team, but they will never be there because Thina does not like them,” Daily Maverick was told.

“It was going to be tough even at Wafcon, because there is no team. If players were chosen on merit, it was going to be much better. But it’s about who’s associated with who. The team suffers as a result and is not able to perform to the best of its ability. As for coach Des? She simply gets overpowered.”

The South African Football Association has denied that Desiree Ellis, head coach of South Africa, and her assistant Thinasonke Mbuli do not see eye to eye. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

Safa’s denial

This publication reached out to the SA Football Association (Safa) for comment on these allegations, and the federation vehemently denied the information that had been provided to Daily Maverick.

“Coach Ellis and Coach Mbuli have worked together for more than a decade in various national team structures. Their professional relationship has consistently been built on mutual respect, shared technical vision, and a common commitment to growing women’s football in SA. Throughout this period, there have been no formal complaints, disciplinary matters or reports suggesting any breakdown in their working relationship,” Safa said.

“The recent National Identity Workshop held at Safa House further strengthened unity across all national team structures. The workshop reaffirmed a shared football philosophy, technical alignment and a unified high-performance culture. Both coaches actively contributed to the discussions, reinforcing the collaborative environment that defines our senior women’s national team setup,” the custodian of South African soccer added.

“Regarding allegations of favouritism, Safa reiterates that player selection follows a structured and transparent professional process. Assistant coaches are fully entitled to propose and assess players as part of their technical responsibilities,” it stated.

“However, the final decision on squad selection rests exclusively with the head coach. This ensures accountability and safeguards the integrity of selection. Player inclusion is based on merit, performance, tactical requirements, fitness levels and long-term strategic objectives – not club affiliation.”

Safa not on the ground

Our sources had predicted that Safa would respond in this way as “they are not constantly on the ground to see such things unfold”. They said it was the players and technical team who were chastised by a South African public that was not aware of the behind-the-scenes struggles that shaped the team’s performances.

Thinasonke Mbuli is accused of favouring players who she coaches at the University of the Western Cape within the national team setup. But her employers Safa have rubbished these claims. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

The insiders further said that some players were just happy to be in the team as passengers, even if they did not play. They added that the team relied on specific players to carry it, and if they were not there, it struggled.

Although it is the top-tier of South African women’s club soccer, Super League is a semi-professional league and players do not earn much. It is only when they are called up to the national team that they can earn some decent money.

Why Seoposenwe left

Our sources said this was one of the reasons that Mexico-based super striker Jermaine Seoposenwe quit Banyana Banyana. Seoposenwe, one of the best players in South African women’s soccer, walked away from the national team in 2025, on the back of Banyana Banyana’s fourth-placed finish at Wafcon.

“It’s a case of certain players having to work extra hard, while others can cruise nicely because they know that they have someone who bats for them. This has divided the team greatly. Thina is arrogant. It’s like she is the coach of the team and she’s the one that calls the shots. This is one of the reasons that Jermaine retired from the national team,” an insider said.

“Some players don’t care about the team or playing. They are just happy to be in the team and to be paid. While others work extra hard for the success of the team. There’s a lot of factionalism within the technical team,” they added.

Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa retired from national team duty in 2025, citing internal issues within the Banyana Banyana setup, as well as Safa’s treatment of the women’s senior team. (Photo: Mansa Ayoola / Gallo Images)

All is well, says Safa

But according to Safa, all is well and the informants have dreamt up the inner turmoil within Banyana Banyana. Everything is perfect.

“Banyana Banyana’s progress is built on collective effort — from players, coaches and administrators working together with a shared vision. Safa remains fully confident in the leadership of the technical team and in the unity of the squad as we continue building the future of SA women’s football. We trust this clarifies the matter,” Safa said.

However, as the old adage says, there is no smoke without fire. The haphazard postponement of Wafcon may have been disrespectful to Africa women’s soccer, but it at least provided Banyana Banyana an opportunity to try to pull in one direction before the tournament finally kicks off on 25 July 2026. DM