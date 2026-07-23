South Africa is in or near the hands of captors, and a flurry of competing Crime Intelligence corruption accusations has kept us stuck there.

This much is clear, based on what is emerging from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and peripheral arenas.

A much-anticipated witness at the commission this week has been Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) boss Andrea Johnson.

She initially insisted that she legitimately pursued several Crime Intelligence officers, leading to their controversial arrests, because their alleged actions suggested the “capture of systems and processes for private interests”.

Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption advocate Andrea Johnson testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 21 July 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

But on Thursday, 23 July 2026, Johnson made an astounding admission: that she relied on information from her team, but not all of it was factual.

Johnson’s concession pushes her closer to what KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously asserted – that there’s a rogue element running through Idac.

His stance, in broad strokes, was also that key Crime Intelligence arrests that Idac carried out might form part of a plot to torpedo investigations and protect criminals.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.(Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Mkhwanazi held a pivotal press conference in July last year and alleged a criminal cartel, later identified as the Big Five, had infiltrated the state, sparking the Madlanga Commission.

There’s a contradictory theory that Mkhwanazi’s seismic accusations were designed to distract from the looting of Crime Intelligence’s slush fund, which Idac was apparently investigating.

But Mkhwanazi is still faring fairly well in this overall scandal – at least much better than Johnson, whose job is on an increasingly frail line.

The Crime Intelligence crux

Their countering views had a common denominator – controversial-as-ever Crime Intelligence.

The unit has the secret fund, and that money can line corrupt pockets and clandestinely fund things such as election campaigns. (We are in an election year, and the police service is widely viewed as an ANC remit.)

Crime Intelligence has a well-documented history of suspicions about slush fund looting, paired with accusations of criminality.

A poster child for the unit and its consistent corruption allegations is Richard Mdluli, a former Crime Intelligence boss, now a convict facing charges relating to slush fund looting, which he has denied.

In terms of the developing Crime Intelligence scandal, let’s unravel what has been happening, beginning in March 2025.

The forewarning

A South African Police Service (SAPS) presentation to Parliament that month warned of attempts to tarnish Crime Intelligence and its head at the time, Dumisani Khumalo, especially via the media and social media.

When the presentation was delivered in Parliament, the head of the SAPS was General Fannie Masemola, who has since been charged over a dubiously awarded policing tender – a mega offshoot scandal to the broader policing implosion. (Idac is also driving that matter.)

The 2025 police presentation said that a Crime Intelligence clean-up was under way and this included reviewing informer rewards and taking state vehicles from senior managers and redistributing them at an operational level.

It stated: “The Division has been experiencing a lot of [...] push-back by those that were and are still unlawfully benefiting.”

This suggested dodgy elements in Crime Intelligence.

According to the presentation, Khumalo “had to identify and recruit capable senior officers” via transfers and promotions to ensure new performance indicators were implemented.

This, it said, led to his being “wrongfully accused of bringing his ‘own people’ ”.

The controversial arrests

About three months after that presentation to Parliament, Khumalo, along with six Crime Intelligence colleagues, was arrested over an allegedly irregular appointment.

It was ultimately alleged that a brigadier, Dineo Mokwele, had been irregularly appointed because she lacked the proper qualifications.

She was among those arrested.

At that stage, Khumalo was also overseeing the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sidelined Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The charges against him and his colleagues, which they denied, saw Khumalo transferred, losing the head of Crime Intelligence position.

Idac investigated these Crime Intelligence officers, based on allegations by National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Adams apparently got wind of Crime Intelligence skullduggery via an envelope containing details that was apparently pushed under his (presumably office) door.

The politics

Adams used the allegations to lodge complaints with police in the Western Cape, but claimed that these had been intercepted, so he approached others, including now-sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu’s office.

Mchunu’s office got in touch with Idac, where an investigator contacted Adams (who now faces apparently unrelated criminal charges stemming from KwaZulu-Natal, where Mkhwanazi is in charge of policing).

Mchunu matters



Senzo Mchunu was appointed police minister in July 2024. Just more than a year later, in July 2025, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged a criminal cartel had infiltrated the state. Among those he named was Mchunu. Mkhwanazi alleged, among other matters, that Mchunu ordered the disbandment of KwaZulu-Natal’s political killings task team because criminals had influenced him to do so. Mchunu rejected this reasoning. But the same month that Mkhwanazi made his allegations, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave.

