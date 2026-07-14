Police say foul play not suspected in Jayden Adams’ death as tributes pour in

Tributes for late Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams continue to pour in from various corners. The 25-year-old midfield magician was found dead in his native Western Cape, at an apartment property in the area of Schotsche Kloof.

His sudden death shocked his family, friends, the soccer community and South Africa as a whole. Adams was an immensely talented soccer player, who grew up in front of followers of the South African Premiership. He was 19-years-old when he made his professional debut for Stellenbosch, a club that moulded him through its academy.

Jayden Adams grew up in front of South African soccer lovers after making his top-flight debut as a teenager. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Police spokesperson Frederick C van Wyk told Daily Maverick that investigations to establish the key facts surrounding Adams’ death were ongoing.

“Cape Town Central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 11.06am at a premises in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof. No foul play is suspected. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Investigations continue,” Van Wyk said in a brief email response.

Despite wide-ranging reports pointing to suicide, authorities such as Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie have cautioned against speculative narratives until all the important facts have been established.

Jayden Adams has been described as an exceptional footballer. And an even better human being. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Sundowns postpone pre-season plans

Meanwhile Adams’ club at the time of his death, Sundowns, has parked its plans to travel to Austria for a pre-season camp. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who joined the reigning African champions just a month before Adams’ arrival, shared a heartfelt tribute to the softly spoken midfield general.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso paid tribute to Jayden Adams for his contribution to the club’s success. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

“You came in at Sundowns; I spoke about a good player, needing adaptation and the spirit to fight for a position in such a competitive environment,” Cardoso said on Instagram.

“You also spoke, not that you are a man of many words, but you did! We speak more by what we do than by the words we let go out from our mouths... You worked, you adapted, you understood, you brought yourself in, you played a little everywhere, you smiled, you loved, you enjoyed, you became one of us,” the Portuguese tactician stated.

“I spoke about you! Several times! I said you are an intelligent player, capable of playing in many positions, adaptable to the systems and tactically well developed, that you make us play better! I’m absolutely fulfilled and overwhelmed as a coach! You made me a better coach with the football you helped us to play,” Cardoso said.

“We just spoke a few days ago! All looked normal, all looked peaceful! You were like that! Life teaches me every day that a coach must be for the players more than for the game! I hope I can apply that even more as we move forward,” the 54-year-old added.

Adams’ family devastated

Adams’ cousin and close friend Aiden Johnson told the SABC that the family was devastated and shocked. Johnson shared many memories, including their love for playing soccer. However, it was Adams who reached the pinnacle of the sport, which culminated in him representing his country at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Jayden Adams’ cousin Aiden Johnson says his good friend was extremely proud to represent his country at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Juan Luis Diaz / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

“To be honest with you, there aren’t any words that describe Jayden as a person. He was a rock for all of us, from when he was child, up until the very last day. He was always the one making sure everyone was okay, wanting to know how he could help… There’s nothing that can or will ever replace who he was to me,” Johnson said.

“If you watched a game of football when Jayden was involved, you would not notice Jayden. He was the silent one. But if you watched only Jayden [in a match], you would notice the whole game. That’s the impact that he had. He was a silent killer. He always had an impact,” said Johnson.

“I know the talent that he had. He also had a lot of dreams that he still wanted to achieve. But the World Cup… That meant a lot to him. No one knows and no one will ever know, because he never fully expressed it. But Jayden was proud to represent the national team at the world’s biggest stage,” he added.

“There’s one promise that I made to myself when I found out the news. I said the way he was there for me when no one else knew what I was going through, I’ll be there in the same way for every single member of his family that he left behind. I’ll make sure that everyone remembers the name Jayden Oswin Adams.”

Jayden Adams created many memorable memories for South Africans who appreciated his talent. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Safa breaks silence

The South African Football Association (Safa) also finally broke its silence on the death of Adams, after initially being mum. On Monday, 13 July, the custodian of South African soccer said a delegation led by president Danny Jordaan had visited Adams’ home in Ida’s Valley.

“This is still so difficult to process, such a sad loss. Our sincere condolences to the family of Jayden Adams,” said Jordaan. “While in the US, we were informed about the loss of his grandmother. We were shocked and saddened when informed about the passing of Jayden, one of the talented footballers in our country.

“A sad loss of a young man. We express our sincere condolences to the family and the football families of Stellenbosch and Sundowns. A huge loss to our country’s football. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Safa boss stated.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is shocked by Jayden Adams’ death. (Photo: Oscar Fuentes / Jam Media / Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos also expressed his shock at the death of a player who was key for the team at the World Cup in Mexico, the US and Canada, stating: “It is with great disbelief that I heard the news. There are no words to express my sadness. As a father I send the family my support in these difficult moments. Bafana Bafana has lost a great talent too soon and too young.” DM