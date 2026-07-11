Ill-discipline sees the Springbok Women lose second Test against the USA

What separated the Springbok Women from the USA Eagles in the second Test between the sides was discipline.

The Springbok Women would have looked to replicate their dominant form from last week in the game at Loftus on 11 July. However, their game was defined by error-strewn rugby and unforced errors.

In fact, the game overall was scrappy from both sides and that is why little separated the teams in terms of tries – South Africa (SA) scored three and USA four. However, the difference between the sides was that SA put unnecessary pressure on themselves throughout the game on top of the pressure piled on by the Eagles.

As a result, they looked consistently flustered and could never really settle in the game. What’s more, the Eagles took their loss from last week in their stride and did their homework on SA. They tore through SA’s set-pieces, such as their lineouts and maul variations, gaining possession over and over again. The Boks were left looking for answers.

Scrappy start

Mistake-ridden end-to-end play defined the first 20 minutes of the match. The Bok Women would make tackles and turnovers, but pass to nobody. Those loose balls were easily overturned by the USA, who in turn would make unforced errors.

Eventually the Eagles opened the scoring at 21 minutes when Freda Tafuna intercepted a Springbok ball. After several minutes of phase play by the Eagles, Jakkie Cilliers made a crucial tackle on the line, hoping to put the ball into touch. But it was not enough and with penalty advantage, Hope Rogers put the ball over the line.

SA needed to respond and they did with their scrum, which wasn’t as dominant as the game wore on. Following an early engagement penalty for the Eagles, SA were quick to tap the ball and shift it all the way wide to Alichia Arries. Arries, an emerging player making an impact with each appearance, pinned her ears back, broke inside and the USA had no answers.

South Africa's Sanelisiwe Charlie bursts through the USA defence in the second Test between the sides at Loftus. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)



Although they scored another try before the break, in answer to the Eagles’ second try, SA could not replicate that moment of discipline for the rest of the game.

In the first half alone, SA conceded 10 penalties, already double their total from the previous week’s encounter.

Players such as Aphiwe Ngwevu and Logan Welman stood out in the beginning, with Ngwevu making crucial metres and Welman breaking down the USA attack. Alongside the belligerent Catha Jacobs, they kept the Eagles at bay in the first half and walked into the break only two points down, hopeful that they could turn the game around.

Lack of discipline

However, SA did little in the second half to improve on their performance, or ensure they, at the bare minimum, minimised their errors and avoided conceding penalties. When the Bok Women did gain any sort of possession, they conceded a penalty. At the breakdown, crucially, they lacked support in the rucks and it was easy pickings for the USA to regain possession again.

In attack, the Eagles did what they do best: they forced the ball wide, stretching the SA defence. Telesi Uhatafe scored two tries in the second half. Uhatafe was aggressive and belligerent with the ball, in visible contrast to the Bok players who looked tired and defeated.

Telesi Uhatafe of the USA was belligerent with ball in hand, scoring two tries to help her side seal victory in the second Test against South Africa at Loftus. (Photo by Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images)



The only reprieve the Bok Women had was when the Eagles themselves conceded penalties. It provided small moments of hope for the SA side, who in infrequent moments, played to their full potential.

In the 64th minute, a moment like that occurred, when SA completed an accurate lineout throw-in, they had support in the rucks during phase play, and Ayanda Malinga was able to spotlight her power and speed and score a third try for SA. Their first in the second half.

But that moment remained what it was: a small fragment of good work in a game overshadowed by poor discipline and mistakes.

In the end, the Springbok Women did not end the Test series the way they would have wanted to. They have made progress over the two weeks against the USA. DM

Scorers:

Springbok Women – Tries: Alichia Arries, Micke Gunter, Ayanda Malinga. Conversions: Jakkie Cilliers (2)

USA Women – Tries: Hope Rogers (2), Telesi Uhatafe (2). Conversions: Anabella Vogel (3).