The allegations Adams flagged against Crime Intelligence are what led to Idac investigating Crime Intelligence officers and the related arrests, including that of Khumalo and Mokwele.

About a week after those arrests, Mkhwanazi held the press conference where he alleged cartel infiltration into the South African state.

Idac and Johnson’s shattering testimony

It subsequently emerged that Mkhwanazi believed there was an underhanded element within Idac, prompting Johnson to deny that Idac was maliciously targeting certain police officers.

Earlier this week, when testifying before the Madlanga Commission, Johnson insisted that she pursued investigations into Khumalo and his Crime Intelligence colleagues for legitimate reasons.

“When one looks at all the cases referred to Idac by Mr Adams, they depict the capture of systems and process[es] for private interests by the Head of [Crime Intelligence] and other senior managers,” Johnson said.

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams appears in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court for a bail application on 15 May 2026. Adams faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice in connection with his alleged interference in a murder investigation. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

“The picture that has emerged is that the appointment and installation of certain persons in certain positions within the [Crime Intelligence unit] by Lieutenant General [Khumalo] and his co-accused … helped them strategically to access funding without following proper processes.”

(An Idac statement previously alleged, “Khumalo, acting in common purpose with his co-accused, [was] involved in the irregular appointment of Mokwele.”)

But during Thursday’s commission proceedings, when evidence was put to Johnson, she conceded that Mokwele “does have the qualifications” for the role she was appointed to.

Johnson explained she had relied on her team to brief her and “I now see the facts [...] were incorrect.”

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Advocate Andrea Johnson has apologised for describing Dineo Mokwele's appointment as a "token" appointment during her testimony. pic.twitter.com/ZB6VJqNCFc — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 23, 2026

She even said she would have to apologise to Mokwele for labelling her appointment as “token”.

While this does not exonerate the Crime Intelligence officers whom Idac arrested last year, it brings Idac’s actions and motives into question.

It also makes Johnson’s position as Idac head more precarious.

The Khan factor

This loops back to Mkhwanazi’s assertions, which contributed to the theory that Idac was protecting certain individuals and nefariously targeting others.

Through a Crime Intelligence lens, this translates to Idac allegedly protecting (now embattled) Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and going after Khumalo.

Mkhwanazi and Khan do not see eye to eye.

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Major General Feroz Khan. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Khan, who was wounded in a shooting at the end of last month, now faces several serious allegations ranging from tender rigging to his proximity to illicit tobacco matters.

Some people believe that Johnson is aligned with Khan.

This week, at the Matllanga Commission, she acknowledged that she knew Khan and attended his 50th birthday celebration several years ago because her husband, like Khan, is a Crime Intelligence officer and had been invited.

Johnson said she had since distanced herself from Khan.

Other commission witnesses – former or current police officers – alleged that Johnson had leaked to Khan the contents of a criminal complaint against him.

The complaint, and the alleged leaking of its contents, suggested that Johnson was protecting Khan by allowing him to see information he should not have been privy to.

This week, Johnson indicated to the Madlanga Commission that she did not plan to respond to the allegations that she had leaked information to Khan.

“I will exercise my right not to incriminate myself,” she said.

State captors

The National Prosecuting Authority is now deciding whether Johnson should be prosecuted over matters she has declined to address the commission on – potentially the leaked information to Khan.

Distil the key countering views in this scandal, and on the one side there appears to be a faction involving Mkhwanazi and Khumalo saying that Crime Intelligence was intentionally targeted by, among others, Idac, and that some Crime Intelligence officers themselves were against its clean-up, and therefore against Khumalo.

Meanwhile, an apparent opposing faction seems to include Johnson (allegedly aligned with Khan), who initially claimed to the Madlanga Commission that under Khumalo, the Crime Intelligence unit was harbouring state captors.

[WATCH] "I hate to do this..." IDAC head Adv. Andrea Johnson begins the climbdown as she concedes that allegations of Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo capturing the system for private gains cannot be supported by evidence. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/kFSgWw1S7f — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 23, 2026

But Johnson’s testimony on Thursday that her team provided her with information, some of which was “incorrect”, has hollowed out her stance.

Beneath all this, Crime Intelligence is the common source of crime and corruption accusations.

If accusations are found to be false, those remaining will point to exactly who has been up to no good. DM