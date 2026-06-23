The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) will re-advertise the position of Chief Executive Officer of the National Skills Fund (NSF) after a recruitment process that identified a preferred candidate almost a year ago failed to result in an appointment.

The decision has placed renewed scrutiny on governance processes within the department and has prompted allegations from the recommended candidate, Dr Innocent Sirovha, that the process is being restarted to avoid appointing him.

Daily Maverick previously reported that it had obtained a leaked letter from former Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane requesting concurrence from the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi for Sirovha’s appointment.

Sirovha was interviewed by a panel that included Nkabane, then Deputy Minister Buti Manamela, Director-General Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi and former Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe.

However, nearly a year later, the appointment has not materialised.

Responding to Daily Maverick’s questions, departmental spokesperson Matshepo Seedat confirmed that Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela had directed that the position be advertised afresh.

“While a recruitment process had been undertaken, the matter had not been finalised and remained subject to the prescribed processes, including the necessary concurrence requirements. In considering the matter, it became apparent that critical records and supporting documentation required to properly assess and finalise the process could not be produced, while additional information had also been requested through the applicable processes.

“The Minister has therefore directed that the recruitment process be restarted through a fresh advertisement, solely in the interests of legality, procedural fairness, good governance,” said Seedat.

‘Readvertise’ the post

In another leaked letter dated 17 June 2026 and obtained by Daily Maverick, Manamela instructed Sishi to re-advertise the post.

“In particular, information requested by me regarding the comparative assessment of candidates, the reasons why other candidates were not recommended, the basis upon which only one candidate was subjected to competency assessment, as well as the supporting records, score sheets and minutes of the process, could not be produced,” said Manamela.

He added: “Nothing in this directive should be construed as constituting an adverse finding regarding the suitability, qualifications or competence of any candidate who participated in the original recruitment process… the Department is directed to submit, by no later than Monday, 29 June 2026, a submission to facilitate the re-advertisement of the post,” said Manamela.

Director-General of Higher Education and Training Nkosinathi Sishi during the update of the standing Committee on Public Accounts for the National Skills Fund and NSFAS investigations, on 18 April 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

When Daily Maverick spoke to Sishi, he maintained that the appointment process was being finalised and said he had written another letter seeking urgent attention from the DPSA. He said no response had been received.

However, Acting Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services Bayanda Mzoneli said the department was unable to locate some of the records supporting the recruitment process.

“During consideration of the recruitment process, it became apparent that certain records and supporting documentation that would ordinarily form part of the recruitment record could not readily be located,” he said, adding that some documents may have been stored in the cloud profile of a former employee whose account was later deleted. He said the minister had ordered an investigation into the missing records.

Mzoneli also confirmed that the DPSA had requested additional information and clarification regarding aspects of the recruitment process.

On the question of concurrence, he argued that appointments at this level require Cabinet concurrence in terms of the DPSA’s 2013 protocol governing the recruitment of heads of department and deputy directors-general.

“No appointment had been made and the matter had not reached finality,” said Mzoneli.

When approached by Daily Maverick however, the DPSA said matters relating to appointments fall within the responsibility of the relevant executive authority and accounting officer.

DPSA deputy director of digital communications Banele Ndaba said, “I have just spoken to the Human Resource Management Department branch, and they have advised that the DPSA is not in a position to comment on any appointment matters. Matters relating to employment and appointments fall within the responsibility of the relevant Executive Authority and Director-General of the respective department,” said Ndaba.

‘Disappointed, but not surprised’

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Sirovha said he believed the decision to restart the process was intended to circumvent his appointment. “Disappointed, but not surprised. There’s a saying in a public space that everybody hunts with his own dogs. I understand the readvertisement in that context.

“Our legal firm believes that if this matter is ventilated in court, the presiding judge will find in our favour. The department knows very well that I shall not afford the law firm plus senior counsel if we take them to court, where, on their side, the state pays the legal fees,” he said.

According to Sirovha, officials within the department had previously assured him that his appointment was imminent.

‘Appointed, pending processes’

In correspondence to the Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Sirovha alleged that Bayanda Mzoneli had informed him that he had been appointed, pending concurrence processes.

“The Acting Deputy Director General of Corporate Services, Mr Bayanda Mzoneli, called me to confirm my appointment as the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Skills Fund, pending the Cabinet concurrence,” said Sirovha.

“He pointed out that the delay was caused by the outstanding information which the DPSA requested from the DHET… The Director-General of the Department of Higher Education and Training is legally mandated to appoint the Chief Executive Officer of the National Skills Fund without requiring Cabinet concurrence.

“This therefore argues that the decision to readvertise the CEO position was made to circumvent appointing the recommended candidate, which undermines the integrity of the recruitment process. It has become increasingly evident that this decision was not driven by operational requirements, but rather serves as an irregular tactic to prevent the appointment of a fully qualified, recommended candidate,” said Sirovha.

Section 29(1)(d) of the Skills Development Act provides that the Director-General must, subject to the laws governing the public service, appoint the executive officer of the NSF, who, upon appointment, becomes an employee in the public service.

Daily Maverick sent questions to Mzoneli, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

The failed appointment process leaves one of the country’s most important skills development institutions without permanent leadership and raises broader questions about record management, accountability and whether recruitment processes in key public institutions are being conducted in a manner that is transparent, procedurally sound and capable of withstanding scrutiny.

Meanwhile, MPs have also questioned why permanent appointments have not been filled, arguing that the continued reliance on acting appointments across the higher education sector has become a defining feature in the DHET. DM