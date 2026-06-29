Feroz Khan voiced fears over his security before shooting, advocate tells journalists

Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan had been travelling in unmarked vehicles in the run-up to his shooting.

Zubair Khan, an advocate who spoke on his behalf, told journalists in Johannesburg on Monday, 29 June 2026, that Khan had expressed fears for his safety.

Zubair Khan will be referred to in this report as advocate Khan, to avoid confusing him with Feroz Khan.

‘Blood has spilled’

A video clip shared by SABC News showed advocate Khan saying that Khan had been looking forward “to clear his good name” at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week – he was scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

Advocate Khan said that “there is grave concern there might be a compromise in the commission, but at this stage it’s speculative”.

He was keen to hear from the South African Police Service (SAPS) about why Khan had not been offered protection.

WATCH | Adv. Zubair Khan, Gen Khan’s legal representative, says Khan was looking forward to clearing his name. He adds that Gen Khan has been travelling around in various unmarked cars to protect himself. pic.twitter.com/C2RyWS8thc — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 29, 2026

In other footage of Advocate Khan, shared by Newzroom Afrika, he referred to something KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi recently told a journalist when it emerged that sidelined Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo could again be arrested.

Khumalo had initially been detained in 2025 over an allegedly irregular appointment, and about a week ago, it emerged that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption might arrest him again in connection with another issue.

(Mkhwanazi appeared to be aligned with Khumalo in a policing faction opposing Khan.)

In reaction to potential arrests, Mkhwanazi told a journalist that “if nothing is done, there’s going to be blood on the streets” and added that he hoped executive authorities would act.

Advocate Khan on Monday said: “We note, unfortunately, that the prophecy that blood will spill in the roads has now come true.”

[BREAKING NEWS] General Feroz Khan’s legal team accuses members of police of being behind attempted assassination. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/vQ5CTpWLWt — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 29, 2026

He noted that Khan was in a critical condition and was expected to undergo further surgery.

Khan was shot in the abdomen in the Johannesburg suburb of Houghton late on Sunday, 28 June 2026.

He has been embroiled in various controversies.

Khan and the controversies

Khan’s name has repeatedly come up during the Madlanga Commission, which is investigating whether a drug cartel known as the Big Five has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private security.

He was even referred to on Monday, 29 June, while he was in hospital after the shooting.

Khan was also arrested last month in a case involving illicit precious metals. He tried, via a legal process, to have information on electronic devices seized during his detention blocked from the Madlanga Commission.

This move backfired, though, because the commission subsequently released some of the messages allegedly gleaned from one of his devices.

Feroz Khan and Crime Intelligence



Feroz Khan is attached to the South African Police Service’s tumultuous Crime Intelligence unit, which has been consistently dogged by allegations and suspicions of secret fund looting, and corruption. KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who initially levelled drug cartel infiltration accusations that gave rise to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, does not appear to see eye to eye with Khan. In the broader drug cartel infiltration scandal, it has become clear that there is distrust among Crime Intelligence officers, as well as between policing units.

Khan would have been questioned about those messages on Wednesday, after being summoned to testify before the Madlanga Commission.

On Monday, Madlanga Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michael confirmed that the commission was aware of the shooting.

Michaels said the commission wished Khan a swift recovery.

‘Key witness’

“The commission is in contact with all necessary stakeholders,” he said.

Michaels described Khan as a “key witness.”

“The commission will be engaging with Major-General Khan’s legal representatives […]

“In light of [the] incident, we will in due course make an announcement regarding the commission’s programme for Wednesday.”

The commission planned to ask Khan about various issues, including his apparent ties to EFF leader Julius Malema and tobacco executive Mohamed “Mo” Sayed.

If Khan is deemed medically unfit to attend the commission proceedings, which it appears will be the case, it does not necessarily mean evidence relating to him will not be dealt with.

Advocate Khan said on Monday that an excerpt of an affidavit that Khan had commissioned on Sunday, in the lead-up to his shooting, would be made available to the commission.

About a week ago, Mike van Wyk, a business associate of corruption convict Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, did not appear as a witness before the commission as planned because he had undergone panic attacks.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskaslon, however, read out evidence relating to Van Wyk during the proceedings. Van Wyk will have the opportunity to respond.

‘Wild allegations’

Khan’s shooting, meanwhile, has sparked questions among sources linked to security and policing, who have informally flagged some issues.

Daily Maverick understands that, according to details which police have not officially released to the media or verified:

A 9mm pistol may have been used in the incident. If this is the case, sources have pointed out that it is not the type of weapon that assassins usually use.

No bullet holes were found on the vehicle Khan had occupied, but two spent cartridges were discovered at the scene. This means he may have been shot either when the vehicle he was in was open, or when he was outside it.

Khan was shot in the abdomen. Sources have pointed out that assassins usually aim for a target’s head, suggesting the shooting may have been a warning, or that Khan reacted in a way that led to a bullet striking him in the stomach.

A handwritten note was found at the scene referring to two police officers, including Dumisani Khumalo.

Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan was wounded in a shooting in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June 2026. (Photo: Madlanga Commission / SAPS / Facebook)

Netwerk24 reported on Monday that Advocate Khan said rumours doing the rounds that the shooting had been staged were “wild allegations”.

News24 also reported that Khan’s attorney, Kylen Gyro, said “no sane person” would “take a bullet into the abdomen with the open intention that all your vital organs are in that space.”

The rumours may have been fuelled by another matter.

One of the many figures embroiled in the broader policing scandal is North West businessman and ANC fixer Brown Mogotsi, who now faces charges for allegedly staging his own attempted assassination in November 2025.

The Madlanga Commission is keen to ask Khan about his potential ties to Mogotsi.

Police investigation

The police have deployed various teams to investigate Khan’s shooting.

This includes the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and the Gauteng Hawks.

Both these units, like Khan’s Crime Intelligence unit, have recently featured in police controversies.

The PKTT appears to be an extension of the KwaZulu-Natal unit.

Last year, Mkhwanazi alleged that the police minister at the time, Senzo Mchunu, ordered the disbanding of the PKTT in KwaZulu-Natal at the end of 2024 because crooks pressured him to do so, in the hope of imploding investigations.

Sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

Mchunu denied being pressured, saying that he wanted police resources to be better allocated.

As for the Gauteng Hawks, when Khan was arrested in the illicit precious metals saga last month, so too was the head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Ebrahim Kadwa.

The SAPS issued a statement on the Khan shooting on Monday.

“While SAPS is aware of public speculation regarding the timing of the attack, it is premature and irresponsible to speculate on any possible motive or to conclude that the incident is linked to his anticipated appearance before the commission,” it said.

“The South African Police Service views any attempt to intimidate, silence or attack any individual involved in judicial processes in the most serious light and any attempt to interfere with the administration of justice or the work of the commission will be met with the full might of the law.” DM