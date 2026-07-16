NMB’s ruling coalition faces turmoil amid no-confidence motions against mayor and deputy

The government of local unity in Nelson Mandela Bay is headed for a shake-up, with two separate no-confidence motion notices submitted this week — against Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and her deputy, Gary van Niekerk.

The motion against Van Niekerk comes after he broke ranks on Tuesday and posted a media statement from his party, the National Alliance (NA), stating it had not decided how it would vote in the motion against Lobishe.

The NA wrote: “We believe it is important that this matter is first discussed thoroughly within the National Alliance, with our partners in the bloc of smaller political parties, within the coalition, and with the ANC leadership.

“Our approach will be guided by what is in the best interests of the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay. We will carefully consider all the issues raised in the motion, together with the current state of governance and service delivery, before taking a final position.”

Earlier this month, Van Niekerk penned an unflattering letter to the Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Zolile Williams, reporting that Lobishe had failed to implement a turnaround strategy to rehabilitate roads.

The notice of motion against Lobishe was submitted to the office of Speaker Eugene Johnson on 14 July by Good party councillor Lawrence Troon.

While opposition parties lack the votes to unseat Lobishe, the governing coalition holds a comfortable majority that could easily oust Van Niekerk.

The ANC, with 47 seats, is in a coalition with the Economic Freedom Front (8), NA (3), Defenders of the People (2), Pan Africanist Congress (1) and African Independent Congress (1), with additional voting support from the United Democratic Movement (1).

The ANC is one councillor short following the fatal shooting of Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve last month.

The opposition bench comprises the Democratic Alliance (48), African Christian Democratic Party (2), Freedom Front Plus (2), Patriotic Alliance (2), Abantu Integrity Movement (1) and Good party (1).

In what appeared to be retaliation, ANC councillor Luyanda Lawu, the metro’s political head for safety and security, submitted a motion of exigency against Van Niekerk on Thursday, stating that his ongoing court battle puts the city into disrepute.

Johnson confirmed receipt of both motion notices, stating that according to council rules, Troon’s motion will be tabled after 10 days.

“The 10 days will not have lapsed by Tuesday, and this means the motion will not be heard in council next week but in August. However, councillor Lawu submitted a motion of exigency which will be presented before council for it to decide if it should be tabled.”

In his motion notice, Troon says Lobishe must be removed as mayor as she had failed to address the deteriorating state of service delivery across the municipality.

Good party councillor Lawrence Troon. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

With Lobishe at the helm, Troon said, residents had endured recurring electricity outages that continued to disrupt households, businesses, healthcare services and economic activity, with no credible or sustainable intervention being implemented.

‘Mayor has become disconnected’

“The metro continues to experience recurring water interruptions and prolonged water supply challenges, severely affecting communities and undermining residents’ constitutional right to access basic services,” wrote Troon.

“There is a growing perception that the mayor has become disconnected from the realities faced daily by residents. Communities continue to raise concerns regarding deteriorating infrastructure, potholes, refuse removal, water leaks, failing streetlights, unreliable electricity supply and declining municipal services, yet these concerns have not been met with effective leadership or urgency.

“Lobishe no longer enjoys the confidence required to effectively lead the executive and to provide the leadership necessary to restore stability, accountability and service delivery within the municipality.”

Troon proposed that Lobishe be removed as mayor with immediate effect, and that the council proceed with the election of a new incumbent in line with the council rules of order.

When asked about her potential removal, Lobishe responded with a laughing emoji and wrote: “You are actually asking the wrong person.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe (Photo: Lulama Zenzile / Gallo Images / Die Burger)

Speaking about the breakdown in relations with the executive mayor on Thursday, Van Niekerk insisted his criticism of Lobishe was not driven by personal animosity. “I don’t have a score to settle with the executive mayor,” he said.

According to Van Niekerk, he presented Lobishe with a turnaround strategy — dubbed ‘Operation Top 100 — Restoring Pride in Nelson Mandela Bay’ — on 1 May, explaining that he intended to hand ownership of the project to her.

“I did all the work. For two months I worked on this project.”

Van Niekerk ascended to the executive seat after he left the DA-led coalition in 2023, paving the way for the ANC to lead a new government.

Van Niekerk’s court case

In his motion, Lawu notes that Van Niekerk faces charges of cyberfraud and Municipal Finance Management Act violations over a 2022 legal bill exceeding R550,000, which the State alleges was fraudulently incurred.

“He is accused of using and abusing the office of the Speaker, then using its letterhead in obtaining legal representation for himself during a period when he did not hold that position. During this time, he was briefly removed from his position as council Speaker due to his party’s internal matters. He is accused of using his position and municipal funds to obtain legal representation with credentials he did not have at the time,” wrote Lawu.

Luyanda Lawu says Deputy Mayor Gary van Niekerk's ongoing court battle puts the city into disrepute. (Photo: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality)

“His charge sheet reads that he initially approved legal services from the law firm Boqwana Burns Incorporated, which wasn’t listed as one of the municipality’s preferred service providers and later solicited a legal opinion from another law firm, McWilliams & Elliott. While the firm was listed as a preferred service provider, his request for a legal opinion was denied by the then accounting officer, Mr Selwyn Thys.”

The matter is currently before court.

Lawu said a multiparty ad hoc committee had investigated the matter and unanimously found Van Niekerk guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct for councillors by using state vehicles for private matters and seriously damaging three municipal vehicles and a rental car.

He recommended that Van Niekerk be removed as mayor with immediate effect.

‘Constitutional and ethical duty’

Speaking about the motion against him, Van Niekerk said that over the past several months, he had consistently raised concerns about the state of governance in the metro.

“These concerns have not been made lightly, nor have they been motivated by personal interests. They have been driven by my constitutional and ethical duty to act in the best interests of the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay. As deputy executive mayor, I have a responsibility not only to identify challenges but to actively pursue solutions,” he said.

Van Niekerk said he had written to MEC Williams, the minister of electricity and energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and the minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, requesting urgent intervention and technical support to help address the metro’s electricity and water crises.

He said those engagements were consistent with the constitutional principles of cooperative governance and part of his oversight responsibilities as deputy executive mayor.

While the motion seeking his removal is based largely on his pending legal troubles, Van Niekerk said he does not believe that matters before the courts should be used to advance political arguments.

“Public office is not about avoiding scrutiny or silencing differing views. It is about serving our communities with honesty, integrity, courage and accountability. Constructive criticism should never be mistaken for disloyalty. On the contrary, leaders have a duty to speak out when they believe that decisions are not in the best interests of the communities they have been elected to serve.”

The DA’s Eastern Cape leader, Andrew Whitfield, said the party had received copies of both motions and would carefully consider the contents before making any decisions.

DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

“The DA is mindful of the fact that motions of no confidence are being weaponised by the mayor and deputy mayor in their ongoing personal and political battles.

“With that in mind, I will be meeting with our Nelson Mandela Bay councillors on Monday, after which we hope to make an announcement on our decision about the motions of no confidence. The DA’s decision will be based on evidence, not on politics,” said Whitfield.

Abantu Integrity Movement councillor Khusta Jack said the motion against Lobishe “is just petty politics and mud-slinging between Lobishe and her deputy since Van Niekerk wrote a letter attacking her for poor leadership. It is Lobishe’s leadership style to hit back in such situations.

“The motion has no bearing on the current service delivery crisis facing the metro, which both should rather be focusing their energies on, instead of personal political battles. AIM will not dignify such frivolity by taking part.” DM