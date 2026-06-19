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YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED
What questions do you have about the US-Iran deal?
The US and Iran have signed an interim agreement to end their war – but with threats already on the table, questions remain. What would you like our newsroom to unpack? Send us your questions.
US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan hosted talks in Islamabad between US and Iranian representatives, creating a channel for direct discussions between the two countries. (Photo: Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett / Pool)