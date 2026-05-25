In addition to the multiple charges facing North West businessman and ANC fixer Brown Mogotsi, in what the State believes was a staged assassination, the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court heard that he allegedly attempted to bribe the investigating officer in the case.

This emerged on Tuesday, 25 May 2026, during Mogotsi’s formal bail application, which the State is opposing based on the alleged bribe, his failure to provide an accurate address and fears that he may evade trial.

Giving details of the alleged bribery attempt, the prosecutor, advocate Thami Mpekana, read into the record an affidavit by the investigating officer. The alleged bribery bid took place a day after Mogotsi was arrested, and his statement and fingerprints were already taken.

“As I was about to leave the cells, the applicant approached me. He made a comment relating to bail. His words were: ‘Is there something I can do for you not to oppose my bail?’ I immediately took offence as it was said to me in a context that I understand to offer a bribe not to oppose his bail. I told him immediately that he must not even think of going that route with me,” Mpekana said.

At this point, Mpekana said, Mogotsi then bowed and nodded his head.

“He then said it is not what he means. He said, ‘If I would want information’. His comment did not make sense at the time. I told him that there is no information that I need from him relating to any other matter. I then left the cell. In my view, he was clearly trying to propose a bribe to me,” the court heard.

This, according to the State, is a clear example of the extent to which Mogotsi will go to undermine the law.



In his supplementary affidavit, Mogotsi denied trying to bribe the investigating officer.

‘Staged shooting’

The 47-year-old is facing five charges: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place, defeating the ends of justice, and perjury, all of which relate to an assassination attempt on his life six months ago.

At the time of the shooting incident, Mogotsi told the police that he had been followed by unknown gunmen who ambushed him while he was driving a red Chevrolet in Vosloorus, and later shot at him multiple times. Police recovered 11 bullet casings from the scene.

The State has rejected Mogotsi’s version of events. On Monday, it introduced evidence suggesting the shooting had been staged.

The court heard that ballistic evidence had shown that “the vehicle was stationary when the vehicle was shot… There was no person inside at the time it was shot at.”

Brown Mogotsi appears at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on a charge of defeating the ends of justice on 18 May 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Wrong address

Mogotsi’s legal representative, William Sekgatja, pleaded with the court to release his client on R10,000 bail, arguing that doing so would be in the interests of justice.

He told the court that Mogotsi was a family man with a wife and four children, all of whom were financially dependent on him, and that his continued incarceration would have a severe impact on his family.

The court further heard that Mogotsi had three previous convictions, including two for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as offences relating to negligent and reckless driving.

Mogotsi previously served a two-year prison sentence for those offences and also paid a fine. Sekgatja argued, however, that some of the convictions dated back many years to a period when Mogotsi was “still young”.

Sekgatja also said Mogotsi’s highest qualification was Grade 11, and that he operated multiple businesses, including property rentals with tenants and a liquor establishment in Mahikeng, all of which generated an income of about R32,000 a month.

If released on bail, Mogotsi would not interfere with the State witnesses and would not disturb public peace, his lawyer said.

The State, however, is opposing bail.

Mpekana argued that when the investigating officer visited the first address provided by Mogotsi, he was informed that Mogotsi did not reside there. The State argued that his alleged failure to furnish authorities with his correct residential addresses raised concerns that he could potentially evade trial.

He further argued that Mogotsi posed a danger to society because he had discharged multiple gunshots in a public area despite not being licensed or certified to carry a firearm during the alleged assassination plot.

Missing firearm

Last week, the court heard that the police’s ballistic report found that the firearm used during the incident had been linked to at least two other criminal incidents, one being an armed robbery and the other a murder case.

The police, however, said the firearm used in the incident remained missing, and investigators were still searching for it.

Mogotsi was arrested on Friday, 15 May, shortly after appearing before the Madlanga Commission.

The commission is investigating accusations that a cartel has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private security. So far, he has been accused of acting as a middleman between sidelined Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mogotsi claims that he was a Crime Intelligence informant.

During his testimony at the commission, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to have evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson removed from proceedings. In addition, Mogotsi heard that he should be referred to the police for investigation over material he submitted to back his argument for Chaskalson’s recusal. Based on the said material, the commission suggested he could face charges of perjury and forgery.

The matter continues on Thursday, 29 May, for address verification and continuation of bail proceedings. DM