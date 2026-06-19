Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What questions do you have about the US-Iran deal?

The US and Iran have signed an interim agreement to end their war – but with threats already on the table, questions remain. What would you like our newsroom to unpack? Send us your questions.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
19 Jun
us/iran conflict ceasefire achieved US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan hosted talks in Islamabad between US and Iranian representatives, creating a channel for direct discussions between the two countries. (Photo: Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett / Pool)


Having trouble seeing the form? Send us your questions here: What would you like to know about the US-Iran deal? Share your questions with the Daily Maverick newsroom.

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...