Marking the Economic Freedom Fighters’ 13th anniversary, party leader Julius Malema doubled down on core promises of youth empowerment, job creation and free basic services — a rally to the base following a bruising period of political setbacks for both him and the party.

“There can be no real freedom without functioning municipalities. There can be no dignity where water does not flow, where electricity is unreliable, where roads are unsafe, and where clinics cannot [provide] service,” Malema declared at the party’s 13th birthday celebrations rally, which was held on Saturday, 25 July at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Thousands of EFF supporters attended the rally, at which Malema unveiled the party’s manifesto and candidates for the local government elections on 4 November.

Malema has held firm against several crises since the last elections. The resignation of top leadership, including deputy president Floyd Shivambu in August 2024 and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in early 2025, revealed cracks within the party.

Malema is currently appealing a five-year prison sentence after he was convicted of gun-related charges earlier this year, and is facing scrutiny over his ties to figures implicated in the ongoing Madlanga commission. These include suspended Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan and businessman Ze Nxumalo.

The EFF suffered a setback at the polls in the 2024 elections, losing its position as the third-largest party to the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party. Its vote share slipped from a peak of 11.36% in 2019 to 9.77%. Beyond the numbers, the party has also grappled with growing voter pushback over its pan-African platform and opposition to anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Yet, the party has maintained a united front and signalled its intent to regain lost ground. The birthday celebrations included speeches from leaders of its sister parties across the continent, indicating the party’s commitment to pan-Africanism.

The EFF's 13th anniversary rally and 2026 manifesto launch at Thohoyandou Stadium on 25 July. (Photo: Kabelo Leputu / Gallo Images)

In line with previous EFF manifestos, the party placed strong emphasis on youth empowerment, job creation and free basic services for the unemployed and Sassa grant beneficiaries.

Local government manifesto highlights

To combat record unemployment, the party proposes scrapping the tender system in favour of insourcing essential services — such as cleaning, security, accounting and auditing. Under this plan, insourced workers would gain permanent job security alongside full benefits, including medical aid, pensions and sick leave. The party also committed to achieving gender parity across its municipalities.

On service delivery, the party pledged to guarantee reliable electricity and clean drinking water, promising to provide these basic utilities free of charge to Sassa recipients and unemployed residents.

Thousands of EFF supporters gathered at Thohoyandou Stadium on 25 July. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

Malema vowed to ensure that suitable houses are built for all. “There must never be a yard with a shack. Every yard must have a proper house, and that house must have a flushing toilet inside, not outside,” he said.

The party intends to implement its Andries Tatane cleanup campaign across all municipalities. This campaign was established in 2023 and involves EFF representatives partnering with community members to clear townships, informal settlements and villages of illegal dumping sites and improve local sanitation.

Further, the party intends to improve community safety by identifying and targeting crime hotspots. “Our children must be able to study at night without fear of being raped by rascals on the way to the libraries or to study with their friends,” said Malema.

He added that eliminating gender-based violence would be a priority for the party and vowed that any councillors offering young people opportunities in exchange for sexual favours would be sacked and prosecuted.

Party maintains youth focus

Malema maintained the party’s focus on youth issues, particularly South Africa’s record-high level of youth unemployment, which is above 60%.

“The youth will be at the centre of everything we are doing,” he said. “Everything we are doing, the youth will be at the forefront because unemployment affects the youth the most. Crime affects the youth most. Jobs are needed by the youth most. Economic opportunities are needed by the youth most.”

EFF leaders on the stage at Thohoyandou Stadium on 25 July. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

The party has built a strong track record among some young voters, consistently winning student representative council (SRC) elections across universities and TVET colleges over the years.

However, Dr Ongama Mtimka, a lecturer in political studies at Nelson Mandela University, told Daily Maverick that the party may be impeded by the low levels of voter turnout among this demographic and has struggled to gain support among older, more conservative voters.

Data from the IEC indicate that in 2024, just 27% of the population aged 18–19 and 49% of those aged 20–29 were registered to vote, compared to 80% or more in their 40s and older.

“The black support outside of urban centres, in my view, tends to be quite conservative. So [the EFF has] struggled in the Eastern Cape and KZN,” he explained.

“That’s ... because you’re not going to be a politician that succeeds in using tactics that may be seen to be violating some traditional principles, such as, for example, respect for the elders, respect for certain ways of doing things. So their failure to grow in leaps and bounds in a province where there is potential ... does talk to that.”

Mtimka pointed out that the EFF, which traditionally drew support from voters disillusioned with the ANC, had lost much of that base to the MK party. Compounding these electoral pressures, he noted, are growing internal party tensions.

“The departures of senior leaders are going to count for something. Julius Malema should be commended for being able to survive internal challenges to his rule in ways that the coup leaders couldn’t. But that doesn’t come without a cost,” he said.

However, the EFF’s candidate list signals a fresh chapter for the party leadership. The slate pairs seasoned stalwarts — including its deputy president, Godrich Gardee, and former MP and provincial chairperson Sinawo Thambo — with high-profile newcomers, such as author and former UN special rapporteur on Health, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. The party leadership has pledged a five-year commitment to overhaul local municipalities. DM

The EFF’s metro candidates:



Buffalo City Metro: Mkhululi Dlevu.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro: Sinawo Thambo.

Mangaung Metro: Sam Matiase.

Ekurhuleni Metro: Nthabiseng Tshivenga.

Tshwane Metro: Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe.

City of Johannesburg Metro: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.

eThekwini Metro: Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

City of Mbombela: Deputy President Godrich Gardee.

City of Cape Town: National Chairperson Nontando Nolutshungo. DM

The EFF Daily continues to deny Daily Maverick media accreditation to attend EFF events. Our application to attend the manifesto launch was denied. However, we owe it to our readers to report on all political parties.