‘It’s Hollywood’: MPs slam leadership vacuums as higher education sector positions remain unresolved

The National Skills Fund (NSF) has come under renewed scrutiny as members of Parliament question why the skills development entity remains without a permanent chief executive nearly two years after the position became vacant.

The leadership vacuum has sparked concerns about governance, accountability and political interference, with MPs arguing that the continued reliance on acting appointments across the higher education sector has become a defining feature of the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The prolonged vacancy comes after the department’s budget vote debate on 26 May 2026, when EFF MP Sihle Lonzi criticised Minister Buti Manamela over persistent vacancies across universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) and other entities.

EFF MP Sihle Lonzi. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

“How do you explain that across universities, TVET colleges, Setas and other entities, critical vacancies remain unfilled? With so much unemployment in our country, acting principals, acting CEOs, acting directors and acting DDGs have become permanent features under your leadership; it’s Hollywood; everyone is acting,” said Lonzi.

The NSF, which funds large-scale education, training and skills development initiatives, has been led by acting chief executive Melissa Erra for more than one year and nine months.

MPs question leadership delays

uMkhonto Wesizwe party MP Mnqobi Msezane told Daily Maverick that the absence of a permanent NSF chief executive was deeply concerning, and suggested that political considerations may be influencing appointments.

MK party MP Mnqobi Msezane. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

“We would have hoped that the current minister, even the former minister, would have moved with speed to ensure that they fill the vacancy. We at this point had not known that the process had already commenced.

“However, it comes as no surprise because the ministers in their executive would want to play political football with the lives of young people of this country, where one would have their own interest rather than the interest of young people of this country at heart, to ensure that they prioritise filling vacancies, critical vacancies such as that of the NSF,” said Msezane.

He further criticised what he described as a growing reliance on administrators across entities within the department.

“We’ve been stressing this, including in the budget vote where we were voting against Budget Vote 17, where we were clear that the minister seems to have a serious concerning modus operandi where he just wants to appoint administrators at critical entities of the department, where we know that he had already appointed at least three critical Setas to be under administration, as well as one college, which is the College of Cape Town, and most recently now NSFAS,” said Msezane.

Leaked letter reveals appointment recommendation

While MPs have continued to question the delay, a leaked letter obtained by Daily Maverick reveals that the process of appointing a permanent NSF chief executive had already reached an advanced stage in 2025.

The letter, signed by former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane on 18 July 2025, sought concurrence from Minister of Public Service and Administration Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi for the appointment of Dr Innocent Sirovha as NSF chief executive.

Nearly a year later, however, the appointment has not materialised. Sirovha previously served as chief executive of the Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSETA) and as accounting officer and municipal manager of Greater Letaba Municipality in Limpopo.

The chief executive position was advertised in February 2025, with applications closing the following month.

According to the letter, a selection committee comprising Nkabane, then deputy minister Buti Manamela, director-general Nkosinathi Sishi, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi and former Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe interviewed three shortlisted candidates after receiving 93 applications.

The final shortlist included Sirovha, current acting CEO Melissa Erra and Pulane Sarah Mojake, chief financial officer of the North West Department of Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation.

The committee ultimately recommended Sirovha for the position.

“A selection committee conducted interviews with all the shortlisted candidates. After thorough consideration of the candidature of the shortlisted individuals against particular requirements and circumstances of the post, Dr KI Sirovha was found to be the most suitable candidate for the post,” said Nkabane.

She added: “In view of the aforementioned, it will be appreciated if you can obtain Cabinet’s concurrence with the appointment of Dr Sirovha to the vacant post of Executive Officer: National Skills Fund, with an all-inclusive remuneration package of R1 741 770.00 per annum with effect from a date to be agreed between myself and the nominee.”

Just three days after signing the letter, Nkabane was dismissed by President Cyril Ramaphosa following controversy surrounding her request for concurrence on 21 ANC-linked Seta board chairperson appointments.

Daily Maverick sent questions to Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Matshepo Seedat and Department of Public Service and Administration spokesperson Sakhikhaya Dlala regarding the status of the appointment process. No response had been received by the time of publication.

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela tables his departmental budget vote during the debate on Vote 17: higher education. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

When Manamela appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education on 3o April 2026, he said the process was in its completion stages.

“Submission was made to Public Service and Administration, which then subsequently returned to the submission owing to additional information, and that information has since been surfaced, and some more additional information has been asked for, and I think we are finalising that... so that it goes back to Public Service and then to Cabinet for appointment or not,” said Manamela.

Sirovha told Daily Maverick that he too is still awaiting feedback from the department.

However, speaking to Daily Maverick, the EFF’s Lonzi stressed that the prolonged use of acting appointments suggests that the arrangement could create opportunities for political control over public entities.

“They’ve got a new plan that is more bent on trying to gain full control of coffers and the bank accounts of our entities because they know this one is acting CEO; they are not going to disagree with my decisions, even if my decisions are wrong, because they know that they are acting; they can remove them at any time.

“But why don’t they appoint people in substantial positions, especially professionals? You can’t sway them to break the law and do things that are outside the leadership. Because they would know that they’ve been appointed, you can’t bully them; they can only take you to Labour Court… that is the malicious nature of the Hollywood Department we are confronted with,” said Lonzi.

Calls to scrap the NSF

The DA has taken the criticism further, arguing that the NSF and other entities have failed to deliver meaningful outcomes for young people and should be abolished.

DA higher education spokesperson Karabo Khakhau said she was unaware that a recruitment process for the NSF chief executive position had progressed to the recommendation stage.

Karabo Khakhau of the DA. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams)

“What does the National Skills Fund do? How is the work of the National Skills Fund different from that of Setas? There’s no tangible proof available anywhere that tells us, or that shows that the NSF has contributed towards our MTDP targets, which is growing the economy, creating jobs and alleviating poverty… The lack of stability that we see in the unfilling of vacancies translates to the department’s inability to perform optimally,” said Khakhau.

“This is identified by the Auditor-General themselves. It’s identified even by people’s experiences on the ground and the poor quality of service delivery that the department itself as a whole got to deliver.”

As pressure grows over vacancies throughout the higher education sector, questions remain about why a recommendation made almost a year ago has yet to result in a permanent appointment at one of the state’s most important skills development institutions. DM