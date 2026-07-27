Question: How can I check that I am on the correct voters’ roll for my current address and ward?

Answer: If you’re a registered voter, you can check and update your voters’ roll address online, anywhere and at any time, at registertovote.elections.org.za.

Voters who need to update their registration details must do so before Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa officially proclaims the local elections, which he is expected to do next month.

The voters’ roll closes at midnight on proclamation day, though voters whose details are already correct do not need to take any action.

Q: I have moved home in the past year. How and when can I update my address?

A: You can update your address online at registertovote.elections.org.za. You will need to log in by entering your ID number and personal details, entering your new address, and uploading an ID photo. You will then receive SMS confirmation from the IEC within 24-48 hours confirming your new voting district and station.

You must update your registration information with your new address before the elections are proclaimed.

Q: I am abroad or travelling on election day. Can I vote in advance by post?

A: No. You can only vote in person at the voting station where you are registered.

Unlike national elections, municipal elections require physical residency within a local ward.

Q: If I can’t get to my voting district on 4 November, are there options to vote early or elsewhere?

A: Yes, you can vote early by applying for a special vote. But you can only vote at the voting station where you are registered. You can find your correct voting station here.

Special voting usually takes place on two predetermined days before election day at your designated voting station.

Applications for special voting have not yet opened. You can check the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) website for updates as to when special vote applications will open. Applications can be submitted online or via SMS.

Q: How do I know if I qualify for a special vote?

A: Any registered voter can apply for a special vote if they:

Can’t travel to their voting station because of physical infirmity, pregnancy or disability; or

Can’t vote at their voting station on election day, but can do so on the predetermined special voting days.

Q: I have difficulty getting around in a wheelchair. Can I vote from home?

A: Yes. If you are pregnant, infirm or disabled, you can apply to cast a special vote either at home or at the voting station where you are registered.

If you are physically disabled or visually impaired, you can get someone to help you at the voting station. A presiding officer can also help you cast your vote, but an observer and, if available, two agents from different parties must be present.

Q: Can I still register online and in person to vote?

A: Yes. You can register online at registertovote.elections.org.za. Online registration will be possible until the elections are proclaimed.

You can register in person at your local voting station during the final physical voter registration weekend on 1-2 August, when voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm.

Q: What do I need to register?

A: You need a valid smart ID card, green barcoded ID book, or a temporary ID certificate. Passports, driver’s licences and certified photocopies are not accepted.

You must provide a valid street address or location description of where you live.

Q: Am I allowed to register to vote if I am 16 or 17 years old?

A: You can register to vote if you are 16 years old or older, but you can only cast your vote if you turn 18 on or before election day, Wednesday, 4 November 2026. DM