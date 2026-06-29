New demerit system: What South African motorists need to know

Here’s what you should know about the system. AARTO stands for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences. It is administered by the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RITA) where motorists receive infringement notices for traffic offences, which are equivalent to traffic fines. This system was designed to simplify and manage traffic offences and improve traffic road safety.

The AARTO demerit system is a points-based system that tracks traffic offences. Motorists will receive points for violations, and accumulating too many points could result in their licence being suspended.

How does the demerit system work?

Every motorist starts with a clean record of zero points. Points are then accumulated for different traffic offences, with between one and six points issued depending on the severity of the violation. If a motorist reaches the maximum limit of 15 points, their licence may be suspended for three months for every point above the limit. Three licence suspensions can result in the licence being cancelled.

The AARTO demerit system applies differently to individuals and businesses. Businesses can face additional accountability for traffic violations committed by employees while driving company vehicles.

Traffic officials set up a roadblock in Strand Road on 13 November 2024 in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

Under the AARTO demerit system, motorists who commit a traffic offence will first receive an infringement notice and have 32 days to pay the fine. Those who pay within this period qualify for a 50% discount.

If no payment is made, a courtesy letter will be issued, the discount will fall away, and an additional R60 fee will be added. Failure to respond within a further 32 days will result in an enforcement order being issued, along with another R60 fee. Motorists will also be blocked on the eNATIS system, preventing them from carrying out licensing transactions such as renewing a driver’s licence card or vehicle licence disc.

Demerit points are added each time a driver commits a traffic offence and accumulate over time. Once a driver reaches 15 points, their licence may be suspended. A driving licence can only be suspended twice.

Driving while a licence is suspended is a criminal offence. If a licence is suspended twice and the driver continues to exceed the demerit point limit, the licence may be cancelled. The motorist must then restart the licensing process with a learner’s licence, once they are eligible to reapply.





(Source: AboutAARTO)







A 24-hour police roadblock checking the permits of motorists on the N2 near Khayelitsha on 16 April 2020.

(Photo: Gallo Images / Roger Sedres)

When will the system be implemented?

Although the AARTO demerit system was initially set to launch in 2021, legal challenges and technical issues delayed its implementation. It is now expected to come into effect on 1 July 2026, as part of the second phase of the AARTO system.

Despite the upcoming implementation of the AARTO demerit system, some motorists remain uncertain about how it will affect them.

While the demerit system aims to improve road safety and driver accountability, its effectiveness will depend not only on enforcement but also on how well motorists understand and prepare for the changes. DM



For more information, visit the AARTO website.











