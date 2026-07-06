While Major General Feroz Khan remained hospitalised after being shot in the abdomen a week ago, evidence leader advocate Adila Hassim resumed proceedings, reading into the record a series of deeply incriminating interactions between the top cop and auto spare parts businessman Ismail Vally.

While often referring to themselves as “bru” or “bro”, Hassim, however, preferred not to read out the string of crude expletives the two men used to refer to various people in their sights.

Business as usual

Buried in the series of WhatsApps between Vally and Khan and released on Monday is one dated 12 July 2021 when the top cop provided a list of “current no-go zones” related to violence sparked by former president Jacob Zuma’s excursion to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal that very day.

He identified, among other areas, Springfield, Durban CBD, Umkomaas, Umgababa N2 and R102, Mvoti Toll, Ballito M13, Westville R33, Paulpietersburg, N3 between Harrismith and Pietermaritzburg, Pietermaritzburg Brookside Mall, Estcourt and surrounding areas, Stanger, Ladysmith: R103, Peacetown, Roosboom, R616 Acton Homes and N11 Driefontein.

In Gauteng, he warned that the R23 Germiston, M44 Benoni, M2 Benrose/Cleveland, Vosloorus, Heidelberg, Mamelodi, Tsamaya and Simon Vermooten, Hillbrow M2 between Germiston and Johannesburg, Roodekop Alrode and M12 Simon Vermooten were out of bounds.

It appears that Khan shared the list with Vally about areas that were dangerous or inaccessible and which would have directly affected the “supply and delivery” aspect of Vally’s business operations.

(Credit: Madlanga Commission of Inquiry)

Love me tenders

The first tender on the menu at the Madlanga Commission on Monday was for spare car parts and tools, known as Bid RT45-2021.

Messages – all flighted during the proceedings – showed Khan and Vally allegedly coordinating a bid submission through a company, Kaizen MSD, while navigating requests for compliance documentation from the National Treasury. (NT)

The men discussed insider tracking of the application process and the potential for financial gain that could be kept outside of official systems.

The commission heard how conversations highlighted the monitoring of bidding competitors and the chase by Vally for further contracts with the SAPS. These logs suggested an attempt to influence the procurement process through “personal connections and discreet manoeuvres”.

Bid RT45-2021 was for the supply and delivery of spare parts and tools to the state for 36 months and progressed through several stages of evaluation and clarification requests during late 2021.

On 6 September 2021, the Treasury sent a letter to Kaizen MSD requesting additional information. Specifically, it required clarification on authorisation letters from several companies, as these letters had not specified the brands or items being offered.

On 4 November 2021, the Treasury asked for further proof of office existence and clarification on authorisation letters from another company. By 9 November 2021, internal communications indicated that the process was moving slowly.

The bid was expected to be presented to the Bid Adjudication Committee for a final decision, with the belief that it would be awarded only in the new year (2022).

Around 19 November, 2021, messages between the two men picked up when rumours circulated that “other parties” were claiming to have already won the SAPS contract. However, as of 22 November 2021, Kaizen representatives were still inquiring whether an award would be made that month.

The main man

A person consistently referred to by Khan and Vally as either “the main man”, “our man” and “your guy” and an “insider “ in the Treasury was then drawn into the conversations.

While the identity of the clandestine contact was unnamed in the chats, two officials who sent formal correspondence to Kaizen MSD regarding the RT45-2021 bid were Mothushi Moifo, Acting Chief-Director: Transversal Contracting within the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer and Unarine Munyadziwa, a representative from the Fleet Management Unit within the Transversal Contracting division.

In the communication, Khan maintained a direct relationship with his “internal contact”, frequently reporting to Vally that he was “meeting him now” or was currently “with our man” about the “slow” evaluation process and endless compliance checks.

‘Stash the funds’

In their July 2021 correspondence, a plan to “stash” tender funds was discussed between the two, highlighting an alleged coordinated effort to divert the proceeds from the RT45-2021 bid.

“Then we stash that money, you and I,” Vally said to Khan, requesting him to ensure they “don’t put [it] back into system”.

The ultimate goal for the windfall was to “build elsewhere,” a plan which Feroz Khan confirmed by responding, “Definitely”.

This conversation suggested a collaborative effort to ensure that a portion of the tender funds would be kept for private use rather than being reinvested into the business operations related to the contract.

The SAPS deal

In July 2021, Vally specifically asked Feroz Khan to have his Treasury contact check on matters in the Western Cape, which the businessman had identified as a “geographical priority” for the bid strategy.

Vally expressed a strong desire to secure this specific component of the contract, stating, “inshallah we get saps deal”.

Vally noted that a competitor was performing very well in the region, remarking, “he killing it in cape bro”. Vally explicitly instructed Khan that they “must target cape bru” to compete effectively in that region.

These targets were part of a broader effort by Vally and Khan to use insider information to monitor the competition and ensure that Kaizen MSD would “win a good slice” of the total 36-month contract for automotive parts and tools. DM