Court rejects Matlala’s 8-year plea deal, proposes 12-year prison sentence

On Wednesday, 1 July 2026, after weighing the applicable legislation, the facts before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria and the cumulative effect of the offences, Magistrate Ignatius du Preez concluded that a sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment would be just and appropriate.

Du Preez stressed that this was not yet Matlala’s sentence. Instead, it represents the court’s view of what constitutes a just punishment. The parties must now decide whether to accept the court’s proposed sentence. Only if they do will the court formally convict Matlala and impose the sentence.

Central to his reasoning was whether Matlala’s claimed remorse constituted a substantial mitigating factor. Du Preez found that before the court could conclude that Matlala was genuinely remorseful, it had to be satisfied that he had a proper appreciation of what motivated him to commit the offences, what prompted his apparent change of heart and whether he fully understood the consequences of his criminal conduct.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 1 July 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Instead, the magistrate found that the evidence pointed in the opposite direction.

“These offences were committed out of greed, and for no other reason,” Du Preez said.

He rejected the defence’s submission that Matlala had voluntarily come forward to assist investigators and disclose information about other individuals involved in criminal activity.

“While it is submitted on his behalf that he from the outset came forward of his own accord to assist and disclose information relevant to other people involved in criminal conduct, he did so only after being requisitioned to appear in this matter, as he was already in custody in another matter,” the magistrate said.

Plea agreement in limbo

The finding has left the plea agreement in legal limbo. Although the court accepted Matlala’s guilty plea, the conviction and sentence cannot be finalised until Matlala, his legal team and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decide whether to accept the magistrate’s proposed 12-year sentence or abandon the agreement altogether.

In terms of the plea agreement, Matlala admitted to fraud, corruption and money laundering arising from the R228-million SAPS tender-rigging case and was to receive an effective eight-year prison sentence after being handed a 15-year term, with seven years suspended.

The agreement carried consequences beyond Matlala’s sentence. It would have turned him into a State witness, requiring him to testify against police officers and other accused implicated in the case and provide prosecutors with first-hand evidence on the alleged corruption, bid manipulation and tender-rigging that underpinned the controversial SAPS contract.

Matlala ‘the mastermind behind SAPS fraud’

In assessing an appropriate sentence, Du Preez first considered Matlala’s personal circumstances. The court heard that the 50-year-old was 48 when the offences were committed, is married and has minor children from a previous relationship, although he is not their primary caregiver.

However, the court found that none of those personal circumstances amounted to substantial mitigating factors.

Instead, the court’s focus shifted to Matlala’s central role in what prosecutors say was a sophisticated scheme to defraud the SAPS of R228-million.

Du Preez found that the admitted facts contained in the plea agreement portrayed Matlala not as a peripheral participant, but as the architect of the fraud.

According to the court, it was Matlala who set the scheme in motion after the SAPS tender was advertised. He approached a third party with whom he concluded a franchise agreement, following which Medicare was registered as a company at his instance.

The court found that Matlala then oversaw the preparation and submission of tender documents containing false and fraudulent information.

“The tender to the value R228-million was awarded not on merit, but through the conduct of Matlala who corrupted influence and colluded with a member of the bid committee to ensure that the tender was awarded,” the magistrate said.

Du Preez also rejected the suggestion that Matlala’s culpability should be diminished because senior police officials allegedly participated in the scheme. Instead, the magistrate found that the evidence before the court identified Matlala as the central figure in the R228-million fraud.

Kingpin

“His own involvement in the offences must not be underestimated merely because certain of those who colluded with him hold high office. On the information placed before me it was Matlala who was the kingpin in the defrauding of the SAPS, assisted by persons holding office within the police services,” he added.

Du Preez underlined remorse as a question of fact, requiring the court to be satisfied that an accused fully appreciated what motivated the offences, what prompted the apparent change of heart and the consequences of the criminal conduct.

While the defence argued that Matlala had voluntarily come forward to assist investigators and disclose information about others involved in the alleged criminal network, Du Preez found that his cooperation began only after he had been arrested in another matter and had realised that law enforcement authorities had closed in on him.

“I am not persuaded that Matlala has genuine remorse, which of necessity involves a true appreciation of one’s moral guilt,” he said.

Rather than treating his cooperation as a significant mitigating factor, the magistrate concluded that it formed part of the bargaining process underpinning the plea agreement.

“I view the accused’s willingness to assist the authorities as a bargaining tool aimed at securing a more lenient sentence,” he said.

Although Du Preez acknowledged that Matlala’s evidence could assist the NPA in prosecuting high-ranking officials allegedly implicated in the tender-rigging scheme, he rejected the suggestion that the State’s case depended on his testimony.

“I do not get the impression that the NPA is in limbo and without evidence against other individuals involved in the fraud, corruption and money laundering,” he said.

The magistrate reiterated that the constitutional duty to investigate and prosecute corruption rested with the SAPS and the NPA, not with an accused person seeking a reduced sentence.

“The fact that Matlala holds evidence against high-ranking officials cannot come at the cost of justice. His cooperation may assist the State, but it cannot be permitted to replace the State’s own diligent efforts, nor may his cooperation be used to purchase a sentence that fails to reflect his own criminality,” he said.

How the court derived the 12-year sentence

Du Preez’s proposed 12-year sentence emerged from a careful balancing exercise between the plea agreement negotiated by the NPA and Matlala’s legal team, and the court’s duty to ensure that any sentence is just and proportionate.

Although the offences formed part of the same criminal scheme, he held that collapsing all seven counts into a single sentence may cause an imbalance, and as a result an unjust sentence.

Having considered the objectives of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act, the evidence before him and the cumulative effect of the offences, Du Preez concluded that justice required a substantially longer effective sentence than the one negotiated by the parties.

He proposed that Matlala be sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on the fraud count, with seven years suspended for five years on condition that he was not convicted of fraud, corruption, theft or money laundering during the period of suspension.

For the three corruption counts, taken together for sentencing purposes, Du Preez proposed 10 years’ imprisonment, with eight years to run concurrently with the fraud sentence. The three money laundering counts, also taken together, would attract a further 10-year sentence, with eight years likewise running concurrently with the fraud sentence.

The result is an effective sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment – four years longer than the punishment contemplated in the plea agreement.

Senior SAPS brigadier dismissed over alleged ties to Matlala

As the court weighed Matlala’s plea agreement, the fallout from the alleged SAPS corruption network continued to reverberate through the police service.

On Wednesday, Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane confirmed the dismissal of Brigadier Rachel Matjeng with effect from 30 June 2026 following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process.

Acting National SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Patricia Dimpane. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Rachel Matjeng. (Photo: MDN News / Facebook)

Matjeng was dismissed after being found guilty on multiple counts of serious misconduct arising from her relationship with Matlala.

The police allege that Matjeng accepted R300,000 in gratification from Matlala and was found guilty of money laundering, dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the administration of the SAPS.

The disciplinary findings further concluded that she improperly advised Matlala against the interests of SAPS and provided him with a list containing the details of SAPS members with the intention of deriving a financial benefit.

The dismissal marks one of the most significant internal disciplinary outcomes stemming from the widening investigation into Matlala’s alleged criminal network and its links to members of the police service.

Matlala is due back in court on Monday, 13 July. DM