1. Helen Zille thinks the DA can achieve an overall majority in Joburg

On the campaign trail for nine months now, the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, has changed persona.

From the Margaret Thatcher-styled leader who ran the DA with an iron fist and who wrote a book against “woke-ism”, the political ideology under attack by the white right everywhere, Zille is now DJ Gogo who wants to run Joburg. In a rather nice leather jacket and GOAT T-shirt combo, as a DJ dancing in the city’s clubland, you can ring the changes. Joburg is a party, woke and progressive city so a persona change was deftly executed.

After nine months of canoes, potholes and viral videos, Zille’s campaign is entering a more serious phase. The DA believes 500,000 votes could deliver an outright majority in Johannesburg – but low voter registration and voter apathy may prove the biggest obstacles.

2. MK could take eThekwini, say insiders

Sometimes a newsletter is a place where I can tell you what I’m hearing before the data comes in. Despite the MK party being in near-constant drama and purges to the point that I can’t tell you from week to week who its leadership is, it still has massive support from people in KwaZulu-Natal. This suggests, say analysts, that it could very well be the majority or at least the largest party in coalition governments in Durban and other towns in KZN. It’s the largest party in the province, but is not in government because the National Freedom Party is the kingmaker in coalition with the IFP, the DA and the ANC.

Local government elections tend to amplify the results of the previous national and provincial elections – in 2024 in the metro and major urban centres of KZN, the MKP won 48% of the vote; in uMngeni it secured 41% of the vote, with the DA getting the same number.

Daily Maverick editor-at-large Mondli Makhanya has said he has no doubt the MKP will again emerge as the largest party in eThekwini and other towns. You can watch our Power Chat about it here.

3.DA leader reshuffles executive ahead of elections

Months after he was elected DA federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle the party’s members of the executive, including demoting former DA leader John Steenhuisen to a deputy minister post. Victoria O’Regan and Daniélle Schaafsma explain how the move relates to the upcoming election.

4. We spoke to 25 young people about voting

Daily Maverick spoke to 25 young people about whether they would vote in the upcoming elections and why. The results revealed that many are disillusioned and do not feel that voting will make a difference. However, there are many other young people who feel a duty to vote, given the service delivery crises and lack of young voices in politics.

5. Next registration weekend is 1 and 2 August

Out of an eligible pool of an estimated 42.5 million adult South Africans, there are now 28.5 million voters registered – up 34,000 when you strip out natural attrition. The IEC said registrations by first-time and young voters had increased – this is the key metric for the agency. The IEC noted a strong upward trend in voter engagement.





6. Support displaced refugees

Migrants have been displaced in multiple cities as xenophobic protests continue to spread ahead of the ominous 30 June deadline that anti-foreigner groups have given for those without proper documentation to leave the country. A collection of civil society groups called Siyafana Sonke is promoting unity in the face of vigilantism.

MEET THE CANDIDATE

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) officially announce Mlungisi Mabaso as their mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg at Jabulani Technical School on May 16, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. This comes ahead of the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

The IFP’s Mlungisi Mabaso serves as Johannesburg’s MMC for Human Settlements. He’s now running for mayor and has answered our five quick-fire questions for candidates. Read more.





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