FSCA launches investigation as PIC governance crisis widens after CEO suspension

The governance crisis at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) continues to escalate, with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) announcing it has opened a formal investigation into South Africa’s largest asset manager following the precautionary suspension of chief executive Patrick Dlamini.

The regulator said on Tuesday it had become “increasingly concerned” by recent developments at the PIC, citing governance, leadership stability, transparency and the potential impact on confidence in one of the country’s most important financial institutions.

The investigation follows the PIC board’s decision over the weekend to place Dlamini on precautionary suspension after receiving a whistleblower report alleging impropriety. The board has repeatedly stressed that the suspension is not a finding of guilt, but is intended to allow for an independent investigation while giving Dlamini an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

In a statement issued after 10pm on Tuesday, the FSCA confirmed it will investigate the developments under section 135 of the Financial Sector Regulation Act, noting that the PIC is an authorised financial services provider that falls under its regulatory oversight.

While the regulator did not specify the scope of its investigation, it said it had taken note of the whistleblower allegations and recent media reports surrounding the suspension of the chief executive.

The move adds another layer of scrutiny to an institution already facing pressure on many fronts.

Illustrative image: Lanseria Airport (Photo: Wikipedia) | Public Investment Corporation logo (Graphic: Wikipedia)

Alongside the whistleblower investigation, the PIC has already referred matters arising from its forensic review of the Lanseria Airport investment to the Special Investigating Unit after legal advice on the findings. The corporation is also restructuring its executive leadership following Dlamini’s suspension and the replacement of acting chief investment officer August van Heerden with Leon Smit.

The regulator’s intervention also raises the stakes for the PIC board.

Until now, the corporation has maintained that its governance processes are functioning as intended, arguing that the suspension demonstrates its commitment to allowing allegations to be investigated independently.

The FSCA’s decision suggests the regulator believes the issues now warrant external examination.

The PIC manages more than R3-trillion in assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund and other public sector clients. Any concerns about governance extend well beyond the corporation itself and into the stewardship of public savings.

Whether the FSCA investigation ultimately finds regulatory breaches remains to be seen. The bottom line is that what began as an internal whistleblower complaint has evolved into a governance crisis attracting oversight from both law enforcement and South Africa’s financial regulator. DM